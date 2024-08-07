There’s something spooky in the house in the first teaser for Presence, an upcoming psychological thriller from Steven Soderbergh.

Presence follows a family of four — Rebecca (Lucy Liu), Chris (Chris Sullivan), Tyler (Eddy Maday), and Chloe (Callina Liang) — who quickly realize their new house is haunted. The family believes a supernatural spirit is stalking their every move. The brief teaser is from the paranormal entity’s point of view, as it stares outside the window before panning inside a dark room inside the house.

Julia Fox and West Mulholland also star.

Soderbergh directs Presence on a script by David Koepp. Per Deadline, the movie stems from Soderbergh’s idea about the house he lived in. The rumor is that a daughter killed her mother in the house. Soderbergh has remained active as a director, releasing at least one film each year since 2017. Notable titles include Logan Lucky, The Laundromat, No Sudden Move, Kimi, and Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

At the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Presence debuted to mainly positive reviews, with current scores of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and 80 on Metacritic. Thirty-five years prior, Soderbergh brought his directorial breakthrough, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, to the 1989 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award.

Neon acquired distribution rights to the horror film for $5 million. It’s been a banner year for Neon, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes with Anora and broke company box office records with Longlegs’ $22.4 million opening weekend.

At the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, Presence will have its international premiere as part of the Centerpiece sidebar. Neon will then release Presence theatrically in January 2025.