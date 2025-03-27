 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Red Sonja reboot lines up U.S. distribution and likely 2025 debut

By
Red Sonja holds a sword on her shoulder.
Millennium Media

In 2023, the Red Sonja reboot by director M. J. Bassett finished filming and subsequently sat on a shelf for the better part of two years. Now, Red Sonja may finally be coming to theaters in the United States now that the film has an American distributor.

As reported by Deadline, Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up the domestic rights for Red Sonja with an eye on releasing the film later this year. Last month, Signature Entertainment picked up the movie’s United Kingdom and Irish rights.

Recommended Videos

Red Sonja is based on a character named Red Sonya that was created in 1934 by Robert E. Howard, the man behind Conan the Barbarian‘s pulp stories. In the 1970s, writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor Smith adapted Sonya into Red Sonja, a “she-devil with a sword” who was one of Conan’s contemporaries in the Marvel comics of that era. The rights for Conan and Red Sonja eventually diverged, and Sonja’s current adventures are published by Dynamite Entertainment.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Matilda Lutz is set to become the second actress to play Red Sonja on the big screen. Brigitte Nielsen originated the role in the 1985 Red Sonja movie. Conan the Barbarian actor Arnold Schwarzenegger co-starred in that film, but not as his iconic character. Instead, Schwarzenegger played Lord Kalidor, a more conventional love interest for Sonja.

The new film will feature Sonja going up against the evil Draygan (Robert Sheehan) and his bride, Dark Annisia (Wallis Day), who was once Sonja’s best friend in the comics. Other cast members include Rhona Mitra, Kate Nichols, Danica Davis, Michael Bisping, and Veronica Ferres.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
U.S. Open live stream: How to watch Round 2 for free
Justin Thomas playing golf at PGA Tour

Round 2 of the U.S. Open is underway and if you're looking to watch it online, we're here to help. Golfing fans have to keep track of where everything is located with much of the tournament being shown on NBC but not all. You'll need USA Network to catch the afternoon round while Peacock is also an option for the morning rounds. To help you figure out what to do and where to sign up, we're here with a detailed guide on how to access the U.S. Open live stream from anywhere in the world
Watch the U.S. Open live stream on Fubo TV

FuboTV is always a reliable bet for any sports fans. There's all you need to watch the U.S. Open (although no Peacock) along with access to at least 145 channels. There's the likes of Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and plenty more too. For your non-sporting needs, there's always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there is a FuboTV free trial. Signing up for it gives you seven days of access without paying a cent so you can easily watch the U.S. Open live stream for free here.

Read more
Pay up! Netflix begins account sharing crackdown in the U.S.
Netflix account sharing email.

Netflix today announced that it's going to start notifying subscribers in the U.S. who are sharing passwords that it's time to pay up — $8, to be precise. The world's largest streaming service says it's sending emails to "members who are sharing Netflix outside their household" that will detail their options.

Known as "extra member slots," the extra $8 will allow the former freeloaders to watch Netflix on one device at a time, and download content onto a single device at a time for offline viewing. They'll also have their own profile, but cannot create additional profiles. (The profile can be transferred from the main account, also known as the "home account.") And the extra member has to live in the same country as the home account.

Read more
Viaplay, streaming service focused on Nordic Noir, launches in U.S.
A man sits on a desk and talks to another man standing in Furia.

Viaplay, the Nordic region's leading producer of original content, has launched its streaming service in the U.S. The direct-to-consumer service will offer an entire slate of international films, series, and documentaries, all subtitled in English. The service costs $6 per month and offers a 7-day free trial.

Viaplay specializes in Nordic Noir, a genre of films and TV shows focusing on psychological thrillers, mysterious crime dramas, dark comedies, and thought-provoking young adult series. The streaming service will provide audiences with thousands of hours of premium Scandinavian storytelling.

Read more