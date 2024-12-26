Get three months of Peacock for free when you buy a Samsung phone

While everyone is scouring store shelves for the top Best Buy deals and Walmart markdowns, you can be the savvy shopper who stays warm at home while still scoring a fantastic deal on a streaming service. Earlier today, we came across this excellent offer for Peacock Premium: For a limited time, when you sign up for Peacock Premium after purchasing a new Samsung Galaxy device, you’ll get three months on the house!

We also suggest taking a look at our list of the best streaming services to see what other leading brands are offering discounts for VOD movies and shows, with and without ads.

Why you should sign up for Peacock Premium

A subscription to Peacock Premium unlocks an immense world of streaming entertainment. Not only will you be able to enjoy up to 80,000 hours of movies, TV shows, and sports, but some of this content can be viewed in real time! And while you’ll be able to indulge in all the latest programming from NBCUniversal (including the ability to watch new episodes of NBC shows the day after they air), you’ll also have access to a library of treasured classics, including shows like The Office and Yellowstone.

With a Peacock Premium plan, you’ll be able to create up to six user profiles, and can stream on three devices simultaneously. Typically, Peacock Premium costs $8 per month or $80 annually, but this exclusive Samsung offer gives you three months at zero cost. It’s a Christmas miracle, friends!

We see a lot of Samsung deals on a daily basis, but this is a unique promotion you definitely don’t want to miss. Get three months of Peacock Premium for free when you buy a new Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, and be sure to check out our lists of the best phone deals and tablet deals, too.