Digital Trends
Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers single-player campaign, customization make splash at Comic-Con

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Marvel's avengers crystal dynamics san diego comic con 2019 gameplay update

Marvel’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con is always massive, as people check in to see where the company’s many properties are going next, but this year is a special one for gamers. Marvel’s Avengers by Crystal Dynamics, Nintendo Switch exclusive Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, and Iron Man VR were all in the spotlight during the Marvel Gaming panel and ComingSoon live-blogged all the announcements.

Marvel’s Avengers was revealed during E3 2019 but not much was said about it or shown. The Marvel Gaming panel at SDCC 2019 gave onlookers the first real look at gameplay and some additional details about the game. We don’t have the gameplay footage yet, but one of the ComingSoon reporters did share that the game will have a single-player campaign. Players will be able to jump out of it straight into multiplayer, which is built around that campaign.

We know that Marvel’s Avengers is a game Crystal Dynamics plans to unravel over multiple years, but what are the aspects that will keep players engaged? One such aspect is customization. You’ll play as the well-known characters from Marvel Comics, but you can also customize them to your liking. The gameplay of this was shown and should be released sometime in the near future. Ahead of the May 15, 2020, release date for the game, there will be a beta test as well.

If you were hoping for a release date for Iron Man VR, you’re out of luck. The development team spoke about the excitement of creating the suit for virtual reality and how Iron Man is perfect for VR, but that’s about it. The game is playable at SDCC, so, hopefully, players won’t have to wait terribly long to step into the Iron Man suit.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is the game we know the most about, so it makes sense that it was the first to be shown and had the least to reveal. The game comes out tonight on the Nintendo Switch, after all. Nevertheless, there were a couple of surprises. One is that Loki, the adopted brother of Thor, is an unlockable character in the game. Cyclops and Colossus, two popular X-Men, will be added to the game via a free update on August 30. Lastly, it was revealed that the first paid DLC pack for the game will be a Marvel Knights collection that includes Moon Knight, Punisher, Morbius, and Blade.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

The best free TV show episodes on YouTube
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Gaming

It’s not the upgrade we expected, but Nintendo reveals a new juiced-up Switch

Nintendo has announced a new model of the Switch with substantially improved battery life. It will be available later this summer, and is otherwise identical to the current Switch system.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
power a wireless gamecube style controller deal poweraswitchoutandabout
Gaming

Play Smash the right way with this PowerA Switch controller Prime Day deal

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA GameCube-style wireless Switch controller for $27, down from its typical $50 price. The controller is perfect for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Dell G5 15 gaming laptop - G5587
Deals

The Nvidia GTX 1060-powered Dell G5 gaming laptop is $320 off

Prime Day is wrapping up, but a few other sales are still going strong for a little while. This gives you more time to jump on post-Prime Day deals like this Dell G5 15, a midrange gaming laptop that’s now on sale for an entry-level…
Posted By Lucas Coll
dark souls remastered announced nintendo direct
Gaming

Rest your weary head with the best save points in video games

Video games have used a variety of different methods to have you save your progress, and some have made the act of saving a fundamental part of the game design. These are the best save points in video games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

5 questions the Google Stadia team needs to answer in its Reddit AMA

Google's Stadia team is planning to take part in a Reddit AMA on July 18. These are five questions we believe it must answer about the upcoming game-streaming service. Stadia will launch later in 2019.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart post-Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple, and Nintendo Switch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale. Walmart's Prime Day sale lasts all day today, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon's shopping extravaganza.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1
Gaming

25 awesome indie games you should definitely be playing right now

These days, some of the best video games are made by independent studios. Here are 25 of the best indie games, whether you prefer grueling dungeon crawlers or otherworldly, meditative adventures.
Posted By Steven Petite
beat saber star wars day
Gaming

Shoot, dance, box, and escape reality with the very best Oculus Quest games

The Oculus Quest offers a fantastic virtual reality experience without the need for a PC or console tethered to your headset. These are the best Oculus Quest games available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite overtime challenges season 9
Gaming

Here’s our guide to the leaked Fortnite season 9 overtime challenges and rewards

Fortnite season 9 isn't quite over yet. Fortnite overtime challenges are coming and players can complete them to get some extra experience and skin styles. Here's a guide on how to complete them all.
Posted By Cody Perez
Google Stadia controller individual purchase available now
Gaming

Google says Stadia is not Netflix for games, more like Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus

The Director of Product for Google Stadia took to Reddit for an AMA. Across his many responses, he explained plans for future mobile device support, free monthly games, why developers should create for Stadia over home consoles.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
southwest airlines free nintendo switch mariosouthwest
Gaming

Southwest Airlines gave every passenger on this flight a free Nintendo Switch

Southwest Airlines and Nintendo have partnered for a new sweepstakes, and they kicked off the promotion by giving every passenger on a lucky flight to San Diego a free Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin