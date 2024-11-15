 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Predator: Badlands director says the titular creature will be the hero. Wait, what?

By
A camera shot of the Predator in a scene from Prey, before visual effects are applied.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Since the beginning of the Predator franchise, the character dynamics are abundantly clear: humans are heroes, and the predators are villains. In Predator: Badlands, director Dan Trachtenberg is flipping the script and making the titular creature a hero.

In Empire Magazine’s exclusive preview of Predator: Badlands, Trachtenberg explained how he wanted a Predator that the audience could connect with and root for while still keeping its monstrous qualities.

Recommended Videos

“The creature is front and center, leading the charge,” Trachtenberg said. “He’s still bada**, but there’s something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with, but are also super-intimidated by has been challenging. But exciting.”

Related

WORLD-EXCLUSIVE 🚨#PredatorBadlands will have the #Predator itself as its hero, director Dan Trachtenberg tells Empire.

&quot;The creature is front and centre,&quot; he says.

READ MORE: https://t.co/y3tFVXA6h2 pic.twitter.com/3ukKkVYwCA

&mdash; Empire (@empiremagazine) November 15, 2024

Trachtenberg previously wrote and directed Prey, the excellent prequel set in 1719 that pits a young Commanche woman (Midthunder) against a primitive version of the Predator. Prey received critical acclaim, especially for its female protagonist and representation of the Comanche Nation. Wanting to replicate Prey’s genre-pushing approach for Predator: Badlands is why Trachtenberg decided to make the Predator a hero.

Per Trachtenberg, he wanted “another essential piece of cinema that does what Prey did spiritually — pushing the franchise’s boundaries, letting us root for a hero we rarely get to root for — but in a different way. And that transformed into this big idea of rooting for the Predator.”

Most of Predator: Badlands‘ plot details remain under wraps. The film stars Elle Fanning in dual roles. Trachtenberg also shot a secret Predator movieso there will be two films with the dreadlocked alien in 2025. The secret movie has no release date, but it’s scheduled to come out before Badlands.

Predator: Badlands opens in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
A Shinobi movie is in the works led by Extraction director Sam Hargrave
Two warriors duke it out on the cover of Shinobi.

Shinobi is the next Sega video game to receive the live-action treatment. Per Deadline, Extraction director Sam Hargrave will helm the feature film adaptation of Shinobi for Universal.

First released in 1987, Shinobi is a Sega video game that follows Joe Musashi, a highly skilled ninja tasked with stopping evil forces. Along with Sonic the Hedgehog and Alex Kidd, Musashi is one of Sega's most recognizable characters. Shinobi's success spawned an entire franchise of more than a dozen games and spinoffs, with over 4.6 million copies sold globally.
Ken Kobayashi (Move On) will write the script, while Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and Dmitri M. Johnson will produce.
https://twitter.com/SEGA/status/1843786773807411525

Read more
Netflix’s most popular show right now is causing a war of words. What’s the deal?
Two brothers sit on the couch in Monsters.

It's a war of words between the Menendez brothers and the cast of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Over the weekend, Erik Menendez slammed Murphy's new series in a statement posted to his wife Tammi Menendez's X (formerly Twitter) account.
“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose," Menendez wrote in his statement. "It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naïve and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent."
https://twitter.com/TammiMenendez1/status/1836967482013229168

Read more
Brothers trailer: What happens when Thanos and Tyrion Lannister plan the ultimate heist?
A man and a woman hold mics up to a man onstage.

Not even criminals can escape family in the trailer for Brothers, Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming action comedy starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage.

Brolin and Dinklage are twin brothers from a family with a long line of felons. Moke (Brolin) attempts to leave his criminal past, but Jady (Dinklage) reels his brother back in for a score involving valuable emeralds. "Dodging bullets, the law, and an overbearing mother along the way, they must heal their severed family bond before they end up killing each other," the official synopsis reads.

Read more