Showtime debuts teaser trailer for Let the Right One In

Blair Marnell
By

You may think that you know the horror story of Let the Right One In if you’ve read the original novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist or either the Swedish or American film adaptations. But in the upcoming Showtime original series, several liberties have been taken with the source material. The biggest example of those changes happens to be the relationship at the heart of the show between a father named Mark and his daughter, Eleanor. Unlike the previous incarnations of the story, Mark and Eleanor are truly related. But their lives have been destroyed by a vampire.

Within this reimagined series, Eleanor was 12 years old when she was turned by a vampire. That was 10 years ago, and now Mark and his daughter have to constantly stay on the move while he performs some morally questionable actions in order to get blood for her. It’s not for the faint of heart, but what father wouldn’t go this far for his daughter?

The first teaser trailer doesn’t give us a lot to go on about the series, but it does offer some hope to Eleanor. According to Naomi Cole, Eleanor may be able to reclaim her humanity if she finds the host: A vampire who has lived for thousands of years. Thus the thing that damned Eleanor may also provide her salvation … if she can complete that quest.

Madison Taylor Baez in Let the Right One In.

Demián Bichir headlines the series as Mark, with Madison Taylor Baez as his daughter, Eleanor. Anika Noni Rose co-stars as Naomi Cole, with Grace Gummer, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, and Jacob Buster in supporting roles.

Let the Right One In was written by Andrew Hinderaker, who serves as the showrunner of the series. Hinderaker also executive produces the series with Seith Mann, who directed the pilot and other episodes during the season. Showtime will premiere the first episode on October 7.

