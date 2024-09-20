Gladiator 3? Ridley Scott is already ‘toying with the idea’ of a third film

After 24 long years, Gladiator II, the long-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning Gladiator, will finally hit theaters later this year. The film is still two months away yet, Ridley Scott is already contemplating ideas for Gladiator 3.

While speaking with France’s Premiere magazine, Scott expressed his interest in making a third Gladiator film. Scott cited the ending to The Godfather as inspiration for how Gladiator II can ignite a third film.

Recommended Videos

“I’m already toying with the idea of ​​Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I’ve lit the fuse,” Scott said. “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘Now, Father, what do I do?’ So the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”

Like the majority of Hollywood films, if Gladiator II churns a profit, a third film can happen. However, Gladiator II faces an uphill battle due to a budget north of $250 million, with The Hollywood Reporter stating it shot past $300 million.

Gladiator II is one of the most anticipated films of fall 2024. The historical epic stars Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus, the former heir to the Empire sent away from Rome as a child by his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). As an adult, Lucius is living in Numidia with his family when Roman troops invade his town and force him into slavery, where he trains to be a gladiator.

Besides Mescal and Nielsen, Gladiator II’s cast features Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus, and Denzel Washington as Macrinus.

Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by David Scarpa, based on a story he wrote with Peter Craig.

Gladiator II opens in theaters on November 22, 2024.