Between The Boys and Invincible, the evil Superman clone trope is getting a little old — but that doesn’t mean it isn’t compelling when the Man of Steel falls from grace. The Injustice: Gods Among Us video game showed fans a world where Superman was driven mad from grief after Joker tricked him into murdering his wife, Lois Lane, and their unborn child. In response, Superman killed Joker and resolved to protect the world by any means necessary, even if that meant he had to rule the planet himself.

IGN has debuted the first trailer for Injustice, the upcoming animated film that delivers an adaptation of the events mentioned above. It also reminds fans that the entire city of Metropolis was destroyed as part of the Joker’s “masterpiece,” but the Clown Prince of Crime is going to get more than he bargained for by enraging the Last Son of Krypton.

Unfortunately, Superman’s actions will also tear the Justice League apart.

This is Us star Justin Hartley is headlining the movie as Superman. Hartley has some previous superhero experience — he played Green Arrow for several seasons on Smallville, and he even portrayed Aquaman in the WB’s TV pilot episode in 2006.

Anson Mount will be voicing Batman in this movie, and has some hero experience himself, both as Black Bolt from Marvel’s Inhumans, and as Captain Pike from Star Trek: Discovery.

He’s joined by Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Zach Callison as Damian Wayne and Jimmy Olsen, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, and Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash, and Shazam.

Additional cast members include Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

Matt Peters (Justice League Dark) directed Injustice from a script by Ernie Altbacker. Injustice will be released digitally and on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on October 19.

