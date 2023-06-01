 Skip to main content
Pluto TV will launch OUTtv Proud channel during Pride Month

Blair Marnell
By

June marks the 53rd annual Pride Month, and Pluto TV is doubling down on LGBTQ+ content with the launch of a new channel, OUTtv Proud. And according to the announcement, that will entail a lot of RuPaul’s Drag Race marathons. The regular edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be featured on Logo Pluto TV every Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET. Logo Pluto TV will also have marathons of the spinoff series, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, from Monday to Thursday during the hours of 3 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET, and again on Saturdays from 2 p.m. ET to 2 a.m. ET.

RuPaul posing for a promo photo for RuPaul's Drag Race.

But Pride Month can not rest on RuPaul alone. That’s why Logo Pluto TV will also run marathons of Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce every Friday of the month from 8 p.m. ET to 2 a.m. ET. Additionally, Pluto TV’s Vevo channels will throw the spotlight on LGBTQ+ musical artists and queer-friendly music acts including Blondie, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury & Queen, Cyndi Lauper, Culture Club & Boy George, Muna, Omar Apollo, Kany García, Maria Becerra, and Ricky Martin.

The Pride Month celebration will also extend to Pluto TV’s movie channels. The Birdcage, In & Out, But I’m a Cheerleader, Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Kinky Boots, I Love You Phillip Morris, and Broken Hearts Club will be featured on Pluto TV Comedy. Pluto TV Love Stories has Date and Switch and The Wedding Banquet, with encore showings of In & Out and But I’m a Cheerleader. Many of these titles will also run on Cine Premiere.

Drew Carey hosting The Price is Right.

This month, Pluto TV is also celebrating National Game Show Day by launching channels dedicated to The Price is Right: Drew Carey and Family Feud Classics. Nickelodeon’s teenage comedies iCarly, VICTORiOUS, and Sam & Cat will also have a new home on the Totally Teen channel.

On June 5, Pluto TV will also launch a new animated series called Shaq’s Garage. It’s a comedic fantasy that features Shaquille O’Neal and his Shaq Pack, a collection of cars that have come to life with the magic of AI. It’s not Shaq’s first animated role, and it probably won’t be his last.

