Filming for Ted Lasso season 4 has begun, and the question of when this acclaimed show will return to Apple TV+ is still a hot one.

In an interview with Variety, Channing Dungey, the chairperson/CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, discussed the plans for Ted Lasso season 4. Dungey revealed that, while Apple has no firm premiere date for the fourth season, the company has discussed releasing it sometime in mid-2026.

Specifically, Dungey expects Ted Lasso season 4 to premiere in “Q2 going forward,” which is sometime between April and June.

If Dungey’s prediction holds true, Ted Lasso could help make 2026 a spectacular year for Apple TV+. In its original run, Ted Lasso became one of Apple’s most-watched shows and won several Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Ted Lasso season 4 could be another huge success, especially since Dungey claims people will be “very excited about this next version of the [show’s] story.”

If hit comedies like The Studio, Shrinking, and Bad Monkey return in 2026 alongside Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ could have one of the best years in its history in terms of viewership and acclaim.

Fans of AFC Richmond should mark their calendars for mid-2026, as that seems to be when Ted Lasso will return for season 4.

With the fourth season in the early stages of production, the plot details are subject to change and will be revealed in the lead-up to the release. While the team behind Ted Lasso should take its time on season 4, here’s hoping the show returns sooner rather than later.