Jean-Luc Picard ‘Star Trek’ series to premiere in 2019, CBS says

Rick Marshall
By

CBS is preparing to launch its Star Trek series focused on Patrick Stewart’s iconic starship captain Jean-Luc Picard in 2019, according to the network.

The still-untitled series will premiere on CBS All Access near the end of the year and will air exclusively on the streaming service. The show details were shared by CBS during the 46th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

“In 2019, it’s not one Star Trek, it’s two Star Treks. Discovery at the beginning of the year, and Picard will start at the end of the year,” said CBS Corporation’s chief creative officer, David Nevins, during the event (as reported by The Wrap).

Development of the show has been tasked to Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman, who is joined by many of the other members of the Discovery creative team on the project. The series is expected to feature Stewart reprising his famous role, which he played for seven seasons of the long-running Star Trek: The Next Generation television series and in multiple Star Trek movies. The series will continue his story, exploring Picard’s life after the events of The Next Generation.

Stewart’s return to the role of Jean-Luc Picard was first announced in August, and the veteran actor — who is also well-known for portraying telepathic mutant Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies — said he was “excited and invigorated” to revisit the character.

An accomplished actor on stage and screen, Stewart has been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards and five Primetime Emmy Awards over the years for his performances, including a critically praised portrayal of King Henry II in 2003’s The Lion in Winter and portraying Captain Ahab in the 1998 television miniseries Moby Dick.

Also serving as executive producers on the Picard series are Star Trek: Discovery executive producer James Duff, former Discovery executive producer Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, and Star Trek: Voyager and Discovery writer Kirsten Beyer, as well as Roddenberry Entertainment President Eugene Roddenberry, the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. The Picard series is reportedly one of several in-development Star Trek projects for CBS, which is making the sci-fi property one of the foundations of its CBS All Access streaming service.

