Wicked flies into homes on digital before end of 2024; includes 10 extra scenes

By
Elphaba and Glinda stand next to each other and stare in Wicked.
Universal Pictures

Wicked has been dazzling audiences in theaters around the world. Now, fans can hold space with the lyrics of Defying Gravity in their homes before the year ends.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced Thursday that Wicked will be available to own or rent on digital platforms on December 31, 2024. The digital release will include special features, such as 10 deleted and extended scenes, a sing-along version, a 40-minute journey through Oz, personal stories from the cast about their relationship to the musical, an inside look at The Wizard of Oz, and special commentary from director Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Wicked will also be available in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 4, 2025.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Wicked is the first movie in a two-part feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical. The movie tells the origin stories of Elphaba (Erivo), a green, strong-willed outcast, and Glinda (Grande), a popular young woman. The two first meet at Shiz University in the Land of Oz and form an unlikely friendship. Their fateful meeting with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz causes a schism in their relationship, as the two head down paths to eventually become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, respectively.

Wicked - Official Trailer

Wicked’s ensemble includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Directed by Chu, Wicked has been a hit critically and commercially. Wicked garnered four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, and won Best Film from the National Board of Review. Wicked opened to $112.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, the largest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical.

Wicked is now in theaters everywhere. The second part, Wicked: For Good, arrives on November 21, 2025.

