Panthers vs Packers Live Stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

John Alexander
By
National Football League Ravens vs Panthers
Action Sports Photography/Shutterstock / .

Christmas Eve is here. That means family, but it also means football. If you’re a fan of the Panthers or the Packers, that means you’re looking forward to the match after lunch today at 1:00 p.m. EST. And whether you’ll be opening presents today or not, this is a good chance to get a gift if you can manager to find a Panthers vs Packers live stream. If you don’t have your live stream plans figured out, however, there is still time. Here, we investigate how to watch the Panthers vs Packers game live, get the live stream for free, and even watch if you’re abroad while using the same live streaming services you use at home.

The best way to watch Panthers vs Packers

Fubo TV.
.

The Panthers vs Packers game is available on Fubo TV if you are a current subscribers. This service is the best one that we’ve sourced for the game due to its commitment to sports content, ability to cancel anytime, and ability to save content to their cloud server for later viewership. That means that if you get busy today around 1:00 (you know the neighbors are going to check in at some point), you can resume the game later without getting spoiled as to the end. This is a take it as it comes sort of day and Fubo TV is ready to accommodate you. There’s a ton of other sports content available, including the NBA League Pass and MLB Big Innings among others, and you can sign up for a plan right now and get $20 off the first month. For the Premier Plan, which includes Showtime for after Christmast movie-viewing, that will be just $75, down from $95.

Is there a free Panthers vs Packers live stream?

Not a member of Fubo TV already? That’s not a problem, as there is a Fubo TV free trial available to any new customers. Traditionally, this trial has been for seven days, but we’re also seeing reports of a 24-hour only trial being offered. In either case, it will be enough to watch today’s game and get a bit of viewing fun tonight to settle in for the big day of present unwrapping tomorrow. Tap the button below and start the free trial sign-up to see your offer.

Other ways to watch the Panthers vs Packers live stream?

If you aren’t a fan of Fubo TV, have already done your free trial, or just want to see other options, here are great alternatives to the main Fubo TV stream:

How to watch the Panthers vs Packers live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Already have plans to watch the Panthers vs Packers game, but turns out you’re traveling abroad? If you want to avoid having every broadcast start with “Hola” and get a casting you can understand, you can still do so. Watch via FuboTV with NordVPN. If you use NordVPN, all you have to do is set your location to a different place and your internet will behave as if you are there. So, you can be in the middle of Germany for your Christmas holiday, but your computer (and therefore streaming service) can be told you’re back home in Iowa, or wherever you’re from or want to be. This gives great power back to the consumer and helps you avoid landlocked service restrictions. Try NordVPN today via a 30-day free trial by tapping the button below.

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
