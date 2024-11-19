The wait for Gladiator II is almost over, as Ridley Scott’s epic sequel opens in theaters on Friday. Before the weekend, fans can relive the original saga that started in Gladiator, which isnow streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Gladiator stars Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general betrayed by the Emperor’s son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and sold into slavery. Commodus kills his father and orchestrates the murders of Maximus’ wife and son. Hell-bent on vengeance, Maximus trains as a gladiator and becomes a legend in the arena, winning over the crowd as he plots his revenge against Commodus and the empire.

Directed by Scott, Gladiator became a smash hit, grossing over $465 million worldwide. Nominated for 12 Oscars, Gladiator won five, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

How much does it cost to stream Gladiator at home?

Gladiator is available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount+ costs $8 per month for the Essential plan, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $13 per month. Both plans offer a free one-week trial. Unlike Paramount+, Pluto TV is considered a FAST service, meaning it’s free to sign up. Pluto TV is ad-supported, so viewers will have to watch a few advertisements during their program, similar to how commercials run on cable TV.

Other epics like Gladiator

Gladiator is not the only epic available to stream. Braveheart, Interstellar, Saving Private Ryan, and the first four Indiana Jones movies can be watched on Paramount+.

If you’re interested in revisiting Scott’s filmography, Body of Lies, Hannibal, Black Rain, and The Duellists are now streaming on Pluto TV.

Gladiator II opens theatrically in the U.S. on November 22, 2024. Visit Paramount+ and Pluto TV to stream Gladiator.