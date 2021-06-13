  1. Gaming

Avengers: War For Wakanda gets a new trailer, but no release date

By

The latest free update for Marvel’s Avengers, War For Wakanda, got a new trailer during Square Enix’s presentation at E3 this year. While the trailer didn’t reveal a release date for the expansion, it did go over what enemies players can expect to go up against in Wakanda.

In War For Wakanda, players will travel to the hidden kingdom to help Black Panther protect his city, and its stores of Vibranium, from AIM and its partner-in-crime, Klaw. The Avengers are called in once these forces prove too much for Black Panther to handle on his own.

The expansion will highlight Wakanda and explore Black Panther’s own story, but beyond that, it’s not entirely clear what kinds of missions or bosses will be added to Marvel’s Avengers with this expansion. A blog post from March did clarify that the War For Wakanda DLC would add new enemy types and include a power level increase.

Square Enix has been teasing the War For Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers for quite a while now. The release date for the expansion is currently labeled as “summer and beyond,” with no definitive date in sight.

Two other expansions for Marvel’s Avengers have been released recently. The first, Cosmic Cube, introduced a new villain, the Scientist Supreme. The Second, Wasteland Patrol, added Hawkeye to the game’s ever-growing roster of heroes and introduced a new mission type called “Patrol Mode.”

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PC via Steam, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

