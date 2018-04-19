Go behind the scenes of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ with our exclusive IMAX preview

Share

The premiere of Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in Marvel’s cinematic universe, and that applies as much to the film’s massive cast of characters as it does to the sheer scope of the project.

The first mainstream movie shot entirely on IMAX cameras, Avengers: Infinity War brings together many of the heroes and villains introduced across all 18 Marvel movies so far, and pits them against the legions of the cosmic conqueror Thanos. Marvel and IMAX provided Digital Trends with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes video that takes a deep dive into the studio’s reasons for going all-in on IMAX for Infinity War, and also offers up some fresh footage from the film.

Featured in the video is Marvel Studios’ president, Kevin Feige, one of the primary architects of the MCU, as well as Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The directing duo used Alexa IMAX 65mm cameras for the entirety of Infinity War, having previously used the large-format camera for the airport battle sequence in Captain America: Civil War.

In the video, the Russo brothers also reiterate that Infinity War and the fourth, still-untitled Avengers movie will provide “endings and beginnings” to elements of the MCU. Speculation has long suggested that this could be the final chapter in the stories of several veteran Marvel movie heroes (and possibly some villains, too).

Avengers: Infinity War includes just about every star of the Marvel movie-verse so far, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, and many, many more familiar faces. While previous projects have utilized IMAX cameras for portions of the film, Infinity War is the first major release to be filmed in its entirety that way, and will be shown in the expanded 1.9:1 aspect ratio in IMAX theaters.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to have its world premiere on April 23 in Los Angeles, and will then have its wide release in the U.S. on April 27 in IMAX and 3D theaters, as well as standard theaters. For more information on the film, be sure to read our regularly updated roundup of Avengers: Infinity War news.