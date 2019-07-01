Share

It’s about that time. From July 17 through July 21, Comic-Con International descends on sunny southern California, filling San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter with superheroes, zombies, time travelers, starship pilots, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

So far, Comic-Con 2019 is shaping up to be a more subdued affair than in years past, with major studios and high-profile films like Sony and Wonder Woman 1984 respectively opting to skip the event. Still, it’s Comic-Con. One thing you can be sure of is that big names and even bigger surprises are bound to pop up over the long weekend. If you want to keep track of all of SDCC’s biggest movie and TV news, these are the panels that you need to follow.

Thursday, July 18

His Dark Materials (4:45 PM)

Game of Thrones might be over, but HBO is far from done with epic fantasy — you can’t put that one back in the bottle. His Dark Materials, which stars Logan‘s Dafne Keen, former Professor X James McAvoy, Luther‘s Ruth Wilson, and Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to bring Phillip Pullman’s popular, heretical YA series to the small screen. The first trailer for His Dark Materials looks far more faithful to the source material than the disastrous 2007 feature film adaptation, and we’re sure to learn more during the show’s inaugural Comic-Con panel. At the very least, a release date would be nice.

Friday, July 19

A Conversation with the Russo Brothers (11:00 AM)

A few months after making Avengers: Endgame the biggest movie in history — or really close to it, anyway — directors Joe and Anthony Russo will hold court among the Comic-Con faithful in the San Diego Convention Center’s biggest venue, Hall H. The Russos aren’t officially signed on for any more Marvel projects, so expect this to be more of a retrospective than a place to find breaking news. Still, we wouldn’t mind hearing more about what’s next for the duo. Now that Thanos is out of the way, Hollywood is theirs for the taking.

Veronica Mars (11:30 AM)

Veronica Mars just won’t stay down. Seven years after the series’ third (and supposedly final) season, creator Rob Thomas crowdfunded a feature film sequel that debuted at South by Southwest. Now, half a decade later, the former teenage sleuth is back again thanks to Hulu, which is backing an eight-episode revival. Comic-Con attendees will be able to watch the first episode of Veronica Mars‘ fourth season, and while we don’t know who’ll be on hand for the following Q&A session, both Thomas and series star Kristen Bell feel like safe bets.

The Boys (3:30 PM)

If power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, then shouldn’t more superheroes be spoiled, abusive jerks? That’s the central conceit of The Boys, a depraved, boundary-pushing comic book satire created by Garth Ennis, the vile mind behind Preacher. The upcoming Amazon adaptation of the comic series stars Karl Urban as the leader of an anti-hero vigilante group, and he’ll be at Comic-Con to discuss the project alongside producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) and almost every other member the star-studded cast.

Pennyworth (4:30 PM)

We’re not sure that anybody really needs a show about Batman’s butler before he becomes Batman’s butler, but Warner Bros. and Epix are giving us one anyway. Like Gotham and Joker, Pennyworth serves as a prequel to the Caped Crusader’s more famous adventures, starring Jack Bannon as Alfred and Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s doomed father. Pennyworth is an odd project, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t curious. Maybe the upcoming Comic-Con presentation will prove the world needs Alfred’s origin story after all.

Carnival Row (4:45 PM)

Comic-Con International tends to focus on established franchises and well-known brands, so it’s always nice when something different gets a spotlight — and Carnival Row certainly is different. The Amazon Prime series, which stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, is described as a neo-noir set in a city where magical creatures are fleeing the homeland, leading to a refugee crisis. Part fantasy yarn, part murder mystery, and part poltical satire? That’s awfully ambitious, and hopefully Amazon’s Comic-Con panel will explain exactly how Carnival Row will pull everything together.

Game of Thrones (5:30 PM)

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss stayed off of the internet when HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series aired its last episode. Judging by fans’ reactions to the finale, that was probably a good idea. In San Diego, Benioff, Weiss, and some of the biggest names in Game of Thrones‘ sprawling cast will emerge from the shadows for one final Comic-Con panel — but will it be a victory lap, or more like a public trial? The Q&A session for this one should be very, very interesting.

Saturday, July 20

The Expanse (1:00 PM)

Why even bother canceling shows any more? Like so many other programs these days, The Expanse, i.e. the best science fiction show that nobody’s watching, was axed by Syfy in 2018, only for a streaming service Amazon Prime to swoop in and give it a second chance. Let’s hope it sticks. With its mix of political scheming and high-stakes action, The Expanse is basically Game of Thrones in space. If that piques your interest, check this panel out. The Expanse should have some big surprises in store.

Westworld (1:15 PM)

Westworld has changed. While the first two seasons of the show centered on a robot uprising in the world’s worst theme park, the trailer for season three looks like it’s set in the “real world,” where Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul struggles to navigate a Blade Runner-esque techno dystopia — until he runs into one very familiar face. Westworld won’t be back on HBO until 2020, but the Comic-Con presentation should help with the wait. Just don’t expect the assembled cast to give too much away. Westworld producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy like their secrets, and this panel is probably going to be full of teases but very few actual answers.

Snowpiercer (3:00 PM)

Snowpiercer, the TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi feature, has been in development since 2015, with filming beginning in 2017. However, some behind-the-scenes turmoil, including a massive reshoot of the pilot, have kept Snowpiercer off the air until at least 2020, when it’s expected to hit TBS. By this point, the cast and crew must be eager to share what they’ve been working on for the past few years — and at Comic-Con International, they’ll finally get their chance.

What We Do in the Shadows (6:00 PM)

Hot on the heels of its second-season renewal, one of the best new comedies of 2019 is headed to Comic-Con for what should be one of the convention’s best events. Like the film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows succeeds in its mockumentary format about mediocre vampires living in Staten Island because of its cast’s chemistry. All four main vampires (plus Harvey Guillén, who plays the scene-stealing familiar Guillermo) will be in San Diego for the panel. You won’t learn many secrets or spoilers at the session — What We Do in the Shadows isn’t that kind of show — but do expect to laugh. A lot.