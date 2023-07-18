Where to watch San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The middle of July is an exciting time to be a fan of all things nerd culture. Summer blockbuster season is in full swing, and there are often new game and TV releases to anticipate as well. This month also brings San Diego Comic-Con with it, and the many teasers and announcements that are likely to drop there.

If you’re someone who loves all things fandom, you’re likely looking forward to everything that will be teased at this weekend’s convention, and you may even be looking for the best way to catch all of that live.

Recommended Videos

Can you watch San Diego Comic-Con 2023 online?

Obviously, the best way to experience Comic-Con is to be there in person, living it up in Hall H with all the creators and celebrities who often stop by the venue. If you can’t make that work, though, the next best thing for many would be to watch some sort of live stream of the panels as they take place.

Unfortunately, the folks behind the convention have kept live streams totally locked down since the convention returned after the pandemic. It seems like they want to keep that live experience as special as possible for those who attend in person, so watching the festivities live will be quite difficult.

Of course, in the aftermath of the panels and festivities, there will likely be plenty of YouTube videos of full panels released that you can watch as they come out. To experience it live, though, you’ll have to rely on the journalists and publications that are in the room and are reporting out on what happens, and on all of the footage and other things that are teased. This was also true of last year’s Comic-Con, although Marvel was granted an exception to live stream their panels. This year, Marvel elected to skip out on Comic-Con altogether.

What are some of the biggest panels at this year’s Comic-Con?

Although Marvel has decided to skip out on the 2023 edition of Comic-Con, there are still some major panels to look out for at this year’s convention, even if you can’t watch them live. Those include panels on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Jury Duty on Thursday, Invincible and The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Friday, and a Legendary Entertainment panel on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the writers’ and actors’ strikes that are currently ongoing mean that the talent available for this year’s Comic-Con will be less than in years past. There will still be plenty to look forward to, but 2023’s Comic-Con will be slightly diminished by the environment around it.

Editors' Recommendations