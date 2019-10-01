Convention season is winding down, but it’s not over quite yet. This weekend, the final big show of the year, New York Comic Con, takes over the Javits Center in New York to usher in fall with one last geeky hurrah.

While New York Comic Con tends to be focused more on actual comics than San Diego’s Comic-Con International and Disney’s D23, the convention still has plenty of panels devoted to TV shows and movies. From Star Trek to the Walking Dead to Stephen King, NYCC has something for everyone. Here’s everything that you’ll want to catch as New York Comic Con unfolds from Thursday, October 3 through Sunday, October 6.

(All times are ET)

Thursday, October 3

A Night with M. Night: Introducing Servant on Apple TV+ (8 p.m.)

M. Night Shyamalan, the man who brought you The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, and Glass, has a new Apple TV+ series on the way, and he’s stopping by New York Comic Con to talk all about it. In Servant, Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island) and Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) play a married couple whose new nanny, Leanne (Game of Thrones‘ Nell Tiger Free), is much more than she seems. Expect plenty of Shyamalan’s signature plot twists and for the whole cast to appear at this exclusive NYCC panel.

Friday, October 4

Hello, What Have We Here?- Spotlight on Billy Dee Willaims (11 a.m.)

Lando is back in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, and just a few months before the end of the Skywalker Saga arrives on the big screen, Williams stops by NYCC to reflect on his time in a galaxy far, far away. While Williams might spill few Episode IX tidbits, this panel will probably be more about general trivia and behind-the-scenes stories, although it should have a surplus of charm. With Williams on the stage, how could you expect anything less?

Syfy’s Resident Alien World Premiere Screening and Panel (12:30 p.m.)

Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Doom Patrol, and plenty of other geek-friendly properties) stars in a new comedy-drama about an alien who crash-lands in a small Colorado town and must decide whether humanity is worth saving. While folks at home won’t get to see the pilot, which is based on the Dark Horse comic series of the same name, Tudyk and his co-stars (Sara Tomko and Corey Reynolds) are funny people, and the panel could be the source of some of New York Comic Con’s most memorable quotes and humorous moments.

Lucasfilm Publishing – Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away (1:45 p.m.)

If you’re only catching Star Wars in the theaters, you’re not getting the whole story. Ever since Disney took over Star Wars in 2012 (and wiped its old Expanded Universe away in favor of a clean slate), Lucasfilm Publishing has slowly explained what happened between the movies via a series of novels. In this New York Comic Con panel, expect to see a big focus on Lucasfilm’s upcoming “Road to The Rise of Skywalker” titles, which bridge the gap between Episode VII and Episode IX, as well as some teases for the future. After all, the Skywalker Saga might be ending, but Star Wars itself isn’t going anywhere.

HBO Watchmen Screening and Panel (3:45 p.m.)

Even after a few trailers and with the premiere less than a month away, it’s still not clear what HBO’s Watchmen is about. It’s somehow both a sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ groundbreaking graphic novel and a “remix” of the source material, and it involves a group of vigilantes dressed as Rorschach waging war against the police. Otherwise, who knows? At New York Comic Con, the confusion should clear up, as series creator Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) screens the pilot for the first time, then leads a discussion with the rest of the cast, including stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Marvel’s Runaways Panel (5:30 p.m.

Hulu’s Runaways might be the least-talked about Marvel show out there (although Cloak & Dagger gives it a run for its money), but technically it is part of the Marvel Cinmatic Universe, and if you want to keep track of everything Marvel, this panel should be worth your time. Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb will screen the first episode of Runaways‘ third season ahead of its December 13 debut, and then the rest of the cast and crew will take the stage for a brief discussion. Is it essential? No. Are there worse ways to spend a Friday night? Absolutely.

Saturday, October 5

The Walking Dead Universe (10:30 a.m.)

The Walking Dead has proved remarkably hard to kill. Not only is the franchise’s flagship show launching its tenth season this Sunday, but the first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, is still going strong, too. As far as New York Comic Con is concerned, however, the biggest news coming from this panel should be more information about the third Walking Dead series, which will focus on the “first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse.” At NYCC, we should get a title, and possibly more. Stay tuned to find out.

Amazon Prime Video Takeover featuring Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse (10:45 a.m.)

Guess which series we’re more excited about? Amazon’s Jack Ryan series keeps on plugging along, and it’s totally fine if that’s your type of thing, but the big news here is the return of The Expanse, one of the best sci-fi shows of the past decade. NYCC attendees will get to catch the first episode of the highly anticipated fourth season, which has moved from SyFy to Amazon Prime and finds the crew of the Rocinante heading off to explore a whole host of newly discovered Earth-like planets. If you’ve seen The Expanse, you know why that’s a recipe for disaster. If not, there’s still plenty of time to catch up before Season 4’s December 13 premiere.

Snowpiercer: Panel and Exclusive Sneak Peek (12 p.m.)

TBS’ Snowpiercer series, based on the Joon-ho Bong film of the same name, has been a long time coming. Tomorrow Studios bought the Snowpiercer rights in 2015. TBS ordered the pilot in 2016. In 2020, it’s finally coming, and NYCC has proof. Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs headline this “sneak peek” at the upcoming series, which will also feature the rest of the cast and showrunner Graeme Manson.

Star Trek Universe (1 p.m.)

When it comes to New York Comic Con’s Star Trek spotlight, CBS is pholding its cards close to its vest. We know that Star Trek: Discovery and Picard will get some attention (and that Patrick Stewart will be there, making this panel a must-catch on its own), but what about the animated comedy Lower Decks? Michelle Yeoh’s Section 31 show? That new animated series? The next season of Short Treks? The rumored Kahn and Starfleet Academy projects? We wouldn’t be surprised if CBS has some big surprises in store — or, at the very least, a Picard release date. We’d settle for either.

Netflix Presents: Lost in Space (2 p.m.)

Lost in Space hasn’t broken through the mainstream like some of Netflix’s other sci-fi shows — most notably, the recently renewed Stranger Things — but it’s a solid update of a classic series, and it’s worth your attention. Find out why at this panel, which reunites the main cast for a chat and promises “an exclusive first look” at season 2, which premieres on Netflix later this year.

Stephen King’s Castle Rock: Season Two World Premiere Screening and Panel (3:30 PM)

It’s a good time to be a Stephen King fan. This year saw It Chapter Two and Pet Sematary hit theaters, while next year brings Doctor Sleep, The Outsider, Lisey’s Story, and The Stand. For the real King geek, though, it’s hard to top Castle Rock, an anthology series that weaves together various elements from King’s sprawling multiverse into a single show. You can catch Castle Rock‘s season 2 premiere a few weeks ahead of its October 23 debut at NYCC, then stick around for a panel with key cast members and co-creator Dustin Thomason.

