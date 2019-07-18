Share

Marvel’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con is always massive, as people check in to see where the company’s many properties are going next, but this year is a special one for gamers. Marvel’s Avengers by Crystal Dynamics, Nintendo Switch exclusive Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, and Iron Man VR were all in the spotlight during the Marvel Gaming panel and ComingSoon live-blogged all the announcements.

Marvel’s Avengers was revealed during E3 2019 but not much was said about it or shown. The Marvel Gaming panel at SDCC 2019 gave onlookers the first real look at gameplay and some additional details about the game. We don’t have the gameplay footage yet, but one of the ComingSoon reporters did share that the game will have a single-player campaign. Players will be able to jump out of it straight into multiplayer, which is built around that campaign.

We know that Marvel’s Avengers is a game Crystal Dynamics plans to unravel over multiple years, but what are the aspects that will keep players engaged? One such aspect is customization. You’ll play as the well-known characters from Marvel Comics, but you can also customize them to your liking. The gameplay of this was shown and should be released sometime in the near future. Ahead of the May 15, 2020, release date for the game, there will be a beta test as well.

If you were hoping for a release date for Iron Man VR, you’re out of luck. The development team spoke about the excitement of creating the suit for virtual reality and how Iron Man is perfect for VR, but that’s about it. The game is playable at SDCC, so, hopefully, players won’t have to wait terribly long to step into the Iron Man suit.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is the game we know the most about, so it makes sense that it was the first to be shown and had the least to reveal. The game comes out tonight on the Nintendo Switch, after all. Nevertheless, there were a couple of surprises. One is that Loki, the adopted brother of Thor, is an unlockable character in the game. Cyclops and Colossus, two popular X-Men, will be added to the game via a free update on August 30. Lastly, it was revealed that the first paid DLC pack for the game will be a Marvel Knights collection that includes Moon Knight, Punisher, Morbius, and Blade.