 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Gladiator 3? Ridley Scott is already ‘toying with the idea’ of a third film

By
Paul Mescal fights in the middle of a brawl.
Paramount

After 24 long years, Gladiator IIthe long-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning Gladiator, will finally hit theaters later this year. The film is still two months away yet, Ridley Scott is already contemplating ideas for Gladiator 3.

While speaking with France’s Premiere magazine, Scott expressed his interest in making a third Gladiator film. Scott cited the ending to The Godfather as inspiration for how Gladiator II can ignite a third film.

Recommended Videos

“I’m already toying with the idea of ​​Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I’ve lit the fuse,” Scott said. “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘Now, Father, what do I do?’ So the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”

Related

Like the majority of Hollywood films, if Gladiator II churns a profit, a third film can happen. However, Gladiator II faces an uphill battle due to a budget north of $250 million, with The Hollywood Reporter stating it shot past $300 million.

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal throw swords.
Paramount Pictures

Gladiator II is one of the most anticipated films of fall 2024. The historical epic stars Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus, the former heir to the Empire sent away from Rome as a child by his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). As an adult, Lucius is living in Numidia with his family when Roman troops invade his town and force him into slavery, where he trains to be a gladiator.

Besides Mescal and Nielsen, Gladiator II’s cast features Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus, and Denzel Washington as Macrinus.

Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by David Scarpa, based on a story he wrote with Peter Craig.

Gladiator II opens in theaters on November 22, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Ridley Scott says he should’ve directed Alien’s sequels. Is he right?
Ridley Scott on the set of Prometheus.

Most movie directors strive for years to make a film that most people will call a classic. For Ridley Scott, he achieved that decades ago with Alien, a 1979 sci-fi horror movie about ... well, you know. It was a big hit with audiences and critics back then, and it spawned a seemingly never-ending franchise that's about to churn out its latest product film, Alien: Romulus.

As impressive as that achievement is, what's even more impressive is that Scott made another classic just three years later with his next film, Blade Runner. In contrast to Alien, the Harrison Ford-led visionary sci-fi movie was met with indifference when it was first released, but has since rightly been acknowledged as a classic in the cyberpunk genre. Decades later, another filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve, made an official sequel, Blade Runner 2049, and Amazon is about to make a streaming sequel, Blade Runner 2099, with Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer.

Read more
First look at Gladiator II previews battle between Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal
Paul Mescal stares with a confused look on face.

Paul Mescal heads to the arena to battle Pedro Pascal in the first look at Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning Gladiator.

In the images shared by Vanity Fair, Mescal plays Lucius, the former heir to the Empire and son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who returns for the sequel. Lucilla sent Lucius to live in Numidia as a young boy. When the film opens, Lucius is peacefully in Numidia with his wife and child when Roman armies infiltrate his home.

Read more
The Bear season 3: Find out when the popular TV show starts streaming
A chef stands in the kitchen and stares.

The Bear season 3 will arrive earlier than expected.

FX announced on Monday that all 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 will stream on Hulu starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 26. That's three hours earlier than the originally announced premiere date of midnight Thursday, June 27.

Read more