Tales of the Walking Dead enlists Terry Crews and others

AMC’s The Walking Dead is wrapping up with its final season later this year, but zombies will never die! One of the next iterations of the franchise is the upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. And the new show has added some very familiar faces to the cast.

Via Deadline, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, and Jillian Bell have been lined up to appear in Tales of the Walking Dead season 1. Crews recently costarred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons, in addition to his roles in The Expendables films and hosting America’s Got Talent. Posey’s credits include Lost in Space and the upcoming HBO Max miniseries The Staircase. Edwards was one of the original stars of ER, and he has supporting roles in the upcoming limited series WeCrashed and Inventing Anna. Liu had a leading role in the sitcom Sunnyside and guest appearances on Better Call Saul and iCarly. Bell has headlined the film Brittney Runs a Marathon and the comedy series Godmothered.

Terry Crews in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Tales of the Walking Dead executive producer Scott M. Gimple, also shared a statement confirming the news while welcoming the performers to the franchise.

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come.”

Each episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will feature new and returning characters. It will premiere later this year on AMC and AMC+.

