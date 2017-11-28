‘Avengers: Infinity War’ gets a teaser poster, trailer will debut tomorrow

One of the biggest events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take place in May 2018 when Avengers: Infinity War brings together many of the heroes and villains introduced across 18 movies. They will suit up for a cosmic battle with the mad titan Thanos, with the fate of the entire universe — and likely time, space, and reality itself — at stake. The latest update on Infinity War is a big one: It reveals when audiences will get their first look at the film.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War) from a script by Captain America franchise screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters May 4, 2018. The film will bring back a long list of Marvel movie-verse stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, and Paul Rudd. Josh Brolin will reprise his role as Thanos.

Marvel Studios will release the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War on Wednesday, November 29. The studio teased the trailer’s arrival with a brief video featuring a montage of scenes from some of the early films that paved the way for Infinity War and other moments leading up to the climactic crossover (as well as some fan-submitted footage).

On November 28, Spider-Man himself — or rather, the actor who plays him, Holland — posted an “accidental” reveal of a teaser poster for Infinity War. The video was posted by Holland under the guise of a live video the Spider-Man actor was filming that happened to include him showing the world a confidential image from the film.

Even if it’s difficult to believe that anything about the moment was accidental (particularly if you have any knowledge of Marvel’s strict control over information regarding its films), it still managed to be a fun way to show off the movie’s first promotional image.

The full poster was released by Marvel a short time later, offering a better look at the image.

Check back tomorrow for the full Avengers: Infinity War trailer.