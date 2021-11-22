Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Paramount+ today rolled out its “seasonal spectacular,” which brings with it a number of movies, shows, and episodes good for the whole family. It includes new shows, as well as a wealth of on-demand content from CBS proper, new specials, and more.

On the kids’ side of things, A Loud House Christmas premieres on November 26, followed by a new special Rugrats episode on December 2. The multidenominational episode Traditions finds Tommy’s first Chanukah following on Christmas Eve, with the Pickles family juggling traditions to make sure none is left out. Traditions joins other Rugrats holiday episodes like A Rugrats Kwanzaa, A Rugrats Chanukah, and The Santa Experience.

There’s also the new SpongeBob’s Winter Wonderland selection, Add to that fare from Bubble Guppies, iCarly, Dora the Explorer, Henry Danger, PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and The Fairly OddParents , as well as specials such as Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas, All Star Nickmas Spectacular, Top Elf, and Sonic the Christmas Blast.

For the grown-up set, there’s A Christmas Carol, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Happy Christmas, Serendipity, and Surviving Christmas, plus episodes from series such as Cheers, Everybody Hates Chris, Frasier , Happy Days , Taxi, The Brady Bunch, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Paramount+ also is home to new live and on-demand movies from CBS, including A Christmas Proposal, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, and New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Paramount+ is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and in a web browser. The Paramount+ “Essential” plan lands at $5 a month and gets you basic access to the service, with advertising in the on-demand content. The $10-a-month “Premium” plan gets rid of most ads, throws in 4K and HDR support, and gives you a stream of your local CBS affiliate.

