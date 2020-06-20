  1. Gaming

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition goes free to download for limited time

By

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, originally released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Wii U in 2013, is free to download for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for a limited time.

Injustice: Gods Among Us, which features characters from the DC Universe, was developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The fighting game’s Ultimate Edition includes all downloadable content, expanding the roster that already includes Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman with the likes of Batgirl, Martian Manhunter, and Mortal Kombat‘s Scorpion.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition is now a free download on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam. The offer, however, is not permanent, as players only have until June 25 to grab a digital copy of the fighting game.

Various developers and publishers have offered free video games amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to give people more reasons to stay at home and help curb the spread of the coronavirus. One of the most popular free downloads was Grand Theft Auto V for the PC through the Epic Games Store, which caused the digital store to slow down due to the influx of visitors.

Warner Bros. gaming division reportedly for sale

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment was recently the subject of a CNBC report, as AT&T is rumored to be discussing the sale of the division in a deal that could fetch about $4 billion. Take-Two Interactive, Electronic Arts, and Activision Blizzard were said to be interested, according to sources.

In addition to the Injustice series, other video game properties tied to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment include the Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, The Lego Movie, Scribblenauts, and Mortal Kombat series.

