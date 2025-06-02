 Skip to main content
Amazon MGM Studios in talks to acquire Split Fiction movie with Sydney Sweeney

By
Sydney Sweeny in a dress. Still from the video game Split Fiction.
Sony Pictures Releasing / EA Originals

The Split Fiction movie is on the verge of finding a home.

Per Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios is in talks to acquire Split Fiction, a feature film adaptation of the video game of the same name. Sydney Sweeney is attached to star in the movie directed by Wicked’s Jon M. Chu. The script will be penned by Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, the screenwriting duo behind Twisted Metal and the three Deadpool movies.

There has been a bidding war for the project from multiple studios, including Sony. However, Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly on the verge of securing the movie for a deal of over $2 million.

Story Kitchen’s Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson will produce with Chu’s Electric Somewhere. Executive producers include Sweeney, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Hazelight Studios’ Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis.

Developed by Hazelight Studios and publisher Electronic Arts, Split Fiction is a sci-fi fantasy game that revolves around authors Mio Hudson and Zoe Foster. The duo becomes trapped in a simulation by the tech company Rader Publishing, which uses AI to create worlds based on the authors’ words. Sweeney will play one of the authors in the adventure movie.

Released on March 6, Split Fiction became a solid hit, grossing over two million copies in the first week following the launch. Digital Trends awarded Split Fiction 3.5 stars, saying the game “delivers awe-inspiring co-op action.”

Sweeney is one of the most in-demand young actresses in the business. After a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Sweeney broke out in her Emmy-nominated roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria. Sweeney will next be seen in Echo Valley, an Apple TV+ thriller with Julianne Moore, and The Housemaid, Paul Feig’s psychological thriller with Amanda Seyfried.

Chu is coming off the overwhelming success of Wicked, the Oscar-winning adaptation of the famous stage musical of the same name. Wicked is the first movie of a two-part adaptation. The second movie, Wicked: For Good, opens in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
