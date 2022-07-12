After a successful collaboration on Horse Girl for Netflix, Alison Brie and Jeff Baena are reuniting for a new film, Spin Me Round. In this story, Brie leads the cast as Amber, a high-performing manager for a chain of Italian restaurants in America. When Amber is selected to travel to Italy for an all-expenses-paid corporate retreat, she also harbors dreams of getting swept off her feet by the man of her dreams. In the trailer below, it looks like Amber might get her wish. That said, there’s definitely something off about the whole thing.

Nick Martucci (Alessandro Nivola), the Italian owner of the restaurant chain, seems more than willing to play into Amber’s romantic fantasies. But the biggest red flag is Nick’s personal assistant, Kat, as played by the ever-talented Aubrey Plaza. Kat literally wakes up Amber at an odd hour to get her ready for Nick, and she seems a bit too invested in letting the duo have their fun.

It’s not clear from the trailer if there’s actually anything sinister going on, but the description of the film promises that Amber’s “romantic getaway devolves into chaos and catastrophe.”

Molly Shannon co-stars in the film as Deb, alongside Lil Rel Howery as Paul, Tim Heidecker as Fran, Ben Sinclair as Craig, Fred Armisen as Ricky, Ayden Mayeri as Jen, Debby Ryan as Susie, Zach Woods as Dana, Ego Nwodim as Emily, Jake Picking as Ben, and Tricia Helfer as Sofia.

Brie co-wrote the film with Baena, who also directed it. IFC Films produced Spin Me Round, which will get a limited theatrical release on August 19. Spin Me Round will also get a simultaneous bow on digital outlets and on AMC+ on the same day it hits theaters.