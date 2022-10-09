Everything announced at New York Comic Con 2022

It’s a misconception that the pop culture world goes strictly through San Diego Comic-Con. Over the last two decades, New York Comic Con has emerged as one of the few conventions than can truly rival Comic-Con’s scope and attendance.

And while this year’s NYCC didn’t have quite the star-studded guest list that SDCC had, there were more than enough announcements and trailer reveals to keep us busy. To make things easier for you, we’ve put together the best ones right here.

Wednesday

From one Wednesday to another, it’s time to pass the torch. We’ve known for months now that The Addams Family actress Christina Ricci will appear opposite her Wednesday Addams successor, Jenna Ortega, in Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix original series Wednesday. In the newly released NYCC trailer, fans learned that Ricci’s character is Marylin Thornhill, one of the employees of Nevermore Academy who welcomes Wednesday to the school.

The other big reveal from the trailer is that Fred Armisen is portraying Wednesday’s favorite uncle, Fester. Unlike earlier previews, the trailer also offers some hints at the supernatural dangers awaiting Wednesday at Nevermore. Decades earlier, Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) were entangled in a murder mystery during their time at the school. And it now falls on Wednesday to solve that puzzle when her eponymous series debuts on Wednesday, November 23.

Star Trek: Picard

The crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation only got four adventures on the big screen before disbanding two decades ago. But the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard may give them a more fitting sendoff. This season, Patrick Stewart will be reunited with Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, and Gates McFadden. But Brent Spiner won’t be missing out on the fun despite Data’s death in Star Trek: Nemesis and his final deactivation in the first season of Picard. As revealed in the trailer, Data’s evil brother, Lore, has returned.

Amanda Plummer’s Vadic is the primary villain for the season, and she seems to have a very personal grudge against Picard and everyone he loves. However, the true wild card is Professor James Moriarty. Or rather, the computer simulation of Sherlock Holmes’ greatest foe, once again played by Daniel Davis after two guest appearances in TNG. Picard and the crew fooled Moriarty into believing he had won his freedom decades ago. But Moriarty may not be very forgiving when he comes across them again. The new season begins on Paramount+ on February 16, 2023.

Star Trek: Discovery

Technically, Star Trek: Discovery is the flagship series of the franchise, since it’s the show that finally advanced the timeline even farther into the future. There’s not much to go on from this teaser trailer, but Captain Michael Burnham and her crew have been tasked to seek out the greatest treasure in the galaxy. New additions to the cast include Callum Keith Rennie as a Starfleet officer named Rayner, while Elias Toufexis and Eve Harlow will play a pair of outlaws, L’ak and Moll, respectively. Season 5 will arrive in 2023 on Paramount+, presumably after Picard has finished its run.

Star Trek: Prodigy

For younger fans, new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy return to Paramount+ on October 27. This animated series focuses on a group of alien kids who steal the abandoned U.S.S. Protostar and become enamored with the ways of the Federation. As seen in the trailer, their dreams of joining Starfleet are dashed when they’re pursued by Vice Admiral Janeway, the former captain of the Voyager and the person whose A.I. recreation has been guiding the Protostar crew. It was also announced at NYCC that Ronny Cox is reprising his TNG role as Admiral Jellico.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

There’s only one episode left in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But if you’re expecting a lot of new footage in this season finale trailer, then you’re bound for disappointment. Most of these clips come from episodes that have already premiered on Amazon Prime Video. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t excited for the season finale this Friday, October 14. The second season recently began filming, so we may have to wait until 2024 to see what comes after that.

Doctor Who

On October 23, Jodie Whittaker’s time as the 13th Doctor is up. Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor is bringing back several of the Doctor’s greatest adversaries for Whittaker’s sendoff, including the Master (Sacha Dhawan) and the Daleks. This special episode will also mark the departure of Mandip Gill’s Yas, as well as the guest appearances of Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred as Tegan and Ace, two of the Doctor’s companions from the original series.

The Walking Dead

As The Walking Dead lurches towards its series finale on November 20, fans at NYCC were treated to the opening scenes of tonight’s episode. In this clip, we briefly see the history of Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon on the show before catching up to him in the present as he puts his knife to the throat of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). But if Daryl kills this jerk, it means war with the Commonwealth and the death of his friends.

During the Walking Dead panel, cast members Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan teased their upcoming spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Dead City. Within that miniseries, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) venture into New York City, which has been cut off since the zombie apocalypse began. That show will premiere in April 2023, while a separate spinoff following Reedus’ Daryl dropping later in the year.

The Wheel of Time

Prime Video’s other epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, didn’t sit out this year’s NYCC. But good luck trying to make sense of this preview for the second season. Fans of Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time novels will have an advantage over those who only watched the show. But the implication is that the battle with the Dark One is far from over. No date for season 2 was given, but a third season renewal is now official.

