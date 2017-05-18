Netflix is getting a ‘Dark Crystal’ prequel series from The Jim Henson Company

Why it matters to you The original film is considered a landmark moment filmmaking artistry and fans have waited more than 30 years to learn more about the world of the movie.

The 1982 film The Dark Crystal was a groundbreaking endeavor for many reasons — not the least of which is its reliance on the puppet wizardry of Jim Henson to tell its fantastic story. And now, more than three decades after the film arrived in theaters, it is getting a prequel.

Netflix will bring The Jim Henson Company’s upcoming series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to the streaming video service’s subscribers, returning audiences to the world of Thra in a 10-episode arc set years before the events of the original film. A teaser for the series released by Netflix along with the announcement offers a reminder of the artistry and imagination that made the original film such a hit.

The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier will direct the series and executive produce Age of Resistance along with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, with filming expected to begin this fall in the U.K. Lost and The 100 writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach teamed with Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Life in a Year) on the series’ script.

The 1982 film followed an elf-like creature known as a “Gelfling” on a quest to restore a powerful gem that can bring balance to his dying world. According to the official announcement of the series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will turn back the clock and follow three Gelfling who discover the horrifying secret behind the power of the cruel creatures known as Skeksis years before the events of the original film, and attempt to spark a rebellion.

“Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of The Dark Crystal and has an incredible creative vision for the series,” said Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company, in the official announcement of the series. “He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life. Netflix has a deep respect for my father’s original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in The Dark Crystal story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world.”

The project — one of several new Netflix Original Series on the horizon — will utilize a new cast of creatures created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and Brian Shroud, the conceptual designer for the original film.

There is no official word yet on when The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will premiere on Netflix.