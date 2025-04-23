 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Rick and Morty season 8 gets a wild new trailer

By
Rick and Morty | Season 8 Official Trailer | adult swim

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty has been around since 2015, and long gaps between seasons haven’t been uncommon. Regardless, Rick and Morty season 8 is now just a month away, and Adult Swim is celebrating with an insane new trailer from the upcoming ten-episode season.

Story details are difficult to discern from the trailer, but it looks like Rick is going on at least one adventure with Space Beth, the version of his daughter who decided to follow in his footsteps as an adventurer. The show has been intentionally vague about whether Space Beth is the original or a clone, since another version of Beth is still on Earth with her family.

Speaking of other Beth, she’s briefly glimpsed writing while her husband, Jerry, is trapped in some kind of crystal. The trailer also hints at some kind of disturbing development for Jerry that has his family creeped out. For now, there’s no sign of Evil Morty, one of the show’s recurring villains. But there are familiar-looking creatures and just as much chaos as ever.

Related

This will be the second season of Rick and Morty without co-creator Justin Roiland, who voiced both of the main characters. Roiland was forced out of the series in early 2023 over domestic abuse violence charges — which were ultimately dismissed — and sexual misconduct allegations. In his place, Ian Cardoni was cast as Rick’s new voice while Harry Belden took over as Morty. Chris Parnell co-stars as the voice of Jerry, with Sarah Chalke as both versions of Beth, Spencer Grammer as their daughter, Summer.

Adult Swim recently shared an April Fool’s Day special that featured live-action recreations of scenes from Rick and Morty. At the end of the special, it was announced that Rick and Morty season 8 will premiere on May 25 on Adult Swim.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Vikings: Valhalla’s third and final season gets premiere date, trailer
A woman tied up in an attempt to be burned at the stake.

The Vikings are off on their final voyage in the third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla.

Netflix announced that Vikings: Valhalla season 3 will premiere on July 11, 2024. The streamer also released a trailer, which teases one epic, bloody conclusion. Serving as the sequel series to Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla follows the adventures of three of the most famous Vikings: Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister, Freydís (Frida Gustavsson), and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Read more
Apple TV+ previews new seasons of Severance, Silo in teaser trailer
A man holds balloons on the left while another man stands and talks on the right.

At WWDC 2024, Apple TV+ previewed its upcoming slate of movies and TV shows in a "coming soon" teaser trailer. The footage revealed the first looks at Severance season 2 and Silo season 2.

"Welcome back. Been a minute," Seth Milchick says to Mark S. in the first look at Severance season 2. The upcoming season of Severance will deal with the fallout of the overtime contingency in the season 1 finale, with Mark, Helly, and Irving's innies spending time in the outside world. Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette all return for season 2.

Read more
Everything is possible in new Doctor Who season 14 trailer
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who.

So far, Doctor Who fans have only seen Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor in a cameo appearance in the final 60th anniversary special and in a single Christmas special last year. While it's too early to say what kind of Doctor that Gatwa will be, he sure has a winning smile in the new trailer for Doctor Who season 14. The latest preview from the upcoming season is very light on story details, but off the charts in terms of the chemistry between the Doctor and his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). Ruby seems a lot like the Doctor's previous companions Rose Tyler and Amy Pond. But if these clips are any indication, Ruby's going to grow into the role.

SEASON 1 TRAILER | Doctor Who

Read more