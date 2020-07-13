If the end of The Clone Wars has you down, Star Wars fans, don’t despair. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is on its way to Disney+ in 2021.

As the title suggests, the new animated series will follow The Bad Batch — a group of clone troopers introduced in The Clone Wars who differ genetically from their fellow clones in ways that make them uniquely suited for dangerous missions. The series will be set in the aftermath of The Clone Wars, with the creative team on that series and other Star Wars animated shows teaming up behind the camera.

With Star Wars: The Bad Batch scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in 2021, here’s everything we know about the series.

The story

According to Disney, The Bad Batch will follow the titular squad of troopers who made their debut in season 7 of The Clone Wars as they navigate a galaxy in turmoil after the events of the war between the Galactic Republic and The Separatists. In order to put their unique skills to use and find a new purpose, the troopers begin a career as mercenaries, undertaking dangerous missions throughout the galaxy.

The squad first introduced in the February 2020 episode of The Clone Wars included the team’s tracker, Sergeant Hunter; the superhumanly strong assault specialist, Wrecker; the eagle-eyed sniper, Crosshair; and the hyper-intelligent computer whiz, Tech.

Behind the camera

The creative team on The Bad Batch is a mixture of writers, producers, and directors from other animated Star Wars series, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Resistance, and Star Wars Rebels, among other projects.

The Bad Batch will be executive produced by The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars, Rebels), Brad Rau (Rebels, Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Resistance). Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Rebels) will also serve as co-executive producer, along with Josh Rimes (Resistance) as series producer. Rau will be the series’ supervising director, while Corbett will serve as head writer for the show.

Logo

Disney debuted the official logo for Star Wars: The Bad Batch in the official announcement of the series.

Premiere date

Disney indicated that Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ in 2021, but has not announced a more specific date for the show’s debut at this time.

