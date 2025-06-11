 Skip to main content
Superman battles Lex Luthor in epic new trailer: Find out how to purchase tickets

By
Superman | Tickets on Sale Now

The previous Superman trailers have placed David Corenswet’s Man of Steel at the center of the footage. The movie’s title is Superman, not Superman vs. Lex Luthor. However, Superman’s archenemy and chief rival, Lex Luthor, is prominently featured in the new Superman trailer from Warner Bros., which features information on how to purchase tickets.

“Now, as planned, I will destroy you,” Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor says to Superman as he infiltrates the Fortress of Solitude. The threats don’t stop there. Luthor promises to kill Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Superman’s adopted parents, Jonathan (Pruitt Taylor Vince) and Martha Kent (Neve Howell). Luthor even plans to kill the people of Metropolis who chose Superman to be their hero. Luckily for those citizens, Superman is ready for a fight.

“No matter what you do to me, Luthor, your plans won’t work,” Superman says before engaging in a battle over the city.

Superman readies to fight in Superman.
Warner Bros.

Saving the city will be a vigorous challenge, as Superman must fend off Luthor’s army and other potential adversaries, including Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner. Superman is forced to use his heat vision at the end of the footage as he faces enemies from every direction.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Superman’s ensemble also stars Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

James Gunn writes and directs Superman, the first movie in the new DC Universe. The stakes are at an all-time high for Warner Bros., as Superman’s success can expedite the vision of an interconnected universe or derail the company’s momentum. It’s not life or death, but Superman has to work on all levels — financially and critically — if Gunn and Peter Safran aspire to bring DC to new heights.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan kiss while flying in "Superman."
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Tickets are now on sale for Superman. Amazon has teamed with DC Studios and Warner Bros. to offer early screenings for Prime members up to three days before its nationwide release. Head to Amazon.com/superman to find a screening in your area.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11.

