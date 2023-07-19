San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panel and event schedule

Are you ready for Comic-Con? Because it’s coming whether you’re ready or not! San Diego Comic-Con has been the biggest comic convention in the U.S. for decades, and a top destination for movie and TV stars for more than 20 years. This year’s convention is going to be an exception that rule, since many of the actors, actresses, and writers will not be present due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. But don’t think for a moment that this means people won’t show up for Comic-Con. The tickets were sold out months ago, and fans have plenty of other ways to get their Comic-Con on.
Before we dive into this year’s panels, we want to give you some much-needed advice to handle the long days inside and outside of the San Diego Convention Center. The first piece of advice is simple: Bring your own food and water whenever possible. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself waiting in line for an hour for overpriced convention food and bottled water that’s several more expensive than it would be in a regular store. Having your own food means that you waste less time in line, and you save more money for things you can actually keep. And if you need more food while you’re at the show, there’s a Ralphs at 101 G Street, which is just under a half mile away from the convention center.
Another thing to remember is that the bag check area is your friend. There’s no reason that you have to carry around your heavy bags all day. Comic-Con allows fans to check and reclaim bags during the convention center’s regular hours. However, there is only a limited capacity for bag check, so it’s better to go early than to find all of the spots taken later.
For a typical Comic-Con, the hot ticket would be any of the movie or TV panels in Hall H. But since there are very few Hall H panels this year, it means that the roughly 6,500 fans who would ordinarily be in there will instead be spread out across the other areas. So there’s a very good chance that the dealer’s room floor will be more crowded than usual, and so will the other panels.
If you’re coming to Comic-Con primarily to see specific panels, then try to show up as early as possible. None of the other rooms have anywhere near the capacity of Hall H, which means some people will be left out. The best way to avoid that is to give yourself plenty of time to navigate the line. Arriving between 40 and 60 minutes early should give you enough time.
Another thing to keep in mind about the panels is that they aren’t just being held at the Convention Center. So make sure that you know where your destination is, and that you have enough time to get there. Most of the alternate locations are simply short walks away from the Convention Center. With enough time and planning, you should be able to see just about anything you want. To get you started, we’ve included every programing panel from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which you can see below separated by date, time, and location.
Wednesday, July 19
Teaching and Learning with Comics: An Interactive Workshop
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Warner Bros. Television Screenings
6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PT
Ballroom 20
Thursday, July 20
15th Annual Behind-the-Music panel: Supersonic
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Amazing No-Sew Embellishments
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 3
Amazing! Fantastic! Incredible! News from the Comic-Con Museum
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 29AB
Comic-Con Film School 101: Preproduction and Screenwriting
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comics to Concept
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Covering Fandom: How Fan-Journalists Strike the Right Balance
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Do You Want to Build a Droid? (a.k.a Droid Building 101)
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 7AB
Home Space: Stories Set in Our Solar System
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Libraries and the Challenges They Face in 2023
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Marvel Classic for the Next Generation and Fans
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 28DE
Shadow Chasers
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 5AB
Spotlight on Barbara Friedlander
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 32AB
The Creator Symposium
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 23ABC
Welcome to Fantasy Land
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 9
Women Artists in the Rise of New Technology
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
The Desaturated: Pathfinder 2e One-Shot
10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor
Vault Comics: Stranger Than (Science) Fiction—Outer Worlds and Other Voices in Comics
10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
Building the DC Universe on WEBTOON
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 4
Comics Arts Conference Session #1: The Norton Critical Edition of A Contract with God: A Landmark for Sequential Art in Academia
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 26AB
How to Get News Coverage
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 10
LEGO: I Had a DreamZzz Last Night About Ninjago!
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 6BCF
Robots and Aliens and Blasters, Oh My
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Comic Book Law School® 101: It All Starts Here
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 11
4th Annual Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Women Behind Popular Film and TV Projects
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
@SuperheroIRL: Mental Health and Changing the World with Comics
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
Cosplay Tips from Theater Pros
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 3
Cosplaying 101: Bringing Your Dreams to Life
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Crazy Talk: Fifty Years of Mental Health, Pop Culture, and Comic-Con
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Fan Favorites: The Heroes We Love
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Humor Comics: Are They Still Needed?
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 9
In the Beginning . . . There Was World Building
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
Oni Press: Counterculture for Comics Culture
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
Queens of Lust and Lore: A Live Romantasy Author Panel
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
The Making of the Eisner Award–Nominated Barnstormers
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Max Original Animation
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Ballroom 20
Mattel WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel
11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT
Room 6A
Ninth Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero: Film and TV Composer Panel
11;15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Adapting Stories to Graphic Novels
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
Between Two Toms
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
Comics Arts Conference Session #2: Raw, Weirdo, and Beyond: Curating an Exhibition of Alternative Comics
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 26AB
Comics for Ukraine
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
Paramount Pictures: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Hall H
Spotlight on Jerry Beck
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Spotlight on Ricardo Caté
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 4
Pokémon: Bringing Iconic Animation to Global Audiences
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 6BCF
Crafting Character
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 3
Defending Comics Today: Anti-Drag Laws and the Freedom to Cosplay
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 11
Everyday Magic: Pop Culture Tarot and Live Readings
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
Fables and Fairy Tales: New Spins on Old Stories
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
fREADom Fighters on the Front Lines: Advocating Against Book Bans
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
From Script to Screen: Behind the Camera of Storytelling Across Diverse Mediums
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
Image Comics: Focus on Bestselling Creator Jeff Lemire
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Indiana Jones and the Nexus of Archaeology, History, and Punching Fascists
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Indigenous Futurisms: Transcending Past/Present/Future
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
PSYONIC: Bionic Hands in the Real World
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Star Trek: More Bold Than Ever Before
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
The Pitching Hour
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
The Power of Costume: How Designers Inspire the World
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
The RPG Game Show
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
What’s So Funny? Humor and Satire in Comic Strips and Cartoons
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 9
Blade Runner Comics: 2039 and Beyond
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Felicia Day’s Third Eye: An Audible Original
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Industry and Community Advisory for Comic-Con Museum Education
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Jack Kirby, but Not Superheroes.
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 4
Neurodiversity and Comics
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
Secrets of D&D Dungeon Mastering with Chris Perkins
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
The Owl House: Us Weirdos Have to Stick Together
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 6A
Comics Arts Conference Session #3: Paratexts and Metatexts
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 26AB
Ghosts
12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. PT
Ballroom 20
Gotham City
12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
15 Years of Amulet: Focus on Kazu Kibuishi
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
A Family Affair: Families That Create Stories Together
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
Braving the Elements—Live!
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 6BCF
Bridging the Digital Gap Between Comics Publishers and Libraries
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Crowdfund Your Project
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 3
Defending Comics Today: How You Can Help Save Comics
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 11
Fan Favorites: Behind The Scenes of Yellowjackets, Gotham Knights, I’m a Virgo, and More
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
How to Boldly Go into the Star Trek Universe
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
On the Mic Podcast Live from Comic-Con
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Project K: Inside India’s History-Making Sci-Fi Epic
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Hall H
Sound in Film
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Spotlight on Brian Walker
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
Spotlight on John Romita Jr.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Tegan and Sara Talk Junior High
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
The Human Fly: Real-Life Hero Returns!
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
Unveiling a New Comics Universe: Cultivating the Art of Storytelling in the UAE
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Room 9
Visual Storytelling in Cosplay Photography
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Shadowrun w/ RealmSmith
1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor
Art from the Holocaust: The Tattoo
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT
Room 4
Hasbro Transformers Generations Toy Panel
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
Master Class: Writing for Animation and Comics
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
Roddenberry Presents
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Women of Concept Art for Film and TV
1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. PT
Room 6A
A Different Type of Romance
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
Advanced Comic Inking Techniques
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 3
Best of 2000 AD: Bringing Britain’s Finest Stateside
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
Connecting with Your Community Through Comics
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Design for Television and Film with Seven Leading Designers
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
Doctor Who Comics: Climb on Board the Tardis to See the Future of Doctor Who Publishing
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
Figure Drawing for Popular Media
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 11
Improving Sci-Fi Storytelling Through Science Accuracy
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
It’s Morphin’ Time with BOOM! Studios
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Kodansha USA’s Manga Roundup
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 9
Lost Fans Unite with Jay and Jack
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Out of Their Heads: Graphic Novelists Bring Their Stories to Life
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Spotlight on Jim Lee
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
The DSTLRY Live Draw with Tula Lotay, Jock, and Mirka Andolfo
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Publishing
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
Walking Both Worlds with the Mando Mercs
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comics Arts Conference Session #4: Sequential Identity
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT
Room 26AB
Hold the Sauce! Good Burger 2 Is Back!
2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. PT
Room 6BCF
Animation Brain Trust: Animation’s Most Influential Authors Talk Cartoons
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
From Idea to Shelves
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT
Room 24AC
Into the Pinverse: From Comic Book to Pinball Machine, the Making of Stern Pinball’s Newest Game
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT
Hall H
Spotlight on Bill Griffith
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT
Room 4
The Writers Coffeehouse at Comic-Con
2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
A Crash Course in Media Literacy
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Celebrating 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever on the CW
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
Change the Ref: Activism Through Fandom
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
Comics Writing: What Makes a Great First Issue
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Room 11
Creating New Universes: From Dream to Launch
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Creator-Owned Comics: Myths and Realities
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
Crunchyroll Industry Panel
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Room 6A
Geek Franchise Collectibles and Fandom: The Most Important Relationships in Fandom
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Kickstarting Comics in 2023 and Beyond
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Room 9
Nerdy Finance: Freelance Tax Tips to Keep Your Money
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Outlandish Confabulation
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Queer Anti-heroes
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
The JFK Assassination in Comics
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
Ultraduck Unleashed
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
From Industry to Indie: Demo and Q&A
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Room 3
Superheroes and Not-So-Super Villains with Patton Oswalt and Friends
3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
From San Diego Kids to Hollywood Animators
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
Masters of the Universe: Revolution, a Conversation with Kevin Smith and the Cast
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Room 6BCF
Publishers Weekly: Pans vs. Fans–What’s the Point of Comics Criticism?
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Salaam Fandom! Muslim Futurism, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Room 26AB
Spotlight on Jim Benton
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
Spotlight on P. Craig Russell
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Spotlight on Ron Turner
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Room 4
Coming Together: Honoring AANHPI Voices in Pop Culture
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
Doom Guy: The Man, the Myth, the Legend
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
eigoMANGA’s How to Draw Manga and Portfolio Review
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Room 11
Enamel Pins Creating Collectibles
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Finance for Creatives
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Finding Your Voice: How to Use Comics as a Tool for Mental Health and Wellness
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
Inglorious Treksperts Live: Free Enterprise at 25
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
No Latency Live–Cyberpunk RED Actual Play
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Teaching with Comics: Family Edition
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Ten Years of Chills, Thrills, and Kills: Storm King Comics
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
Transgender and Nonbinary Stories in Comics: Past, Present, and Future
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT
Room 9
Indie Filmmaker’s Survival Guide
4:05 p.m. to 5:05 p.m. PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
A24’s Talk to Me
4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
WrestleQuest: The Wrestlefication of an RPG
4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. PT
Room 6A
70th Anniversary of the 3-D Comic Book Craze
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT
Room 26AB
Alternative Career Options in Video Games
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
Books-to-Film Tie-In: An Insider Perspective
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
Comics Journalism: Looking at Panels Beyond the Page
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Direct Market 50th Anniversary Celebration
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
Spotlight on Bob the Angry Flower
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT
Room 4
Drawing with Dustin Nguyen
4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 3
Star Trek Adventures by Modiphius
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor
Comic Pitch Review
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comics Pedagogy: Teaching Outside the Panel
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Critical Completism! What It’s Like to See It All
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Diversity in Comics: Creating India’s Superheroes for the World
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
Focus on Kevin Eastman
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
How to Become Superhero Fit: Becoming Your Own Superhero
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Keenspot’s Star-Studded Grubbs Cartoon Bringing Christmas in July to Comic-Con
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
Lost Comic Book Universes
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
Marvel and Proko Teach “The Art of Storytelling”
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 11
Old Nerds, New Tricks
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Roll for Initiative! Playing Dungeons & Dragons 2023
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Telling Our Stories: Making LGBTQIA+ Comic Anthologies
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 9
Turning a Comic Book into a Franchise
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
All A-Bot Transformers: EarthSpark
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Chasing Chasing Amy: How Fandom Inspires Creativity
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Comics and Art from the Largest Tribe in California: The Yurok People Share Their Stories
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT
Room 4
Happy Hour with the Comic Book Couples
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
How Kickstarter Turns Fans into Co-creators
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
Creators in Space: Expressing Our Humanity in an Alien Environment
5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
35th Anniversary of Beetlejuice
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Blender 3D Texturing Techniques for Starship Interiors and Exteriors
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 11
Comic Creation: Ask the Pros
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
Creating an RPG Empire
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
How to Adapt Beloved IP
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Legion M: It’s All Happening
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 6BCF
Masquerade 101
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
My Hero Therapy: Heroes IRL
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 9
The Marco Polo Technique of Loose Inking
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 3
What’s New in Independent Comics
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
When Classic Literature Meets Manga! Changing the Way You Read!
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
Writing for Comics and Manga
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
The Her Universe Fashion Show 2023
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Harbor Ballroom, Manchester Grand Hyatt
From the Screen to your Plate: Food in Pop Culture
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Gay Geeks and Where to Find Them
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT
Room 26AB
MENA Representation in Arts and Entertainment
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
Spirituality in Pop Culture
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
What’s the Scoop with Simon & Schuster?
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT
Room 4
Documentary Filmmaking and Nonfiction New Media How-To
6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Official Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Celebration
6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. PT
Room 6A
Digital Comics: Digital Creation, Distribution, and Marketing
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 9
Exploring the Science in Science Fiction
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
Fil-Am Diaspora in Pop Culture
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
Fleischer Cartoons: The Art and Inventions of Max Fleischer
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Lawsuit
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Klingon Lifestyles Presentation
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
Magic: The Gathering Goes to Universes Beyond
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
Mastering Immersive Storytelling
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 3
Robotech: Past Prologue
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
Scientific Problems of Dating a Vampire, a Werewolf, or Other Monsters
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
Splattergore: The History of ’90s Horror Comics
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
The Collector’s Corner
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Concept to Creation Workshop
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT
Room 11
Comic Creator Connection Thursday
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Worst Cartoon Ever!
7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. PT
Room 6BCF
Cosplay: Movement Inside the Costume
7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT
Room 26AB
Hollyweird Science: Should Psychological Thrillers Be Considered Science Fiction?
7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Lessons on Playable Video Game Preservation
7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
What’s the Tea About Animation IP?
7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT
Room 4
81 Years of Superhero Cereal Boxes
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Crazy Cats of Comics
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Room 9
Ghostface’s Killer Trivia
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
How Legendary Stories Are Told and Retold
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
It’s Alive, Jim! Evolutionary Biology in Star Trek
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
Krapopolis Special Screening
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
Remembering Greg Bear
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
StreetPass OC: Nintendo Quiz Bowl VI
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Tag! You’re Dead! Why We Love Death-Match Stories
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
The Comics Memoir: From the Beginning . . .
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
The Independent Filmmakers Panel
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The 26th Annual Comic-Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza
8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. PT
Room 6A
Latter-Day Gamers: Mormon Gaming Culture
8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
Comics On Comics Live!
8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT
Room 26AB
Friday, July 21
A Golden Age for Women in Comics
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 9
A Look Back at Animated Series from the ’80s
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 32AB
Classic Stories, New Frontiers: Literary Sci-Fi and Horror Comics
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 4
Comic-Con Film School 102
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Eisner Awards Hall of Fame Presentation
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 28DE
Familiar Faces
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
From Cave Art to Superheroes: Comic Books and Social Commentary
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Fun with Thermo-Plastics
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 3
Official 50th Star Trek Animated Celebration
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Over 30 Cosplay: Costuming and Cosplay Advice for the Mature Cosplayer
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Spotlight on Ben Saunders
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 23ABC
Spotlight on Steenz
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 29AB
The Future of Doctor Who: Fan Forum
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Star Wars Musical Universe with Lucasfilm and EA Games
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 7AB
TV Academy: Bringing TV to Life
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Welcome to the Ito-verse: Junji Ito
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT
Room 6DE
The Black Panel
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 5AB
One-Ring: The Quest for Bilbos Secret
10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor
Creating The Expanse: A Telltale Series
10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PT
Room 6BCF
Comics Arts Conference Session #5: Look for the Union Label: Comics as Instruments of Organized Labor in Mid-Century America
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 26AB
New Face of Jewish Comics
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 29CD
Self-Publishing and Working with a Publisher: A Discussion
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 10
Spotlight on Todd McFarlane
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 6A
Wish They All Could Be CA MCs
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Comic Book Law School® 202: Striking Out
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 11
The 23rd Annual Animation Show of Shows
10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT
Ballroom 20
3D Printing Options and Techniques
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 3
Cosplaying 102: Taking it to the Next Level and Beyond
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Crack Open the Vault: The Best in Creator-Owned Comics Unlocked
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Creators of Color
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Fantastic Adventures
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Independent Creators’ Summit
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 4
Is The Orville the Greatest Sci-Fi Show on Television?
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Japanamerica: How Anime Grew from Niche to Mainstream
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Love in all the Fantastic Places
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
Lucasfilm Ltd: High-End Star Wars Collectibles
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
Segunda Caida: Historietas y Lucha Libre
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 23ABC
Will Eisner: Breaking The 4th Wall
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
Women of the Hollywood Art Department
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT
Room 9
Writer’s Block
11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
Adventures for the Next Generation
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Celebrating Red Sonja’s 50th Anniversary
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
Comics and the Family
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
Den of Geek and Roddenberry Entertainment Present: Does It Fly?
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
Genvid Slate Reveal: SILENT HILL: Ascension; Special Guests from DC and Gearbox
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT
Room 6BCF
Comics Arts Conference Session #6: Comics and History
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 26AB
The McFarlane Toys Multiverse
11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. PT
Room 6A
Comic Collecting in Today’s Market: Buying, Personal Collecting, and Long-Term Investing
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 28DE
Comic Strips and Collections
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 29AB
Defending Comics Today: Civil Rights and Censorship
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 11
Growing and Becoming
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
How Far Can Fandom Take You?
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Image Comics: Bestselling Writer Rick Remender
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 25ABC
Making Cool Complex Cosplays
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 3
Neurological/Neurosurgical Controversies of the Comic Book Universe
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 32AB
Pitch Sesh: ROKiT Wants Your Comics and Animations
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Protection, Preservation, and Presentation of Artwork
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Spotlight on John Semper
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 4
Spotlight on Lee Weeks
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 9
Star Wars Memories
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Room 7AB
Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse: Do You Have the Guts?
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Teenage Euthanasia: Season 2
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Welcome to the Weird West
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Career Paths into Game Development
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 29CD
Dawn of DC
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 6DE
Good Omens: The Ineffable Season 2
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Ballroom 20
Hasbro Toys Panel for Marvel
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 5AB
Masters of the Universe Design Panel and Product Reveals
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 24ABC
Walt Kelly’s Pogo
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT
Room 10
Making Immortals of Aveum
12:45pm – 1:45pm PT
Room 6BCF
Comic Culture in Museums: Pop Culture on Display
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Comics Arts Conference Session #7: Comics Make the World a Better Place: How People Help People with Comics
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 26AB
Defending Comics Today: Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Update
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 11
Disney and Hemingway: An Unexpected Comic Book Team-up
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 4
Filling the Shelves
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Gene Luen Yang and Thien Pham
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Hollywood Location Scouts (11th Annual)
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 9
Jamie Lee Curtis’s Mother Nature: A Candid Discussion of Her All-New Graphic Novel/Movie
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 6A
Lessons from Successful Kickstarter Comics Creators
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 32AB
Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away . . .
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 7AB
Perfecting and Pitching the Picture Book
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Podcasting 101
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Production Design for Indie Filmmakers and Content Creators
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Spotlight on Martha Wells
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Tabletop Game Design: From Idea to Reality
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
The Cosplay Conundrum: Who to Cosplay and Where to Start
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Modern Diary
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Drawing with Todd Nauck
Friday July 21, 2023 1:00pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 3
Gods of Metal: Ragnarock Live! Hunters Entertainment
1:15pm – 4:15pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor
IDW Publishing: 2023 and Beyond
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 10
Slaughterverse: The World of Something Is Killing the Children
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Spotlight on William Stout/Fantastic Worlds of William Stout
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Syzygy Publishing’s Tales of Syzpense: Its Recent Past, Current Present, and Exciting Future
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Audience is King
1:45pm – 2:45pm PT
Ballroom 20
Dawn of DC: Knight Terrors
1:45pm – 2:45pm PT
Room 6DE
Breaking into Comics and Staying In
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 11
Building Powerful Worlds and Characters in Comics and Animation
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The Art Department
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 9
Hasbro Star Wars Panel
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 7AB
Interactive and In-Person
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Let Native, Black, Brown, Asian, and People of Color Tell Their Stories!
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Raising Fankids: Teaching Young Geeks to Be Self-confident and Successful
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Spotlight on J. Scott Campbell
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Spotlight on Janice Chiang
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 4
Spotlight on Merrie Spaeth
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Tales from My Spinner Rack Live!
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Tekken 8: The Art of Fighting
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 6BCF
The Kaiju Kingdom Podcast: Original Ultraman and the Rise of the Shin Universe
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
The Scribe Awards and Media Tie-in Panel
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 32AB
Writing for Indie Comics
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Comics Arts Conference Session #8: Battling Bias and Discrimination: Comic Narratives as Tools for Healing
2:00pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Mixer for Creators
2:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Wētā Workshop: Celebrating 20 years of Middle-earth
2:15pm – 3:15pm PT
Room 6A
DSTLRY: Scott Snyder and Jock
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Dynamite Entertainment 2023
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 10
Image Comics: The Future of Radiant Black’s The Massive-Verse
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Modern Fanatic: Turning Passion into Profession
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Comic Pro Boot Camp Workshop
2:30pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 3
All Together Now: Find Your Voice!
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Big Nate’s Big Panel
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Celebrating Popeye with the Comic-Con Premiere of The Art of Popeye: Masterwork of the Medium
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 32AB
Girls vs. Boys vs. None of the Above
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Manga Legend Katsuya Terada Live Digital Drawing
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 11
Marvel: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 6DE
Peacock’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Ballroom 20
Queer Horror
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 4
SF in Comics
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 29AB
So You Want to Be a Comic Book Retailer?
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Solar Opposites
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Spotlight on Matthew Southworth and Garth Stein
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Star Wars Trading Card Collecting
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 7AB
The Blerd Panel
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Too Scary; Didn’t Watch: Live!
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Your Origin Story: Starting a Comic Book Business
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Z2 Comics: The Last Comic Book on the Left with Marcus, Henry, and Ben
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 9
Resetting Mortal Kombat: A New Beginning with Mortal Kombat 1
3:15pm – 4:15pm PT
Room 6BCF
Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 29CD
BAD IDEA: The Panel
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Before Black Panther: Afrofuturism in Comics/Sequential Art and the History of the Future
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Hispanic Creators and Retailers Discuss the Comic Book Industry Present and Future
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
The Groo Panel
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 10
The McElroy Family: A Q&A with the First Family of Podcasting
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 6A
Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., Centennial: A Century of Adventure with Tarzan and John Carter of Mars
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 32AB
Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Hall H
Graphix Origins: The Rise of Children’s Graphic Novels
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 9
Horror Writers AMA (Ask Me Anything) with the Creators of Storm King Comics
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 29AB
How to Start a Comic YouTube Channel
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
LEGO Masters: Behind the Brick
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Meet Your Match: Creative Collaboration
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Mobile Workspace: Working on the Fly
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Painting Quality Quick Portraits for Character Design, Comics, and Illustration
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 11
Remembering Kim Jung Gi
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 3
Small Press Publishing 101
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Spotlight on Darcie Little Badger
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Star Wars: Past, Present, Future
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 7AB
The Great North
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077: Expanding Worlds
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 4
Unstoppable Forces
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
You’re Wrong, Leonard Maltin
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Marvel Fanfare with C. B. Cebulski
4:15pm – 5:15pm PT
Room 6DE
Boundless Adventures with the San Diego Festival of Books
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 10
Found in Translation: Acquiring Comics from Around the World
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Games: Pioneers of 1990s Gaming Animation
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Invincible 20th Anniversary Panel
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 6BCF
What Makes a Great Collaborator?
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Mobile Filmmaking: How to Make a Movie Using a Smartphone
4:45pm – 5:45pm PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Nostalgia Rebooted: How Nacelle Uses the Past to Power Their Future
4:45pm – 5:45pm PT
Room 6A
@SuperheroIRL: Harnessing the Power of Pop Culture for Mental Health Awareness
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 32AB
Adapting Famous Books and TV for Comics
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Bob’s Burgers
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Breaking into VO for Anime
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 11
Centers and Certificates: Comics Go to College
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Cliff Bleszinski: Games to Comics
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Comic Pitch Review
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Expect More with AHOY Comics!
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Honoring Kumeyaay Nation Past, Present, And Future Through Visual Storytelling
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 29AB
How to Cope with Grief Through Superheroes
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 3
Psychology and Our Love (or Hate) of Movie Sequels
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Spotlight on Ben Templesmith
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 4
Star Wars Fandom in the Immersive Frontier: Galaxy’s Edge, Galactic Starcruiser, and Beyond
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 7AB
The Simpsons: A World of Collecting
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Vibrant World of tokidoki
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 9
Art of MARVEL SNAP: Behind the Scenes
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Burned! The Infamous Legacy of Book Bans and Comics
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 10
Fans Who Became Fandom
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 6DE
From English to Spanish: Translating Fandom Parte Dos
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Rob Liefeld: Deadpool: Badder Blood
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Tor: Calling All Book Lovers
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Live Play with Glass Cannon Network
5:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor
A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video’s Invincible
5:45pm – 6:45pm PT
Room 6BCF
Asian Americans Built the Comic Market
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Best and Worst Manga of 2023
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 4
How to Create Psychologically Rich Characters
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
How to Use Hypnotic Language for Dynamic Storytelling
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 11
JAKKS Pacific and Disguise Costumes Upcoming Releases
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 9
Jim Lee & Friends
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 6A
Our Flag Means Death: ‘ships on Ships
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Stories from and Inspired by the Muslim World . . . This Is the Fictional Frontiers Initiative
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Tabletop Game Designers: From Concept to the Table
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
The 501st Legion: Star Wars Villainous Costuming
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 7AB
The Science of Avatar: The Way of Water
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
The Writer’s Journey: What Happens Now? (The Post-Strike Marketplace)
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 32AB
The Power of Theme
6:00pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 3
Blind Date with a Book 2
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 10
Mega64 20th Anniversary Panel
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Spider-Man: Untangling the Spider-Verse
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Storyboarding: The Ins and Outs
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 29CD
The Power of Color
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Zombie Love Studios: Blood in Four Colors—A New Era of Horror in Comics
6:45pm – 7:45pm PT
Room 6DE
ActionFigureInsider: Women in Toys III
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 9
Building Halo Cosplay and Props with Anvil Station
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Captain Action: Introducing New Voices to a Legendary Property
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Content Creation Brand Management for Beginners
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 32AB
IPI and IFWG Publishing: Human Fly Superheroes, Monsters, and More
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Magma Comix Resurfaces!
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 4
Mictlán: An Ancient Mythical Tale (From Codex to Console)
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Q&A Writing Workshop with J. Michael Straczynski
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 11
Sharknado 10th Anniversary
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 6BCF
Star Wars Andor: Making a Rebel, Making a Rebellion
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 7AB
That ’90s Panel: Comics’ Most Important Decade
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 28DE
The Arkham Asylum Files: Unleashing Gotham City
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Comic Creator Connection Friday
7:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Hillywood Show Presentation
7:15pm – 8:15pm PT
Room 6A
How to Make Video Games and Designs More Inclusive and Accessible
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 3
Making a Living Being Creative
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Mary Shelly Presents
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 10
Play & Passion: Erotica by Women
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Super-Smart Superheroes and Supervillains
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Where’s the Front Door? Getting Started in Comics
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Among the Others: The Alternate Universe
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Deja Who: Multitasking Actors in Doctor Who
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Diversity in Horror: From Creator to Character
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 9
Focus on Spain
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
From Concept to Reality: A Creative’s Journey into Unreal Engine and Blender 3D
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 11
Ghostwriters: The Spirits of Vengeance in Literature
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Level Up: Cosplay, Characters, and Charity
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Puppet-Filled D&D One-Shot
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 32AB
Star Wars Trivia Challenge Strikes Back!
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 7AB
Yippee Ki-Yay, or Nay? Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie?
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards
8:00pm – 10:30pm PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Sand Land World Premiere Screening
8:15pm – 10:30pm PT
Room 6BCF
Haunted Discoveries: Dive into the Realm of Supernatural Investigations
8:30pm – 9:30pm PT
Room 6A
Christian Comic Arts Society Mixer
8:30pm – 10:00pm PT
Room 26AB
The Girl Genius Radio Plays
8:30pm – 10:00pm PT
Room 10
Justice League: Warworld
9:00pm – 11:00pm PT
Ballroom 20
Spike and Mike’s Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation
9:00pm – 11:00pm PT
Room 5AB
Dr. Horrible Screening and Horrible Karaoke
9:15pm – 10:45pm PT
Room 6DE
This is Not an Invincible Season 2 Special Screening.
(Don’t believe them)
Friday July 21, 2023 10:00pm – 11:00pm PT
Room 6A
Saturday, July 22
3D Comics in 3D
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 4
Book Nerd Challenge: An Audiobook Game Show
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Comic Creator Connection All-Stars
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 29AB
Comic-Con Film School 103
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comics, Cultures, and Classrooms
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Dogu Publishing Hosts: Voltes V: Legacy
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Dungeons & Dragons: An Animated Anniversary
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 6DE
Image Comics: Comics Storytelling, Genre and Craft
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 28DE
Intro to TV Writing: From First Draft to Getting Staffed
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 9
Mysteries, Magic, and Mayhem
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 7AB
Reluctant Readers: How to Encourage Your Kids to Read
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 25ABC
Spotlight on Felicia Day
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 6A
Star Wars Trivia Game Panel
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Thrifting Your Cosplay
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 3
Usagi Yojimbo and Friends
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 23ABC
Video Profiles–Golden/Silver Age Creators
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Inside the Writers’ Room: Building a Better Future for Writers
10:00am – 11:30am PT
Room 24ABC
Children of Éarte
10:00am – 1:15pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor
AI in Entertainment: The Performers’ Perspective
10:30am – 11:30am PT
Room 29CD
Comics Arts Conference Session #9: Comics, Social Justice, and Libraries
10:30am – 11:30am PT
Room 26AB
Snoopy Lives it Up on Apple TV+
10:30am – 11:30am PT
Room 6BCF
What’s the Best Superpower?
10:30am – 11:30am PT
Room 10
Women Rocking Hollywood 2023: How Female Filmmakers Reach the Hollywood A-List
10:30am – 11:30am PT
Room 5AB
Comic Book Law School® 303: Social Media, AI, NFTs, Parody, and other Hot Topics
10:30am – 12:00pm PT
Room 11
Futurama
11:00am – 11:45am PT
Ballroom 20
Celebrating 100 Years of Disney with Disneybound
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comics Studies at Michigan State University
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Game Pitch Review
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Kodansha: Makoto Yukimura and Vinland Saga
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 9
Music and Comics Collide
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 28DE
No Tow Trucks Beyond Mars
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Space Command: Epic Adventures
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Spotlight on Becky Cloonan
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
The Art of the Comic Art Auction
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Creative Process in Children’s Entertainment
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 7AB
TMNT: The Next Evolution of Turtlemania
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Upcoming Video Games to Be Excited For
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Warren Kremer: Harvey Comics’ Cover Genius
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 4
Character Design 101
11:00am – 12:30pm PT
Room 3
BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours
11:15am – 12:15pm PT
Room 6DE
Mushka, from World-Renowned Animator Andreas Deja
11:15am – 12:15pm PT
Room 6A
Fortune and Glory: Visualizing Indiana Jones 5
11:30am – 12:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Lotte Reiniger: The First Woman Animation Director
11:30am – 12:30pm PT
Room 10
The Immortal Storyverse: Building a New Martial Arts Universe
11:30am – 12:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
The Smurfs 65th Anniversary: Celebrating 65 Smurf-tacular Years!
11:30am – 12:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Comics Arts Conference Session #10: Sequential Sankofa: Remixing Comics Through an Afrofuturist Lens
11:30am – 1:00pm PT
Room 26AB
Quick Draw!
11:45am – 1:00pm PT
Room 6BCF
American Dad!
12:00pm – 12:45pm PT
Ballroom 20
A Scare is Born
Saturday July 22, 2023 12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 7AB
Alex de Campi: Spotlight
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 9
Baking and Mental Health with Kim-Joy
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Connecting through Pop Culture: Hallmark
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Critical Entertainment Showcase
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Dark Speculative Fiction
Saturday July 22, 2023 12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Defending Comics Today: Understanding Intellectual Property
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 11
Diversity in Fantasy
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Indie Toy Makers Unite! A Candid Conversation with Today’s Indie Toy Makers
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Kapow, Woosh, Zap! Engaging Students with Comics in the Classroom
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Retrospective Raina
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Top Cow Universe Relaunch
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 4
True (Cosplay) Crimes
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Gala Film: Ghosts of Ruin
12:15pm – 1:15pm PT
Hall H
Jazwares: Pokémon, Squishmallows, Star Wars, AEW, and More
12:30pm – 1:30pm PT
Room 29CD
The World of Metropolis
12:30pm – 1:30pm PT
Room 6DE
Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy
12:30pm – 1:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Writing and Publishing Graphic Novels
12:30pm – 1:30pm PT
Room 10
X-Men: The Animated Series 31st Anniversary
12:30pm – 1:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Drawing with Peter Han
12:30pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 3
Family Guy
12:45pm – 1:30pm PT
Ballroom 20
Bringing Films to Life: Building Professional and Fan-made Props
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comics Arts Conference Session #11: Focus on David F. Walker
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 26AB
Comics on Campus: Academia vs. Fandom (Battle or a Collab?)
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Defending Comics Today: Understanding Comics Contracts
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 11
Dispatches from Middle-earth: War of the Rohirrim
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Drawn & Quarterly
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Halo-Halo: A Scoop of Filipino-American Voices in Comics
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Panel
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 9
How a Greek Myth Became the World’s Biggest Comic: A Fireside Chat with Rachel Smythe
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 7AB
Licensed: Overstreet’s Licensed Comics
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Reel Rejects Live!
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Science Fiction (At Least for Now)
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 29AB
The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2023
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 4
The Smart New Way Entertainment Will Be Marketed to You
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Cartoon Voices I
1:00pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 6BCF
Gaming Creator Connection
1:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Crowdfunding Comics with Zoop!
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 29CD
DSTLRY: Drinking from The Devil’s Cut
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Licensed & IP-Themed Tabletop Games in 2023
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Life Inside the Page: Real-Life Inspired Comics
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 10
Star Trek Universe
1:30pm – 3:00pm PT
Hall H
TV Guide Magazine’s Fan Favorites 2023
1:45pm – 2:30pm PT
Ballroom 20
Spotlight on Joe Quesada
1:45pm – 2:45pm PT
Room 6DE
The Art of Underwater Filmmaking
1:45pm – 2:45pm PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
35th Anniversary: My Neighbor Totoro
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 9
3D Printing and XR: Medicine and Forensics Applications
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Drawing Dynamic Expression in Your Characters
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 11
Fans Assemble! The Avengers Initiative Marvel Costume Group
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Gala Games: Last Expedition
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
How to Form a Habit of Universe Construction
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 7AB
Make Mine Ultima: Ultima Comics: The Founding Four
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Shaping Comics
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Silicone for Faces and Fabrics
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 3
Spotlight on Victoria Aveyard
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
The One and Only IDW Artist’s Edition Panel
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 4
The Sun: Earth’s Superpower
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Toy Tubers Unite
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Comics Arts Conference Session #12: The Poster Session
2:00pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Hellboy: From Comics to Games
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Key Frames: Creators Talk Their Favorite Panels in Comics
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Nonfiction Comics: The Future of History-Based Storytelling
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 10
Women on the Dark Side
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Spike & Mike’s All Ages Festival of Animation
TBA
Saturday July 22, 2023 2:45pm – 3:30pm PT
Ballroom 20
The Dragon Prince: All Aboard for Season 5
2:45pm – 3:45pm PT
Room 6BCF
Behind the Scenes of Comics Publishing: A Discussion
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Building Your Own Themyscira: Networking in Your Niche
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comics and Other Geek items for the Vision Impaired
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 3
Defiant: The Robert Smalls Story
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 6DE
Engineering Superhero Technology
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Hope and Perseverance in Hollywood
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Legendary Comics: From Monsterverse to Dune and Beyond
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Maggie Thompson Spotlight: Wrangling History (How to Preserve the Past So We Can Read in the Future)
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 4
Marvel: Next Big Thing
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 6A
Needful Things: Collecting Stephen King
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Future Starts at Comic-Con
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
The Mighty Crusaders
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 9
The New Comics Career: How to Create Comics Without Gatekeepers
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 11
The Worlds We Return To
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
What Am I Doing Wrong?: Makeup Effects
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Writing across Film/TV, Games, and Comics
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Scott Shaw!s Oddball Comics: The Fan-Favorite Edition
3:00pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 7AB
Comics and Mental Health: Overcoming Depression and Anxiety
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Dave McKean: From DC to AI
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Titans of Comic Art: Bringing Legends to Life
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Webcomics: Getting your Ideas Out There, Four Panels at a Time
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 10
You Got Your Pop Culture in My D&D!
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Abrams ComicArts
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Breaking into the Film Industry: Through Accounting
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comics Change the World: Comics Activism Then to Now
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 6BCF
Frank Miller Presents
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Learning to Draw in the Age of AI
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 11
Navigating the K-Wave: The Rise of Korean Pop Culture
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
Selling the Hit: What You Always Wanted to Know About the Stunt Industry (In Memory of Eric Cajiuat)
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Spotlight on Keith Knight
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
The Forgotten Trio: Colorists, Inkers, and Letterers
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 9
UDON Entertainment 2023–2024
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 4
Vault Comics: The Horror of it All—The Golden Age of Scary Stories
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Voiceover 101: Make Money Talking!
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 3
Wellness for Geeks Who Sit
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Creators Assemble: Comics Camaraderie, A Networking Event
4:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
From The Dark Knight to Count Crowley: David Dastmalchian’s Journey from Comic Book Movie Actor to Comic Book Creator
4:15pm – 5:15pm PT
Room 6DE
Transformers & G.I. Joe Return in The Energon Universe
4:15pm – 5:15pm PT
Room 6A
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Art Department
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 29CD
CGC Grading Standards with Matt Nelson
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 26AB
From Concept to Reality: How Costume Design Helped Shape the Second Age of Middle-earth
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 10
Hip-Hop and Comics: Cultures Combining
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
History of Cartoon Voices
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 7AB
Spotlight on Simon Hanselmann
4:30pm – 5:30pm PT
Room 5AB
William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill
4:30pm – 6:00pm PT
Hall H
Mazes Fantasy Roleplaying Actual Play Audience Interactive Event
4:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor
Critical Role: Fireside Chat and Cast Q&A
4:45pm – 5:45pm PT
Ballroom 20
Afghan Youth Art and Poetry Exchange
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Black Mask: Debuting Tomorrow’s Legends
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Breaking and Entering: How to Find Your Path into the Toy Industry
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comic Making for Kids and Teachers
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 11
Comics, Music, and Games with Brandon Bloxdorf
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
Development to Distribution: Thinking Outside the Box
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Hey, That’s Just Like Me! When Superheroes Represent Their Readers
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Preservation of Comic Books and Collectibles
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Social Issues Explored in the Comic Justice
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 9
The Art of Board Games with Marco Chechetto
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 4
We Made a Movie in Budapest for $59K
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Writing Unforgettable Action Scenes
5:00pm – 6:00pm PT
Room 3
Star Wars Outlaws: Becoming the Galaxy’s Most Wanted
5:15pm – 6:15pm PT
Room 6BCF
Adapting Comics to TV and Film
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Creating Comics: Advice from the Pros
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Developing TV/Film for Streamers
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 6A
Everyone’s a Critic: Being a Journalist in an Online Age
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Legend of the White Dragon
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 6DE
No Man Am I: The Women of Middle-earth
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 7AB
Star Trek: The Art of Neville Page
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 10
Step into Rumpus Room, Mark Russell’s Dark Satire Series
5:30pm – 6:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Black Heroes Matter: The Future of Black Creativity
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 29AB
How to Craft Complex and Diverse Characters: Unleashing Representation
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 3
Life Drawing on the Go!
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 11
Spanish Comic Artists Crossing the Atlantic
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 28DE
The Frazetta Legacy and the Future of the Frazettaverse
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 9
The Psychology of Heroes versus Villains
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Science (and Schmience) of the Arrowverse
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
True Crime in Comics
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Who Says Romance Is Dead? A Look At The Past, Present, and Future of Romance Comics
6:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Out in Comics: Year 36
6:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 4
Enter the Latina Superhero
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 7AB
Magic: The Gathering Panel, Blogatog Live
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 24ABC
Success Through Failure in Content Creation
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 10
The Changing Contexts of Asian American Narratives in Comics and Graphic Novels
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 26AB
The FX of Dr. Who: You Can Do This!
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Why Your Kids Love Anime and Manga: The Hero’s Journey
6:30pm – 7:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Babylon 5: The Road Home
6:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 6BCF
Critical Role: Making Candela Obscura
6:45pm – 7:45pm PT
Room 6A
Ponyo 15th Anniversary Screening, Hosted by Hot Topic
6:45pm – 8:45pm PT
Room 6DE
Lawyermania: Guardians of the Law
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Make Your First Video Game!
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 11
Making a Living in Pop Culture
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Proper Pitching and Promoting Yourself
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 3
Science of Spider-Man
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
Spiritual Themes in Comics
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 29AB
The Buzzy Books of 2023
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Room 9
When Pop Culture Faves Become Problematic
7:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
3d Printed Action Figures
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Battle Brackets: Best Pixar Characters
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 10
Empowering Diverse Storytellers/Celebrating Inclusion & Equality
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 5AB
Live Celebrity Gameshow: ITATYWOYCTSATATIWOMC
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 7AB
Nothing Topps Dinosaurs Attack! Cards
7:30pm – 8:30pm PT
Room 29CD
ComicLab . . . LIVE!
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 28DE
EC Fan-Addict Club 10th Anniversary
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 24ABC
Multiverse of Marvel: Secret Invasion, Across the Spider-Verse, and Loki too
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 29AB
The MacGyvers of Medicine
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 9
Things Could Be Worse
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Trivia for the Rest of Us
8:00pm – 9:00pm PT
Room 23ABC
The 2023 Comic-Con International Masquerade
8:30pm – 10:30pm PT
Ballroom 20
The 2023 Comic-Con International Masquerade Simulcast
8:30pm – 10:30pm PT
Room 6A
The Troma Panel
9:00pm – 10:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Sunday, July 22
A Kids and Parents Guide to Cosplaying
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Admissions Departments Emitting Geek Vibes: College Course Focused on Pop Culture
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Comic-Con Film School 104: Post-production and Distribution
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Cosplay and Costume Professionals
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 3
Emily the Strange Panel Experience
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 32AB
Manga Tutorials for Kids
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 11
Michelin and Celebrity Chefs on Fandom Food
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
National Geographic Kids: Greeking Out: Live!
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 6DE
Pop Culture and the Christian Church
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 7AB
Process Hex: How to Make Your Own Short Comic
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 28DE
Sonic the Hedgehog: Speeding to the 900th Adventure!
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 25ABC
Spotlight on Beau Smith
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 4
The Making of Magic
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 29AB
The Saga Continues: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Saga Press
10:00am – 11:00am PT
Room 24ABC
Jack Kirby Tribute Panel
10:00am – 11:15am PT
Room 5AB
San Diego International Children’s Film Festival
10:00am – 5:00pm PT
Room 9
Miraculous Ladybug and ZAG Animation
10:15am – 11:15am PT
Room 6BCF
Tabletop Gaming X Comics
10:30am – 11:30am PT
Room 23ABC
The Rise of LGBTQ Comics and Animation for Young Audiences
10:30am – 11:30am PT
Room 10
Women of Marvel
10:30am – 11:30am PT
Room 6A
Comics Arts Conference Session #13: Comic Justice
10:30am – 12:00pm PT
Room 26AB
From Screen to Tabletop: Adapting the World’s Biggest IPs into Board Games
10:30am – 11:30pm PT
Room 29CD
CCI-IFF Awards Presentation
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comikey Industry Panel
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Conan the Barbarian Comics Return
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Cosplaying as a Couple
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Feng Shui: Energy Alignment
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 3
GeekEd: What Would Aunt May Do? Supporting Heroes: Bystander Intervention on College Campuses
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Kids Draw Superheroes
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 11
Leveraging the Power of Popular Culture to Inspire Change at Scale
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 24ABC
The Best and Worst of Making Comics
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
The Power of AANHPI Women in Media
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The Short of It: Animation Is a Medium
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 4
Tlaxcala Going to Hollywood and Beyond
11:00am – 12:00pm PT
Room 32AB
DC Books for Young Readers
11:15am – 12:15pm PT
Room 6DE
Get Your Knives Out: Thrillers and Mysteries
11:15am – 12:15pm PT
Room 5AB
Dynamite Entertainment Disney Titles 2023
11:30am – 12:30pm PT
Room 23ABC
From Batman to Basquiat: Contemporary Art and Comics
11:30am – 12:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Image Comics Presents: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate—or Love to Hate!
11:30am – 12:30pm PT
Room 10
Cartoon Voices II
11:45am – 1:15pm PT
Room 6A
Comics Arts Conference Session #14: Chile’s Military Coup at 50 Years
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 26AB
Congressional Popular Arts Caucus
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 4
GeekEd: The Marvels
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
How to Make a Minicomic from One Sheet of Paper
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 3
Kids Workshop: Creative Superpowers in Storytelling
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 11
Let’s Hit Critical
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 7AB
Mental Health and Cosplay
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Not So Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics and Pro Wrestling
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Secret Origin of Good Readers
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Shi: The Warrior Returns
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 28DE
The Rogues’ Gallery: My Favorite Villain
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Women’s Color Code
12:00pm – 1:00pm PT
Room 24ABC
Ball-Jointed Dolls 101: Creating, Customizing, and Collecting
12:00pm – 1:30pm PT
Room 32AB
Who Was Steve Ditko?
12:15pm – 1:15pm PT
Room 5AB
George Clayton Johnson: Master Storyteller
12:30pm – 1:30pm PT
Room 29CD
How to Break into Storyboarding for Feature Films
12:30pm – 1:30pm PT
Room 23ABC
The Future of Themed Entertainment
12:30pm – 1:30pm PT
Room 10
Horror Comics
12:30pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 6DE
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
12:45pm – 2:45pm PT
Room 6BCF
A Master Class in Comics Coloring
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 3
All-Star Artists Panel
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Browncoat Meeting Room
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Figure Drawing for Comics, Storyboards, and Illustration
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 11
Frank Miller: American Genius
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 7AB
From Burnout to Brainstorm
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 29AB
GeekEd: Caring for the Nerd Mind
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
Spotlight on Stjepan and Linda Šejić
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 4
The Wide World of Tabletop Role-Playing Games
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Ultraverse: 30th Anniversary Celebration
1:00pm – 2:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Comics Arts Conference Session #15: An Overview of the Spanish Comic Market
1:00pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Spotlight on J. Michael Straczynski
1:15pm – 2:15pm PT
Room 5AB
Little Fish: Connecting Comics, Cinema, Books, and Science
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 23ABC
Looney Legends: A Conversation with the Voices of Bugs Bunny and Other Favorite Characters
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Marvel in Museums: A Look Inside the Blockbuster Exhibitions
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 10
X-Men Fandom Panel
1:30pm – 2:30pm PT
Room 6A
Celebrating Color: Beyond Comic Book Art
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 24ABC
Cover Story
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 7AB
Draw Me Like One of Your Disney Girls
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 11
Fandom and Disability Inclusion
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 32AB
GeekEd: Lessons from the Snap
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
How the Aftermarket Saved Comics with CovrPrice.com
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 4
How to Create Your Own Novel: From First Idea to Publishing
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
How to Use Your Voice in Games Film, TV, and Tech: A Career Chat
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 3
Pitching Film, Television, and Animation
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Pitching Your Tabletop Game: How to Get Your Game in Front of Publishers
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Science of Superpowers: Radiation and Mutation and Aliens, Oh My!
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Selling Superman: The Story Behind the Upcoming Feature
2:00pm – 3:00pm PT
Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Manifest: Last Call for Flight 828
2:15pm – 3:15pm PT
Room 6DE
Telling Your Stories and Getting Them to the Screen
2:15pm – 3:15pm PT
Room 5AB
Comics Arts Conference Session #16: Identity Crisis: Trademark Issues and the Ripple Effect in Comic Narratives
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Romantasy: When SFF and Romance Kiss
2:30pm – 3:30pm PT
Room 23ABC
Comic-Con Masquerade Replay
2:30pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 10
Starship Smackdown XXXVII: The Ship Hits the Fan Edition
2:45pm – 4:45pm PT
Room 6A
Asian Representation in Comics and Media
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 32AB
Comic Collecting in Today’s Market: Selling, Grading for Resale, and Short-Term Investing
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 29AB
Gamera Rebirth: Special Release and Talk Show
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Geeks of the Week Live
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 24ABC
Mold/Resin Making, 3D Printing, and FX Techniques
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 11
Playing with Story
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 4
Unleashing the Strength-Based Themes of Iconic Characters and Crafting Your Own Hero
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 3
Where Do Ideas Come From?
3:00pm – 4:00pm PT
Room 28DE
Buffy: Once More with Feeling: An Interactive Whedonverse Musical
3:00pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 6BCF
The Business of Cartoon Voices
3:00pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 7AB
Philip K. Dick: 71 Years of Illusions, Reality, and Humanity in Science Fiction
3:15pm – 4:45pm PT
Room 5AB
Comic-Con Talk Back
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 23ABC
D&D Enters the World of WEBTOON
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 29CD
Trivia for Chocolate
3:30pm – 4:30pm PT
Room 26AB
Afrofuturism: Black to the Future VI: No Mo’ TriX
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 25ABC
Creating a Role-Playing Game
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 4
Gaaays In Spaaace
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 32AB
Old School Apprenticeships Today
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 11
Success in Creativity: Making the Best of Your Resources
4:00pm – 5:00pm PT
Room 24AB
