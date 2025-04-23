Rick and Morty season 8 gets a wild new trailer

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty has been around since 2015, and long gaps between seasons haven’t been uncommon. Regardless, Rick and Morty season 8 is now just a month away, and Adult Swim is celebrating with an insane new trailer from the upcoming ten-episode season.

Story details are difficult to discern from the trailer, but it looks like Rick is going on at least one adventure with Space Beth, the version of his daughter who decided to follow in his footsteps as an adventurer. The show has been intentionally vague about whether Space Beth is the original or a clone, since another version of Beth is still on Earth with her family.

Speaking of other Beth, she’s briefly glimpsed writing while her husband, Jerry, is trapped in some kind of crystal. The trailer also hints at some kind of disturbing development for Jerry that has his family creeped out. For now, there’s no sign of Evil Morty, one of the show’s recurring villains. But there are familiar-looking creatures and just as much chaos as ever.

This will be the second season of Rick and Morty without co-creator Justin Roiland, who voiced both of the main characters. Roiland was forced out of the series in early 2023 over domestic abuse violence charges — which were ultimately dismissed — and sexual misconduct allegations. In his place, Ian Cardoni was cast as Rick’s new voice while Harry Belden took over as Morty. Chris Parnell co-stars as the voice of Jerry, with Sarah Chalke as both versions of Beth, Spencer Grammer as their daughter, Summer.

Adult Swim recently shared an April Fool’s Day special that featured live-action recreations of scenes from Rick and Morty. At the end of the special, it was announced that Rick and Morty season 8 will premiere on May 25 on Adult Swim.