Here’s what we know about Square Enix’ ‘The Avengers Project’

In January, 2017, publisher Square Enix announced it had signed a multi-game contract to produce games based on Marvel Comics properties. As part of the announcement, the studio teased the first of these games, which it called the “Avengers project,” with a few production details and a short teaser.

Over the following months, other little details have dropped concerning the Avenger’s project and what we can expect. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far, and what sort of picture it adds up to!

What is “The Avengers Project”?

The “Avengers Project” teaser doesn’t show much, aside from basic imagery of the Avengers symbols surrounded by destruction and a vague voiceover, which seems to hint that a tragedy has befallen the heroes. The trailer ends with the hashtag #Reassemble, which, again, indicates that the story has something to do with saving or salvaging the Avengers. Marvel’s initial description of “The Avengers Project” promises a completely original story, but the details of that story are scarce.

Following the trailer, Crystal Dynamics said in a tweet that the teaser contains hidden secrets related to the game, leading to speculation, but no concrete information.

Who’s making it?

In their announcement, Square Enix and Marvel said two specific studios are expected to lead development — Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. This is a bit of mixed news. Crystal Dynamics is known for recent 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider reboot its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal is best known for the rebooted Deus Ex franchise, including 2016’s, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

It could be a VR game?

In an interview with Gamespot, Jay Ong, the head of games and innovations for Marvel, hinted that their upcoming gaming projects may involve VR. While it’s a reach, that could mean that The Avengers Project has a VR component, or is a VR game.

When will we hear more

Square Enix and Marvel said they will announce more details on The Avengers Project in 2018.