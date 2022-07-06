Aubrey Plaza goes rogue in Emily the Criminal’s new trailer

We’ve seen Aubrey Plaza play unhinged characters in Ingrid Goes West and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, as well as her malevolent performance in FX’s non-MCU show Legion. But Plaza is fully amoral in the new trailer for the upcoming crime drama Emily the Criminal. And while Emily doesn’t outwardly appear to be a criminal mastermind, she’s well on her way by the end of this preview. And can you blame her? In this economy, crime really pays.

The trailer introduces viewers to Emily (Aubrey Plaza), and when we meet her, she’s anything but a hardened crook. But she does have a criminal record, and that makes finding a real job difficult. Enter Youcef (Theo Rossi), an enterprising young criminal who enlists Emily in a credit card scam. All she has to do is use stolen credit cards to buy merchandise before the cops or the stores realize what’s going on. The problem is that these minor heists aren’t enough for either Emily or Youcef. They want bigger and better payouts, and that’s going to lead them deeper into the criminal underworld. But with the potential windfalls ahead, Emily isn’t even thinking about turning back from the edge.

Megalyn Echikunwoke also stars in the film as Liz, alongside Gina Gershon as Alice, Jonathan Avigdori as Khalil, Bernardo Badillo as Javier, and Brandon Sklenar as Brent.

John Patton Ford wrote and directed Emily the Criminal, which was produced by Plaza, Tyler Davidson, and Drew Sykes. Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment will give Emily the Criminal a limited theatrical release on Friday, August 12.

Editors' Recommendations