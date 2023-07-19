San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panel and event schedule

Are you ready for Comic-Con? Because it’s coming whether you’re ready or not! San Diego Comic-Con has been the biggest comic convention in the U.S. for decades, and a top destination for movie and TV stars for more than 20 years. This year’s convention is going to be an exception that rule, since many of the actors, actresses, and writers will not be present due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. But don’t think for a moment that this means people won’t show up for Comic-Con. The tickets were sold out months ago, and fans have plenty of other ways to get their Comic-Con on.

Before we dive into this year’s panels, we want to give you some much-needed advice to handle the long days inside and outside of the San Diego Convention Center. The first piece of advice is simple: Bring your own food and water whenever possible. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself waiting in line for an hour for overpriced convention food and bottled water that’s several more expensive than it would be in a regular store. Having your own food means that you waste less time in line, and you save more money for things you can actually keep. And if you need more food while you’re at the show, there’s a Ralphs at 101 G Street, which is just under a half mile away from the convention center.

Another thing to remember is that the bag check area is your friend. There’s no reason that you have to carry around your heavy bags all day. Comic-Con allows fans to check and reclaim bags during the convention center’s regular hours. However, there is only a limited capacity for bag check, so it’s better to go early than to find all of the spots taken later.

For a typical Comic-Con, the hot ticket would be any of the movie or TV panels in Hall H. But since there are very few Hall H panels this year, it means that the roughly 6,500 fans who would ordinarily be in there will instead be spread out across the other areas. So there’s a very good chance that the dealer’s room floor will be more crowded than usual, and so will the other panels.

If you’re coming to Comic-Con primarily to see specific panels, then try to show up as early as possible. None of the other rooms have anywhere near the capacity of Hall H, which means some people will be left out. The best way to avoid that is to give yourself plenty of time to navigate the line. Arriving between 40 and 60 minutes early should give you enough time.

Another thing to keep in mind about the panels is that they aren’t just being held at the Convention Center. So make sure that you know where your destination is, and that you have enough time to get there. Most of the alternate locations are simply short walks away from the Convention Center. With enough time and planning, you should be able to see just about anything you want. To get you started, we’ve included every programing panel from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which you can see below separated by date, time, and location.

Wednesday, July 19

Teaching and Learning with Comics: An Interactive Workshop

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Warner Bros. Television Screenings

6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PT

Ballroom 20

Thursday, July 20

15th Annual Behind-the-Music panel: Supersonic

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Amazing No-Sew Embellishments

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 3

Amazing! Fantastic! Incredible! News from the Comic-Con Museum

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 29AB

Comic-Con Film School 101: Preproduction and Screenwriting

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics to Concept

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Covering Fandom: How Fan-Journalists Strike the Right Balance

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Do You Want to Build a Droid? (a.k.a Droid Building 101)

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 7AB

Home Space: Stories Set in Our Solar System

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Libraries and the Challenges They Face in 2023

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Marvel Classic for the Next Generation and Fans

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 28DE

Shadow Chasers

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 5AB

Spotlight on Barbara Friedlander

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 32AB

The Creator Symposium

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 23ABC

Welcome to Fantasy Land

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 9

Women Artists in the Rise of New Technology

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

The Desaturated: Pathfinder 2e One-Shot

10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

Vault Comics: Stranger Than (Science) Fiction—Outer Worlds and Other Voices in Comics

10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

Building the DC Universe on WEBTOON

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 4

Comics Arts Conference Session #1: The Norton Critical Edition of A Contract with God: A Landmark for Sequential Art in Academia

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 26AB

How to Get News Coverage

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 10

LEGO: I Had a DreamZzz Last Night About Ninjago!

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 6BCF

Robots and Aliens and Blasters, Oh My

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Comic Book Law School® 101: It All Starts Here

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 11

4th Annual Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Women Behind Popular Film and TV Projects

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

@SuperheroIRL: Mental Health and Changing the World with Comics

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

Cosplay Tips from Theater Pros

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 3

Cosplaying 101: Bringing Your Dreams to Life

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Crazy Talk: Fifty Years of Mental Health, Pop Culture, and Comic-Con

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Fan Favorites: The Heroes We Love

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Humor Comics: Are They Still Needed?

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 9

In the Beginning . . . There Was World Building

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

Oni Press: Counterculture for Comics Culture

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

Queens of Lust and Lore: A Live Romantasy Author Panel

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

The Making of the Eisner Award–Nominated Barnstormers

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Max Original Animation

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Ballroom 20

Mattel WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT

Room 6A

Ninth Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero: Film and TV Composer Panel

11;15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Adapting Stories to Graphic Novels

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

Between Two Toms

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

Comics Arts Conference Session #2: Raw, Weirdo, and Beyond: Curating an Exhibition of Alternative Comics

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 26AB

Comics for Ukraine

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

Paramount Pictures: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Hall H

Spotlight on Jerry Beck

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Spotlight on Ricardo Caté

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 4

Pokémon: Bringing Iconic Animation to Global Audiences

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 6BCF

Crafting Character

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 3

Defending Comics Today: Anti-Drag Laws and the Freedom to Cosplay

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 11

Everyday Magic: Pop Culture Tarot and Live Readings

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

Fables and Fairy Tales: New Spins on Old Stories

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

fREADom Fighters on the Front Lines: Advocating Against Book Bans

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

From Script to Screen: Behind the Camera of Storytelling Across Diverse Mediums

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

Image Comics: Focus on Bestselling Creator Jeff Lemire

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Indiana Jones and the Nexus of Archaeology, History, and Punching Fascists

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Indigenous Futurisms: Transcending Past/Present/Future

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

PSYONIC: Bionic Hands in the Real World

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Star Trek: More Bold Than Ever Before

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

The Pitching Hour

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

The Power of Costume: How Designers Inspire the World

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

The RPG Game Show

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

What’s So Funny? Humor and Satire in Comic Strips and Cartoons

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 9

Blade Runner Comics: 2039 and Beyond

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Felicia Day’s Third Eye: An Audible Original

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Industry and Community Advisory for Comic-Con Museum Education

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Jack Kirby, but Not Superheroes.

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 4

Neurodiversity and Comics

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

Secrets of D&D Dungeon Mastering with Chris Perkins

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

The Owl House: Us Weirdos Have to Stick Together

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 6A

Comics Arts Conference Session #3: Paratexts and Metatexts

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 26AB

Ghosts

12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. PT

Ballroom 20

Gotham City

12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

15 Years of Amulet: Focus on Kazu Kibuishi

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

A Family Affair: Families That Create Stories Together

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

Braving the Elements—Live!

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 6BCF

Bridging the Digital Gap Between Comics Publishers and Libraries

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Crowdfund Your Project

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 3

Defending Comics Today: How You Can Help Save Comics

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 11

Fan Favorites: Behind The Scenes of Yellowjackets, Gotham Knights, I’m a Virgo, and More

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

How to Boldly Go into the Star Trek Universe

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

On the Mic Podcast Live from Comic-Con

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Project K: Inside India’s History-Making Sci-Fi Epic

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Hall H

Sound in Film

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Spotlight on Brian Walker

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

Spotlight on John Romita Jr.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Tegan and Sara Talk Junior High

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

The Human Fly: Real-Life Hero Returns!

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

Unveiling a New Comics Universe: Cultivating the Art of Storytelling in the UAE

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Room 9

Visual Storytelling in Cosplay Photography

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Shadowrun w/ RealmSmith

1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

Art from the Holocaust: The Tattoo

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT

Room 4

Hasbro Transformers Generations Toy Panel

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

Master Class: Writing for Animation and Comics

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

Roddenberry Presents

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Women of Concept Art for Film and TV

1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. PT

Room 6A

A Different Type of Romance

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

Advanced Comic Inking Techniques

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 3

Best of 2000 AD: Bringing Britain’s Finest Stateside

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

Connecting with Your Community Through Comics

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Design for Television and Film with Seven Leading Designers

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

Doctor Who Comics: Climb on Board the Tardis to See the Future of Doctor Who Publishing

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

Figure Drawing for Popular Media

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 11

Improving Sci-Fi Storytelling Through Science Accuracy

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

It’s Morphin’ Time with BOOM! Studios

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Kodansha USA’s Manga Roundup

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 9

Lost Fans Unite with Jay and Jack

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Out of Their Heads: Graphic Novelists Bring Their Stories to Life

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Spotlight on Jim Lee

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

The DSTLRY Live Draw with Tula Lotay, Jock, and Mirka Andolfo

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Publishing

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

Walking Both Worlds with the Mando Mercs

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics Arts Conference Session #4: Sequential Identity

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT

Room 26AB

Hold the Sauce! Good Burger 2 Is Back!

2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. PT

Room 6BCF

Animation Brain Trust: Animation’s Most Influential Authors Talk Cartoons

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

From Idea to Shelves

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT

Room 24AC

Into the Pinverse: From Comic Book to Pinball Machine, the Making of Stern Pinball’s Newest Game

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT

Hall H

Spotlight on Bill Griffith

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT

Room 4

The Writers Coffeehouse at Comic-Con

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

A Crash Course in Media Literacy

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Celebrating 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever on the CW

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

Change the Ref: Activism Through Fandom

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

Comics Writing: What Makes a Great First Issue

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Room 11

Creating New Universes: From Dream to Launch

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Creator-Owned Comics: Myths and Realities

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Room 6A

Geek Franchise Collectibles and Fandom: The Most Important Relationships in Fandom

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Kickstarting Comics in 2023 and Beyond

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Room 9

Nerdy Finance: Freelance Tax Tips to Keep Your Money

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Outlandish Confabulation

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Queer Anti-heroes

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

The JFK Assassination in Comics

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

Ultraduck Unleashed

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

From Industry to Indie: Demo and Q&A

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Room 3

Superheroes and Not-So-Super Villains with Patton Oswalt and Friends

3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

From San Diego Kids to Hollywood Animators

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

Masters of the Universe: Revolution, a Conversation with Kevin Smith and the Cast

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Room 6BCF

Publishers Weekly: Pans vs. Fans–What’s the Point of Comics Criticism?

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Salaam Fandom! Muslim Futurism, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Room 26AB

Spotlight on Jim Benton

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

Spotlight on P. Craig Russell

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Spotlight on Ron Turner

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Room 4

Coming Together: Honoring AANHPI Voices in Pop Culture

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

Doom Guy: The Man, the Myth, the Legend

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

eigoMANGA’s How to Draw Manga and Portfolio Review

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Room 11

Enamel Pins Creating Collectibles

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Finance for Creatives

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Finding Your Voice: How to Use Comics as a Tool for Mental Health and Wellness

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

Inglorious Treksperts Live: Free Enterprise at 25

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

No Latency Live–Cyberpunk RED Actual Play

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Teaching with Comics: Family Edition

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Ten Years of Chills, Thrills, and Kills: Storm King Comics

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

Transgender and Nonbinary Stories in Comics: Past, Present, and Future

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Room 9

Indie Filmmaker’s Survival Guide

4:05 p.m. to 5:05 p.m. PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

A24’s Talk to Me

4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

WrestleQuest: The Wrestlefication of an RPG

4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. PT

Room 6A

70th Anniversary of the 3-D Comic Book Craze

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT

Room 26AB

Alternative Career Options in Video Games

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

Books-to-Film Tie-In: An Insider Perspective

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

Comics Journalism: Looking at Panels Beyond the Page

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Direct Market 50th Anniversary Celebration

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

Spotlight on Bob the Angry Flower

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT

Room 4

Drawing with Dustin Nguyen

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 3

Star Trek Adventures by Modiphius

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

Comic Pitch Review

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics Pedagogy: Teaching Outside the Panel

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Critical Completism! What It’s Like to See It All

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Diversity in Comics: Creating India’s Superheroes for the World

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

Focus on Kevin Eastman

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

How to Become Superhero Fit: Becoming Your Own Superhero

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Keenspot’s Star-Studded Grubbs Cartoon Bringing Christmas in July to Comic-Con

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

Lost Comic Book Universes

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

Marvel and Proko Teach “The Art of Storytelling”

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 11

Old Nerds, New Tricks

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Roll for Initiative! Playing Dungeons & Dragons 2023

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Telling Our Stories: Making LGBTQIA+ Comic Anthologies

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 9

Turning a Comic Book into a Franchise

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

All A-Bot Transformers: EarthSpark

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Chasing Chasing Amy: How Fandom Inspires Creativity

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Comics and Art from the Largest Tribe in California: The Yurok People Share Their Stories

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT

Room 4

Happy Hour with the Comic Book Couples

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

How Kickstarter Turns Fans into Co-creators

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

Creators in Space: Expressing Our Humanity in an Alien Environment

5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

35th Anniversary of Beetlejuice

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Blender 3D Texturing Techniques for Starship Interiors and Exteriors

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 11

Comic Creation: Ask the Pros

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

Creating an RPG Empire

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

How to Adapt Beloved IP

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Legion M: It’s All Happening

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 6BCF

Masquerade 101

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

My Hero Therapy: Heroes IRL

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 9

The Marco Polo Technique of Loose Inking

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 3

What’s New in Independent Comics

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

When Classic Literature Meets Manga! Changing the Way You Read!

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

Writing for Comics and Manga

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

The Her Universe Fashion Show 2023

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Harbor Ballroom, Manchester Grand Hyatt

From the Screen to your Plate: Food in Pop Culture

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Gay Geeks and Where to Find Them

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT

Room 26AB

MENA Representation in Arts and Entertainment

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

Spirituality in Pop Culture

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

What’s the Scoop with Simon & Schuster?

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT

Room 4

Documentary Filmmaking and Nonfiction New Media How-To

6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Official Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Celebration

6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. PT

Room 6A

Digital Comics: Digital Creation, Distribution, and Marketing

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 9

Exploring the Science in Science Fiction

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

Fil-Am Diaspora in Pop Culture

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

Fleischer Cartoons: The Art and Inventions of Max Fleischer

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Lawsuit

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Klingon Lifestyles Presentation

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

Magic: The Gathering Goes to Universes Beyond

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

Mastering Immersive Storytelling

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 3

Robotech: Past Prologue

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

Scientific Problems of Dating a Vampire, a Werewolf, or Other Monsters

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

Splattergore: The History of ’90s Horror Comics

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

The Collector’s Corner

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Concept to Creation Workshop

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Room 11

Comic Creator Connection Thursday

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Worst Cartoon Ever!

7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. PT

Room 6BCF

Cosplay: Movement Inside the Costume

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT

Room 26AB

Hollyweird Science: Should Psychological Thrillers Be Considered Science Fiction?

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Lessons on Playable Video Game Preservation

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

What’s the Tea About Animation IP?

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT

Room 4

81 Years of Superhero Cereal Boxes

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Crazy Cats of Comics

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Room 9

Ghostface’s Killer Trivia

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

How Legendary Stories Are Told and Retold

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

It’s Alive, Jim! Evolutionary Biology in Star Trek

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

Krapopolis Special Screening

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

Remembering Greg Bear

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

StreetPass OC: Nintendo Quiz Bowl VI

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Tag! You’re Dead! Why We Love Death-Match Stories

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

The Comics Memoir: From the Beginning . . .

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

The Independent Filmmakers Panel

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The 26th Annual Comic-Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza

8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. PT

Room 6A

Latter-Day Gamers: Mormon Gaming Culture

8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

Comics On Comics Live!

8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT

Room 26AB

Friday, July 21

A Golden Age for Women in Comics

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 9

A Look Back at Animated Series from the ’80s

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 32AB

Classic Stories, New Frontiers: Literary Sci-Fi and Horror Comics

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 4

Comic-Con Film School 102

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Eisner Awards Hall of Fame Presentation

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 28DE

Familiar Faces

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

From Cave Art to Superheroes: Comic Books and Social Commentary

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Fun with Thermo-Plastics

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 3

Official 50th Star Trek Animated Celebration

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Over 30 Cosplay: Costuming and Cosplay Advice for the Mature Cosplayer

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Spotlight on Ben Saunders

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 23ABC

Spotlight on Steenz

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 29AB

The Future of Doctor Who: Fan Forum

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Star Wars Musical Universe with Lucasfilm and EA Games

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 7AB

TV Academy: Bringing TV to Life

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Welcome to the Ito-verse: Junji Ito

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT

Room 6DE

The Black Panel

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 5AB

One-Ring: The Quest for Bilbos Secret

10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

Creating The Expanse: A Telltale Series

10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PT

Room 6BCF

Comics Arts Conference Session #5: Look for the Union Label: Comics as Instruments of Organized Labor in Mid-Century America

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 26AB

New Face of Jewish Comics

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 29CD

Self-Publishing and Working with a Publisher: A Discussion

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 10

Spotlight on Todd McFarlane

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 6A

Wish They All Could Be CA MCs

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Comic Book Law School® 202: Striking Out

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 11

The 23rd Annual Animation Show of Shows

10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT

Ballroom 20

3D Printing Options and Techniques

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 3

Cosplaying 102: Taking it to the Next Level and Beyond

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Crack Open the Vault: The Best in Creator-Owned Comics Unlocked

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Creators of Color

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Fantastic Adventures

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Independent Creators’ Summit

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 4

Is The Orville the Greatest Sci-Fi Show on Television?

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Japanamerica: How Anime Grew from Niche to Mainstream

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Love in all the Fantastic Places

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

Lucasfilm Ltd: High-End Star Wars Collectibles

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

Segunda Caida: Historietas y Lucha Libre

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 23ABC

Will Eisner: Breaking The 4th Wall

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

Women of the Hollywood Art Department

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT

Room 9

Writer’s Block

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

Adventures for the Next Generation

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Celebrating Red Sonja’s 50th Anniversary

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

Comics and the Family

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

Den of Geek and Roddenberry Entertainment Present: Does It Fly?

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

Genvid Slate Reveal: SILENT HILL: Ascension; Special Guests from DC and Gearbox

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Room 6BCF

Comics Arts Conference Session #6: Comics and History

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 26AB

The McFarlane Toys Multiverse

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. PT

Room 6A

Comic Collecting in Today’s Market: Buying, Personal Collecting, and Long-Term Investing

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 28DE

Comic Strips and Collections

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 29AB

Defending Comics Today: Civil Rights and Censorship

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 11

Growing and Becoming

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

How Far Can Fandom Take You?

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Image Comics: Bestselling Writer Rick Remender

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 25ABC

Making Cool Complex Cosplays

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 3

Neurological/Neurosurgical Controversies of the Comic Book Universe

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 32AB

Pitch Sesh: ROKiT Wants Your Comics and Animations

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Protection, Preservation, and Presentation of Artwork

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Spotlight on John Semper

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 4

Spotlight on Lee Weeks

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 9

Star Wars Memories

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Room 7AB

Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse: Do You Have the Guts?

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Teenage Euthanasia: Season 2

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Welcome to the Weird West

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Career Paths into Game Development

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 29CD

Dawn of DC

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 6DE

Good Omens: The Ineffable Season 2

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Ballroom 20

Hasbro Toys Panel for Marvel

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 5AB

Masters of the Universe Design Panel and Product Reveals

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 24ABC

Walt Kelly’s Pogo

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT

Room 10

Making Immortals of Aveum

12:45pm – 1:45pm PT

Room 6BCF

Comic Culture in Museums: Pop Culture on Display

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Comics Arts Conference Session #7: Comics Make the World a Better Place: How People Help People with Comics

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 26AB

Defending Comics Today: Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Update

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 11

Disney and Hemingway: An Unexpected Comic Book Team-up

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 4

Filling the Shelves

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Gene Luen Yang and Thien Pham

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Hollywood Location Scouts (11th Annual)

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 9

Jamie Lee Curtis’s Mother Nature: A Candid Discussion of Her All-New Graphic Novel/Movie

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 6A

Lessons from Successful Kickstarter Comics Creators

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 32AB

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away . . .

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 7AB

Perfecting and Pitching the Picture Book

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Podcasting 101

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Production Design for Indie Filmmakers and Content Creators

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Spotlight on Martha Wells

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Tabletop Game Design: From Idea to Reality

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

The Cosplay Conundrum: Who to Cosplay and Where to Start

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Modern Diary

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Drawing with Todd Nauck

Friday July 21, 2023 1:00pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 3

Gods of Metal: Ragnarock Live! Hunters Entertainment

1:15pm – 4:15pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

IDW Publishing: 2023 and Beyond

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 10

Slaughterverse: The World of Something Is Killing the Children

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Spotlight on William Stout/Fantastic Worlds of William Stout

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Syzygy Publishing’s Tales of Syzpense: Its Recent Past, Current Present, and Exciting Future

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Audience is King

1:45pm – 2:45pm PT

Ballroom 20

Dawn of DC: Knight Terrors

1:45pm – 2:45pm PT

Room 6DE

Breaking into Comics and Staying In

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 11

Building Powerful Worlds and Characters in Comics and Animation

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The Art Department

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 9

Hasbro Star Wars Panel

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 7AB

Interactive and In-Person

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Let Native, Black, Brown, Asian, and People of Color Tell Their Stories!

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Raising Fankids: Teaching Young Geeks to Be Self-confident and Successful

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Spotlight on J. Scott Campbell

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Spotlight on Janice Chiang

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 4

Spotlight on Merrie Spaeth

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Tales from My Spinner Rack Live!

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Tekken 8: The Art of Fighting

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 6BCF

The Kaiju Kingdom Podcast: Original Ultraman and the Rise of the Shin Universe

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

The Scribe Awards and Media Tie-in Panel

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 32AB

Writing for Indie Comics

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Comics Arts Conference Session #8: Battling Bias and Discrimination: Comic Narratives as Tools for Healing

2:00pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Mixer for Creators

2:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Wētā Workshop: Celebrating 20 years of Middle-earth

2:15pm – 3:15pm PT

Room 6A

DSTLRY: Scott Snyder and Jock

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Dynamite Entertainment 2023

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 10

Image Comics: The Future of Radiant Black’s The Massive-Verse

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Modern Fanatic: Turning Passion into Profession

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Comic Pro Boot Camp Workshop

2:30pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 3

All Together Now: Find Your Voice!

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Big Nate’s Big Panel

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Celebrating Popeye with the Comic-Con Premiere of The Art of Popeye: Masterwork of the Medium

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 32AB

Girls vs. Boys vs. None of the Above

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Manga Legend Katsuya Terada Live Digital Drawing

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 11

Marvel: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 6DE

Peacock’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Ballroom 20

Queer Horror

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 4

SF in Comics

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 29AB

So You Want to Be a Comic Book Retailer?

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Solar Opposites

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Spotlight on Matthew Southworth and Garth Stein

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Star Wars Trading Card Collecting

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 7AB

The Blerd Panel

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Too Scary; Didn’t Watch: Live!

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Your Origin Story: Starting a Comic Book Business

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Z2 Comics: The Last Comic Book on the Left with Marcus, Henry, and Ben

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 9

Resetting Mortal Kombat: A New Beginning with Mortal Kombat 1

3:15pm – 4:15pm PT

Room 6BCF

Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 29CD

BAD IDEA: The Panel

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Before Black Panther: Afrofuturism in Comics/Sequential Art and the History of the Future

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Hispanic Creators and Retailers Discuss the Comic Book Industry Present and Future

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

The Groo Panel

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 10

The McElroy Family: A Q&A with the First Family of Podcasting

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 6A

Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., Centennial: A Century of Adventure with Tarzan and John Carter of Mars

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 32AB

Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Hall H

Graphix Origins: The Rise of Children’s Graphic Novels

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 9

Horror Writers AMA (Ask Me Anything) with the Creators of Storm King Comics

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 29AB

How to Start a Comic YouTube Channel

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

LEGO Masters: Behind the Brick

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Meet Your Match: Creative Collaboration

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Mobile Workspace: Working on the Fly

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Painting Quality Quick Portraits for Character Design, Comics, and Illustration

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 11

Remembering Kim Jung Gi

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 3

Small Press Publishing 101

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Spotlight on Darcie Little Badger

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Star Wars: Past, Present, Future

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 7AB

The Great North

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077: Expanding Worlds

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 4

Unstoppable Forces

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

You’re Wrong, Leonard Maltin

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Marvel Fanfare with C. B. Cebulski

4:15pm – 5:15pm PT

Room 6DE

Boundless Adventures with the San Diego Festival of Books

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 10

Found in Translation: Acquiring Comics from Around the World

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Games: Pioneers of 1990s Gaming Animation

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Invincible 20th Anniversary Panel

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 6BCF

What Makes a Great Collaborator?

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Mobile Filmmaking: How to Make a Movie Using a Smartphone

4:45pm – 5:45pm PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Nostalgia Rebooted: How Nacelle Uses the Past to Power Their Future

4:45pm – 5:45pm PT

Room 6A

@SuperheroIRL: Harnessing the Power of Pop Culture for Mental Health Awareness

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 32AB

Adapting Famous Books and TV for Comics

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Bob’s Burgers

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Breaking into VO for Anime

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 11

Centers and Certificates: Comics Go to College

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Cliff Bleszinski: Games to Comics

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Comic Pitch Review

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Expect More with AHOY Comics!

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Honoring Kumeyaay Nation Past, Present, And Future Through Visual Storytelling

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 29AB

How to Cope with Grief Through Superheroes

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 3

Psychology and Our Love (or Hate) of Movie Sequels

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Spotlight on Ben Templesmith

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 4

Star Wars Fandom in the Immersive Frontier: Galaxy’s Edge, Galactic Starcruiser, and Beyond

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 7AB

The Simpsons: A World of Collecting

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Vibrant World of tokidoki

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 9

Art of MARVEL SNAP: Behind the Scenes

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Burned! The Infamous Legacy of Book Bans and Comics

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 10

Fans Who Became Fandom

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 6DE

From English to Spanish: Translating Fandom Parte Dos

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Rob Liefeld: Deadpool: Badder Blood

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Tor: Calling All Book Lovers

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Live Play with Glass Cannon Network

5:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video’s Invincible

5:45pm – 6:45pm PT

Room 6BCF

Asian Americans Built the Comic Market

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Best and Worst Manga of 2023

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 4

How to Create Psychologically Rich Characters

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

How to Use Hypnotic Language for Dynamic Storytelling

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 11

JAKKS Pacific and Disguise Costumes Upcoming Releases

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 9

Jim Lee & Friends

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 6A

Our Flag Means Death: ‘ships on Ships

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Stories from and Inspired by the Muslim World . . . This Is the Fictional Frontiers Initiative

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Tabletop Game Designers: From Concept to the Table

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

The 501st Legion: Star Wars Villainous Costuming

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 7AB

The Science of Avatar: The Way of Water

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

The Writer’s Journey: What Happens Now? (The Post-Strike Marketplace)

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 32AB

The Power of Theme

6:00pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 3

Blind Date with a Book 2

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 10

Mega64 20th Anniversary Panel

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Spider-Man: Untangling the Spider-Verse

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Storyboarding: The Ins and Outs

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 29CD

The Power of Color

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Zombie Love Studios: Blood in Four Colors—A New Era of Horror in Comics

6:45pm – 7:45pm PT

Room 6DE

ActionFigureInsider: Women in Toys III

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 9

Building Halo Cosplay and Props with Anvil Station

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Captain Action: Introducing New Voices to a Legendary Property

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Content Creation Brand Management for Beginners

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 32AB

IPI and IFWG Publishing: Human Fly Superheroes, Monsters, and More

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Magma Comix Resurfaces!

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 4

Mictlán: An Ancient Mythical Tale (From Codex to Console)

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Q&A Writing Workshop with J. Michael Straczynski

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 11

Sharknado 10th Anniversary

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 6BCF

Star Wars Andor: Making a Rebel, Making a Rebellion

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 7AB

That ’90s Panel: Comics’ Most Important Decade

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 28DE

The Arkham Asylum Files: Unleashing Gotham City

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Comic Creator Connection Friday

7:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Hillywood Show Presentation

7:15pm – 8:15pm PT

Room 6A

How to Make Video Games and Designs More Inclusive and Accessible

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 3

Making a Living Being Creative

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Mary Shelly Presents

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 10

Play & Passion: Erotica by Women

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Super-Smart Superheroes and Supervillains

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Where’s the Front Door? Getting Started in Comics

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Among the Others: The Alternate Universe

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Deja Who: Multitasking Actors in Doctor Who

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Diversity in Horror: From Creator to Character

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 9

Focus on Spain

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

From Concept to Reality: A Creative’s Journey into Unreal Engine and Blender 3D

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 11

Ghostwriters: The Spirits of Vengeance in Literature

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Level Up: Cosplay, Characters, and Charity

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Puppet-Filled D&D One-Shot

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 32AB

Star Wars Trivia Challenge Strikes Back!

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 7AB

Yippee Ki-Yay, or Nay? Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie?

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

8:00pm – 10:30pm PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Sand Land World Premiere Screening

8:15pm – 10:30pm PT

Room 6BCF

Haunted Discoveries: Dive into the Realm of Supernatural Investigations

8:30pm – 9:30pm PT

Room 6A

Christian Comic Arts Society Mixer

8:30pm – 10:00pm PT

Room 26AB

The Girl Genius Radio Plays

8:30pm – 10:00pm PT

Room 10

Justice League: Warworld

9:00pm – 11:00pm PT

Ballroom 20

Spike and Mike’s Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation

9:00pm – 11:00pm PT

Room 5AB

Dr. Horrible Screening and Horrible Karaoke

9:15pm – 10:45pm PT

Room 6DE

This is Not an Invincible Season 2 Special Screening.

Friday July 21, 2023 10:00pm – 11:00pm PT

Room 6A

Saturday, July 22

3D Comics in 3D

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 4

Book Nerd Challenge: An Audiobook Game Show

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Comic Creator Connection All-Stars

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 29AB

Comic-Con Film School 103

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics, Cultures, and Classrooms

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Dogu Publishing Hosts: Voltes V: Legacy

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Dungeons & Dragons: An Animated Anniversary

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 6DE

Image Comics: Comics Storytelling, Genre and Craft

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 28DE

Intro to TV Writing: From First Draft to Getting Staffed

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 9

Mysteries, Magic, and Mayhem

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 7AB

Reluctant Readers: How to Encourage Your Kids to Read

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 25ABC

Spotlight on Felicia Day

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 6A

Star Wars Trivia Game Panel

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Thrifting Your Cosplay

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 3

Usagi Yojimbo and Friends

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 23ABC

Video Profiles–Golden/Silver Age Creators

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Inside the Writers’ Room: Building a Better Future for Writers

10:00am – 11:30am PT

Room 24ABC

Children of Éarte

10:00am – 1:15pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

AI in Entertainment: The Performers’ Perspective

10:30am – 11:30am PT

Room 29CD

Comics Arts Conference Session #9: Comics, Social Justice, and Libraries

10:30am – 11:30am PT

Room 26AB

Snoopy Lives it Up on Apple TV+

10:30am – 11:30am PT

Room 6BCF

What’s the Best Superpower?

10:30am – 11:30am PT

Room 10

Women Rocking Hollywood 2023: How Female Filmmakers Reach the Hollywood A-List

10:30am – 11:30am PT

Room 5AB

Comic Book Law School® 303: Social Media, AI, NFTs, Parody, and other Hot Topics

10:30am – 12:00pm PT

Room 11

Futurama

11:00am – 11:45am PT

Ballroom 20

Celebrating 100 Years of Disney with Disneybound

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics Studies at Michigan State University

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Game Pitch Review

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Kodansha: Makoto Yukimura and Vinland Saga

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 9

Music and Comics Collide

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 28DE

No Tow Trucks Beyond Mars

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Space Command: Epic Adventures

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Spotlight on Becky Cloonan

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

The Art of the Comic Art Auction

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Creative Process in Children’s Entertainment

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 7AB

TMNT: The Next Evolution of Turtlemania

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Upcoming Video Games to Be Excited For

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Warren Kremer: Harvey Comics’ Cover Genius

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 4

Character Design 101

11:00am – 12:30pm PT

Room 3

BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours

11:15am – 12:15pm PT

Room 6DE

Mushka, from World-Renowned Animator Andreas Deja

11:15am – 12:15pm PT

Room 6A

Fortune and Glory: Visualizing Indiana Jones 5

11:30am – 12:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Lotte Reiniger: The First Woman Animation Director

11:30am – 12:30pm PT

Room 10

The Immortal Storyverse: Building a New Martial Arts Universe

11:30am – 12:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

The Smurfs 65th Anniversary: Celebrating 65 Smurf-tacular Years!

11:30am – 12:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Comics Arts Conference Session #10: Sequential Sankofa: Remixing Comics Through an Afrofuturist Lens

11:30am – 1:00pm PT

Room 26AB

Quick Draw!

11:45am – 1:00pm PT

Room 6BCF

American Dad!

12:00pm – 12:45pm PT

Ballroom 20

A Scare is Born

Saturday July 22, 2023 12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 7AB

Alex de Campi: Spotlight

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 9

Baking and Mental Health with Kim-Joy

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Connecting through Pop Culture: Hallmark

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Critical Entertainment Showcase

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Dark Speculative Fiction

Saturday July 22, 2023 12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Defending Comics Today: Understanding Intellectual Property

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 11

Diversity in Fantasy

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Indie Toy Makers Unite! A Candid Conversation with Today’s Indie Toy Makers

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Kapow, Woosh, Zap! Engaging Students with Comics in the Classroom

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Retrospective Raina

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Top Cow Universe Relaunch

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 4

True (Cosplay) Crimes

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Gala Film: Ghosts of Ruin

12:15pm – 1:15pm PT

Hall H

Jazwares: Pokémon, Squishmallows, Star Wars, AEW, and More

12:30pm – 1:30pm PT

Room 29CD

The World of Metropolis

12:30pm – 1:30pm PT

Room 6DE

Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy

12:30pm – 1:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Writing and Publishing Graphic Novels

12:30pm – 1:30pm PT

Room 10

X-Men: The Animated Series 31st Anniversary

12:30pm – 1:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Drawing with Peter Han

12:30pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 3

Family Guy

12:45pm – 1:30pm PT

Ballroom 20

Bringing Films to Life: Building Professional and Fan-made Props

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics Arts Conference Session #11: Focus on David F. Walker

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 26AB

Comics on Campus: Academia vs. Fandom (Battle or a Collab?)

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Defending Comics Today: Understanding Comics Contracts

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 11

Dispatches from Middle-earth: War of the Rohirrim

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Drawn & Quarterly

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Halo-Halo: A Scoop of Filipino-American Voices in Comics

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Panel

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 9

How a Greek Myth Became the World’s Biggest Comic: A Fireside Chat with Rachel Smythe

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 7AB

Licensed: Overstreet’s Licensed Comics

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Reel Rejects Live!

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Science Fiction (At Least for Now)

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 29AB

The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2023

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 4

The Smart New Way Entertainment Will Be Marketed to You

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Cartoon Voices I

1:00pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 6BCF

Gaming Creator Connection

1:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Crowdfunding Comics with Zoop!

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 29CD

DSTLRY: Drinking from The Devil’s Cut

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Licensed & IP-Themed Tabletop Games in 2023

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Life Inside the Page: Real-Life Inspired Comics

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 10

Star Trek Universe

1:30pm – 3:00pm PT

Hall H

TV Guide Magazine’s Fan Favorites 2023

1:45pm – 2:30pm PT

Ballroom 20

Spotlight on Joe Quesada

1:45pm – 2:45pm PT

Room 6DE

The Art of Underwater Filmmaking

1:45pm – 2:45pm PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

35th Anniversary: My Neighbor Totoro

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 9

3D Printing and XR: Medicine and Forensics Applications

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Drawing Dynamic Expression in Your Characters

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 11

Fans Assemble! The Avengers Initiative Marvel Costume Group

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Gala Games: Last Expedition

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

How to Form a Habit of Universe Construction

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 7AB

Make Mine Ultima: Ultima Comics: The Founding Four

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Shaping Comics

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Silicone for Faces and Fabrics

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 3

Spotlight on Victoria Aveyard

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

The One and Only IDW Artist’s Edition Panel

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 4

The Sun: Earth’s Superpower

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Toy Tubers Unite

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Comics Arts Conference Session #12: The Poster Session

2:00pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Hellboy: From Comics to Games

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Key Frames: Creators Talk Their Favorite Panels in Comics

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Nonfiction Comics: The Future of History-Based Storytelling

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 10

Women on the Dark Side

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Spike & Mike’s All Ages Festival of Animation

Saturday July 22, 2023 2:45pm – 3:30pm PT

Ballroom 20

The Dragon Prince: All Aboard for Season 5

2:45pm – 3:45pm PT

Room 6BCF

Behind the Scenes of Comics Publishing: A Discussion

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Building Your Own Themyscira: Networking in Your Niche

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics and Other Geek items for the Vision Impaired

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 3

Defiant: The Robert Smalls Story

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 6DE

Engineering Superhero Technology

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Hope and Perseverance in Hollywood

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Legendary Comics: From Monsterverse to Dune and Beyond

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Maggie Thompson Spotlight: Wrangling History (How to Preserve the Past So We Can Read in the Future)

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 4

Marvel: Next Big Thing

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 6A

Needful Things: Collecting Stephen King

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Future Starts at Comic-Con

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

The Mighty Crusaders

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 9

The New Comics Career: How to Create Comics Without Gatekeepers

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 11

The Worlds We Return To

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

What Am I Doing Wrong?: Makeup Effects

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Writing across Film/TV, Games, and Comics

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Scott Shaw!s Oddball Comics: The Fan-Favorite Edition

3:00pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 7AB

Comics and Mental Health: Overcoming Depression and Anxiety

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Dave McKean: From DC to AI

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Titans of Comic Art: Bringing Legends to Life

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Webcomics: Getting your Ideas Out There, Four Panels at a Time

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 10

You Got Your Pop Culture in My D&D!

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Abrams ComicArts

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Breaking into the Film Industry: Through Accounting

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics Change the World: Comics Activism Then to Now

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 6BCF

Frank Miller Presents

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Learning to Draw in the Age of AI

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 11

Navigating the K-Wave: The Rise of Korean Pop Culture

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Selling the Hit: What You Always Wanted to Know About the Stunt Industry (In Memory of Eric Cajiuat)

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Spotlight on Keith Knight

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

The Forgotten Trio: Colorists, Inkers, and Letterers

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 9

UDON Entertainment 2023–2024

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 4

Vault Comics: The Horror of it All—The Golden Age of Scary Stories

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Voiceover 101: Make Money Talking!

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 3

Wellness for Geeks Who Sit

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Creators Assemble: Comics Camaraderie, A Networking Event

4:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

From The Dark Knight to Count Crowley: David Dastmalchian’s Journey from Comic Book Movie Actor to Comic Book Creator

4:15pm – 5:15pm PT

Room 6DE

Transformers & G.I. Joe Return in The Energon Universe

4:15pm – 5:15pm PT

Room 6A

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Art Department

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 29CD

CGC Grading Standards with Matt Nelson

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 26AB

From Concept to Reality: How Costume Design Helped Shape the Second Age of Middle-earth

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 10

Hip-Hop and Comics: Cultures Combining

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

History of Cartoon Voices

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 7AB

Spotlight on Simon Hanselmann

4:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Room 5AB

William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill

4:30pm – 6:00pm PT

Hall H

Mazes Fantasy Roleplaying Actual Play Audience Interactive Event

4:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

Critical Role: Fireside Chat and Cast Q&A

4:45pm – 5:45pm PT

Ballroom 20

Afghan Youth Art and Poetry Exchange

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Black Mask: Debuting Tomorrow’s Legends

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Breaking and Entering: How to Find Your Path into the Toy Industry

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comic Making for Kids and Teachers

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 11

Comics, Music, and Games with Brandon Bloxdorf

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Development to Distribution: Thinking Outside the Box

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Hey, That’s Just Like Me! When Superheroes Represent Their Readers

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Preservation of Comic Books and Collectibles

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Social Issues Explored in the Comic Justice

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 9

The Art of Board Games with Marco Chechetto

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 4

We Made a Movie in Budapest for $59K

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Writing Unforgettable Action Scenes

5:00pm – 6:00pm PT

Room 3

Star Wars Outlaws: Becoming the Galaxy’s Most Wanted

5:15pm – 6:15pm PT

Room 6BCF

Adapting Comics to TV and Film

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Creating Comics: Advice from the Pros

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Developing TV/Film for Streamers

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 6A

Everyone’s a Critic: Being a Journalist in an Online Age

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Legend of the White Dragon

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 6DE

No Man Am I: The Women of Middle-earth

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 7AB

Star Trek: The Art of Neville Page

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 10

Step into Rumpus Room, Mark Russell’s Dark Satire Series

5:30pm – 6:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Black Heroes Matter: The Future of Black Creativity

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 29AB

How to Craft Complex and Diverse Characters: Unleashing Representation

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 3

Life Drawing on the Go!

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 11

Spanish Comic Artists Crossing the Atlantic

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 28DE

The Frazetta Legacy and the Future of the Frazettaverse

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 9

The Psychology of Heroes versus Villains

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Science (and Schmience) of the Arrowverse

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

True Crime in Comics

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Who Says Romance Is Dead? A Look At The Past, Present, and Future of Romance Comics

6:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Out in Comics: Year 36

6:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 4

Enter the Latina Superhero

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 7AB

Magic: The Gathering Panel, Blogatog Live

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 24ABC

Success Through Failure in Content Creation

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 10

The Changing Contexts of Asian American Narratives in Comics and Graphic Novels

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 26AB

The FX of Dr. Who: You Can Do This!

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Why Your Kids Love Anime and Manga: The Hero’s Journey

6:30pm – 7:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Babylon 5: The Road Home

6:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 6BCF

Critical Role: Making Candela Obscura

6:45pm – 7:45pm PT

Room 6A

Ponyo 15th Anniversary Screening, Hosted by Hot Topic

6:45pm – 8:45pm PT

Room 6DE

Lawyermania: Guardians of the Law

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Make Your First Video Game!

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 11

Making a Living in Pop Culture

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Proper Pitching and Promoting Yourself

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 3

Science of Spider-Man

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

Spiritual Themes in Comics

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 29AB

The Buzzy Books of 2023

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Room 9

When Pop Culture Faves Become Problematic

7:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

3d Printed Action Figures

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Battle Brackets: Best Pixar Characters

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 10

Empowering Diverse Storytellers/Celebrating Inclusion & Equality

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 5AB

Live Celebrity Gameshow: ITATYWOYCTSATATIWOMC

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 7AB

Nothing Topps Dinosaurs Attack! Cards

7:30pm – 8:30pm PT

Room 29CD

ComicLab . . . LIVE!

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 28DE

EC Fan-Addict Club 10th Anniversary

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 24ABC

Multiverse of Marvel: Secret Invasion, Across the Spider-Verse, and Loki too

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 29AB

The MacGyvers of Medicine

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 9

Things Could Be Worse

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Trivia for the Rest of Us

8:00pm – 9:00pm PT

Room 23ABC

The 2023 Comic-Con International Masquerade

8:30pm – 10:30pm PT

Ballroom 20

The 2023 Comic-Con International Masquerade Simulcast

8:30pm – 10:30pm PT

Room 6A

The Troma Panel

9:00pm – 10:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Sunday, July 23

A Kids and Parents Guide to Cosplaying

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Admissions Departments Emitting Geek Vibes: College Course Focused on Pop Culture

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Comic-Con Film School 104: Post-production and Distribution

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Cosplay and Costume Professionals

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 3

Emily the Strange Panel Experience

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 32AB

Manga Tutorials for Kids

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 11

Michelin and Celebrity Chefs on Fandom Food

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

National Geographic Kids: Greeking Out: Live!

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 6DE

Pop Culture and the Christian Church

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 7AB

Process Hex: How to Make Your Own Short Comic

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 28DE

Sonic the Hedgehog: Speeding to the 900th Adventure!

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 25ABC

Spotlight on Beau Smith

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 4

The Making of Magic

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 29AB

The Saga Continues: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Saga Press

10:00am – 11:00am PT

Room 24ABC

Jack Kirby Tribute Panel

10:00am – 11:15am PT

Room 5AB

San Diego International Children’s Film Festival

10:00am – 5:00pm PT

Room 9

Miraculous Ladybug and ZAG Animation

10:15am – 11:15am PT

Room 6BCF

Tabletop Gaming X Comics

10:30am – 11:30am PT

Room 23ABC

The Rise of LGBTQ Comics and Animation for Young Audiences

10:30am – 11:30am PT

Room 10

Women of Marvel

10:30am – 11:30am PT

Room 6A

Comics Arts Conference Session #13: Comic Justice

10:30am – 12:00pm PT

Room 26AB

From Screen to Tabletop: Adapting the World’s Biggest IPs into Board Games

10:30am – 11:30pm PT

Room 29CD

CCI-IFF Awards Presentation

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comikey Industry Panel

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Conan the Barbarian Comics Return

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Cosplaying as a Couple

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Feng Shui: Energy Alignment

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 3

GeekEd: What Would Aunt May Do? Supporting Heroes: Bystander Intervention on College Campuses

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Kids Draw Superheroes

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 11

Leveraging the Power of Popular Culture to Inspire Change at Scale

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 24ABC

The Best and Worst of Making Comics

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

The Power of AANHPI Women in Media

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Short of It: Animation Is a Medium

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 4

Tlaxcala Going to Hollywood and Beyond

11:00am – 12:00pm PT

Room 32AB

DC Books for Young Readers

11:15am – 12:15pm PT

Room 6DE

Get Your Knives Out: Thrillers and Mysteries

11:15am – 12:15pm PT

Room 5AB

Dynamite Entertainment Disney Titles 2023

11:30am – 12:30pm PT

Room 23ABC

From Batman to Basquiat: Contemporary Art and Comics

11:30am – 12:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Image Comics Presents: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate—or Love to Hate!

11:30am – 12:30pm PT

Room 10

Cartoon Voices II

11:45am – 1:15pm PT

Room 6A

Comics Arts Conference Session #14: Chile’s Military Coup at 50 Years

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 26AB

Congressional Popular Arts Caucus

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 4

GeekEd: The Marvels

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

How to Make a Minicomic from One Sheet of Paper

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 3

Kids Workshop: Creative Superpowers in Storytelling

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 11

Let’s Hit Critical

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 7AB

Mental Health and Cosplay

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Not So Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics and Pro Wrestling

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Secret Origin of Good Readers

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Shi: The Warrior Returns

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 28DE

The Rogues’ Gallery: My Favorite Villain

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Women’s Color Code

12:00pm – 1:00pm PT

Room 24ABC

Ball-Jointed Dolls 101: Creating, Customizing, and Collecting

12:00pm – 1:30pm PT

Room 32AB

Who Was Steve Ditko?

12:15pm – 1:15pm PT

Room 5AB

George Clayton Johnson: Master Storyteller

12:30pm – 1:30pm PT

Room 29CD

How to Break into Storyboarding for Feature Films

12:30pm – 1:30pm PT

Room 23ABC

The Future of Themed Entertainment

12:30pm – 1:30pm PT

Room 10

Horror Comics

12:30pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 6DE

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

12:45pm – 2:45pm PT

Room 6BCF

A Master Class in Comics Coloring

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 3

All-Star Artists Panel

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Browncoat Meeting Room

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Figure Drawing for Comics, Storyboards, and Illustration

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 11

Frank Miller: American Genius

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 7AB

From Burnout to Brainstorm

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 29AB

GeekEd: Caring for the Nerd Mind

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Spotlight on Stjepan and Linda Šejić

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 4

The Wide World of Tabletop Role-Playing Games

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Ultraverse: 30th Anniversary Celebration

1:00pm – 2:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comics Arts Conference Session #15: An Overview of the Spanish Comic Market

1:00pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Spotlight on J. Michael Straczynski

1:15pm – 2:15pm PT

Room 5AB

Little Fish: Connecting Comics, Cinema, Books, and Science

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 23ABC

Looney Legends: A Conversation with the Voices of Bugs Bunny and Other Favorite Characters

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Marvel in Museums: A Look Inside the Blockbuster Exhibitions

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 10

X-Men Fandom Panel

1:30pm – 2:30pm PT

Room 6A

Celebrating Color: Beyond Comic Book Art

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 24ABC

Cover Story

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 7AB

Draw Me Like One of Your Disney Girls

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 11

Fandom and Disability Inclusion

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 32AB

GeekEd: Lessons from the Snap

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

How the Aftermarket Saved Comics with CovrPrice.com

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 4

How to Create Your Own Novel: From First Idea to Publishing

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

How to Use Your Voice in Games Film, TV, and Tech: A Career Chat

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 3

Pitching Film, Television, and Animation

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Pitching Your Tabletop Game: How to Get Your Game in Front of Publishers

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Science of Superpowers: Radiation and Mutation and Aliens, Oh My!

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Selling Superman: The Story Behind the Upcoming Feature

2:00pm – 3:00pm PT

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Manifest: Last Call for Flight 828

2:15pm – 3:15pm PT

Room 6DE

Telling Your Stories and Getting Them to the Screen

2:15pm – 3:15pm PT

Room 5AB

Comics Arts Conference Session #16: Identity Crisis: Trademark Issues and the Ripple Effect in Comic Narratives

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Romantasy: When SFF and Romance Kiss

2:30pm – 3:30pm PT

Room 23ABC

Comic-Con Masquerade Replay

2:30pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 10

Starship Smackdown XXXVII: The Ship Hits the Fan Edition

2:45pm – 4:45pm PT

Room 6A

Asian Representation in Comics and Media

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 32AB

Comic Collecting in Today’s Market: Selling, Grading for Resale, and Short-Term Investing

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 29AB

Gamera Rebirth: Special Release and Talk Show

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Geeks of the Week Live

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 24ABC

Mold/Resin Making, 3D Printing, and FX Techniques

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 11

Playing with Story

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 4

Unleashing the Strength-Based Themes of Iconic Characters and Crafting Your Own Hero

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 3

Where Do Ideas Come From?

3:00pm – 4:00pm PT

Room 28DE

Buffy: Once More with Feeling: An Interactive Whedonverse Musical

3:00pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 6BCF

The Business of Cartoon Voices

3:00pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 7AB

Philip K. Dick: 71 Years of Illusions, Reality, and Humanity in Science Fiction

3:15pm – 4:45pm PT

Room 5AB

Comic-Con Talk Back

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 23ABC

D&D Enters the World of WEBTOON

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 29CD

Trivia for Chocolate

3:30pm – 4:30pm PT

Room 26AB

Afrofuturism: Black to the Future VI: No Mo’ TriX

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 25ABC

Creating a Role-Playing Game

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 4

Gaaays In Spaaace

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 32AB

Old School Apprenticeships Today

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 11

Success in Creativity: Making the Best of Your Resources

4:00pm – 5:00pm PT

Room 24AB

Editors' Recommendations