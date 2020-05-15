CBS All Access already has a pair of hits with Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, and now another live-action Star Trek series is headed to the streaming service: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The series, which will bring back Discovery actor Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, the captain of the USS Enterprise, currently has no premiere date on CBS All Access. Here’s everything we know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds so far.

Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will have multiple cast members from Star Trek: Discovery reprise their roles.

Among the familiar faces (to Discovery fans) will be Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, the original captain of the USS Enterprise. Mount made his well-received debut as Pike in the second season of Discovery.

Joining Mount in the cast of Strange New Worlds will be Ethan Peck as Spock, the Vulcan science officer for Starfleet who was originally played by Leonard Nimoy in the original Star Trek TV series. Peck portrayed Spock in the second season of Discovery.

Also reprising her role will be Rebecca Romijn, who played Pike’s first officer, Number One, in Discovery and will continue as the character in Strange New Worlds.

Premise

CBS hasn’t offered an official synopsis for Strange New Worlds yet, but the title seems to suggest that the series will continue the franchise’s original mission: To boldly go where no one has gone before.

With Discovery and Picard carving out their own, critically praised places in the Star Trek canon, there’s still plenty of room — and demand — for Strange New Worlds to take the original NCC-1701 on fresh adventures.

Behind the camera

Longtime Star Trek producer and modern franchise architect Alex Kurtzman will serve as executive producer on Strange New Worlds with frequent franchise collaborator Akiva Goldsman, as well as Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One, and Spock, we meant it,” Kurtzman said in a statement.”These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told.”

The first episode of Strange New Worlds has already been written by Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet.

A crowded field

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds joins several other Star Trek projects currently in various stages of development.

Along with the ongoing Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard — which are entering their third and second seasons, respectively — several upcoming shows are in the works.

The animated Star Trek: Lower Decks is headed to CBS All Access at some point, as well as another Discovery spinoff, Section 31, which will have Michelle Yeoh reprise her role. Another animated series is also in development for Nickelodeon, aimed at younger audiences.

Editors' Recommendations