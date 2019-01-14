Digital Trends
CBS recruits Michelle Yeoh for 'Star Trek: Discovery' spin-off

Chris Gates
Michelle Yeoh in Star Trek: Discovery

Michelle Yeoh will reprise her role as Philippa Georgiou, the former ruler of the Terran Empire, in a Star Trek: Discovery spin-off set to air on the CBS streaming service, CBS All Access. The new series will chronicle the character’s exploits as part of the clandestine Starfleet organization known as Section 31, which Georgiou joined in a bonus scene that capped off Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season.

“Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play,” Yeoh said in CBS’ press release. “I can’t wait to see where it all goes — certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!'”

Yeoh is best known for her parts in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the 007 caper Tomorrow Never Dies, and recent rom-com hit Crazy Rich Asians. She made her debut in Star Trek: Discovery as captain of the USS Shenzhou, although her character met a surprising demise before the credits rolled on the series’ two-part pilot.

That didn’t stop Yeoh from making further appearances on Star Trek: Discovery, however. When the USS Discovery took a trip to Star Trek‘s Mirror Universe later that season, Georgiou’s doppelganger turned out to be as a ruthless dictator. Mirror Georgiou escaped to the “prime universe” to help the Federation in its war against the Klingon Empire, where she apparently caught the eye of Section 31 operatives.

The currently untitled series, which has been rumored for a while, joins an ever-growing list of Star Trek content currently in development at CBS. In 2019, CBS All Access will air a Star Trek: The Next Generation sequel focused on former Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard, complete with actor Patrick Stewart returning to his iconic role. In addition, an animated comedy called Lower Decks is in development for CBS All Access by Rick and Morty writer and producer Mike McMahan, while a series of stand-alone Star Trek adventures called Short Treks recently wrapped up its four-episode run.

Star Trek: Discovery took flight in September 2017, marking Star Trek‘s first small-screen appearance since Star Trek: Enterprise ended in 2005. The show stars The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, a science specialist serving on the USS Discovery. Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season begins on January 17 and brings at least one familiar face: Spock, the Vulcan science officer who Leonard Nimoy made famous, is set to play a big role as Discovery‘s story continues.

