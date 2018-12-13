Digital Trends
Just over a month before the second season of Star Trek: Discovery launches on CBS All Access, a new trailer has beamed in that offers plenty of footage featuring two of the biggest additions to the series in its sophomore story arc: Spock and Capt. Christopher Pike.

The new Star Trek: Discovery trailer explains quite a bit of the backstory that brings Spock (Ethan Peck) and Pike (Anson Mount) into the series, and teases a cosmic mystery involving an entity known as the Red Angel that could determine the fate of all sentient life in the galaxy. Leave it to Star Trek to keep the stakes high, eh?

The second season of Star Trek: Discovery brings back actress Sonequa Martin-Green as Starfleet officer Michael Burnham, as well as Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and James Frain as Sarek. Joining Peck and Mount among the season 2 newcomers is Rebecca Romijn as “Number One,” the second-in-command to Pike aboard the USS Enterprise.

Spoiler ahead: As fans of the series are already well aware, the past and future of the Star Trek franchise were brought quite a bit closer at the end of the show’s first season when the crew of the Discovery encounters the USS Enterprise and its captain.

While little is known about where the second season will take the crew of Discovery, even less is known about the dynamics of the ship and its crew across the next set of episodes, which appear to involve Mount’s Starfleet captain in more than just a cameo role. How that changes the hierarchy aboard Discovery remains to be seen, as well as what that means for the Enterprise, Pike’s former ship.

Star Trek: Discovery is scheduled to premiere on CBS’ direct-to-consumer streaming service, CBS All Access, on January 17, 2019.

The first season of Discovery received mixed reviews but was a hit for CBS as far as encouraging new subscriptions and expanding the audience for its streaming project. CBS currently has plans for several additional Star Trek series, including one based on Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek: The Next Generation character, Jean-Luc Picard.

