Boldly going where no one has gone before isn’t just for adults anymore.

Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios will bring the Star Trek universe to kids in 2021 with the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

The series was originally announced without a title during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home, the five-day virtual event that’s taking the place of San Diego Comic-Con International this year. The reveal of the series’ title and official logo were made during the introduction to the Thursday panel.

According to the show’s official description, Star Trek: Prodigy will follow “a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation.” Trollhunters and Ninjago series writers Kevin and Dan Hageman developed the series for Nickelodeon and CBS and will serve as showrunners on it, with Star Trek franchise producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serving as executive producers alongside the Hagemans.

“We’re super-excited for kids to have a way into the Star Trek brand,” said Kadin of Star Trek: Prodigy.

The CG-animated series is expected to premiere on Nickelodeon at an unspecified point in 2021, and joins a fairly crowded slate of Star Trek projects currently in production or in varying stages of development. Along with the currently on-air series Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, CBS also has the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, as well as the live-action Discovery spinoff series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will follow the original cast of the USS Enterprise before James T. Kirk became its captain. Another Discovery spinoff series, Section 31, will bring back Michelle Yeoh’s character from the series for her own ongoing show.

Star Trek: Prodigy will be CBS’ first Star Trek series aimed entirely at younger audiences, and the first to air on Nickelodeon.

Thursday’s Star Trek Universe panel is one of more than 350 events scheduled for Comic-Con@Home, which will feature virtual panels, sneak peeks, and fan events tied to current and upcoming movies, television series, comics, and gaming.

