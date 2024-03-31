Real Madrid vs Athletic Club live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

La Liga leaders Real Madrid take on fourth-place Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu today. Los Merengues haven’t lost a league match since September, but they should get a big challenge here from Bilbao, who are looking to hold onto that last Champions League spot.

Kick is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. There are, however, some other ways you can watch a free live stream of the match in the US.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Stream?

Though the English broadcast of this match is exclusively on ESPN+, the Spanish broadcast will be televised on ESPN Deportes, which you can stream a variety of different ways.

Fubo‘s “Latino” channel package includes ESPN Deportes and comes with a seven-day free trial. YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” has ESPN Deportes and comes with a five-day free trial, though you can also watch for free for 20 minutes before signing up. And DirecTV Stream‘s “Optimo Mas” channel plan (or the “Entertainment” package plus the “Espanol” add-on) also includes ESPN Deportes and comes with a five-day free trial.

So, if you don’t mind watching the match with a Spanish broadcast, that’s three different ways you can do so for free.

Watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club on ESPN+

If you’re looking to watch in English, the only way to do that is with a subscription to ESPN+, which costs $11 per month or $15 per month for a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. There’s no free trial at this time.

Along with every single La Liga match in both English and Spanish, ESPN+ also includes Copa del Rey action (the final is on April 6, so signing up for just one month will be enough to cover that), every Bundesliga match, FA Cup, DFB-Pokal (German Cup), other live sports and tons of on-demand content.

Watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address/location and connect you to a server in another country. This, in turn, makes it so that you’re “digitally” in that country, allowing you to bypass geo-locks and access content that would otherwise be restricted to a certain country.

What we’re getting at here, of course, is that a VPN can let you watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+ or any of the previously mentioned streaming services from abroad.

NordVPN is the best option thanks to its safety, speed and number of servers in the United States (over 2,000 of them). You can also check out our guide to the best VPN services for some other good ones.

Editors' Recommendations