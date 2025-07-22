 Skip to main content
Ted Lasso season 4: Everything you need to know about Apple TV+ show

By
The cast of Ted Lasso season 4.
Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

After much speculation about whether it would be returning, Ted Lasso is officially filming its fourth season. The show, which seemed to wrap up at the end of season 3, is now back for more, and many of the show’s main cast members are set to return for this new season.

While it’s been a couple of years since we’ve heard from Ted and the gang, many people are naturally wondering what might be different about this new season and when we’ll get a chance to see it. Here’s everything you need to know about the new season based on what’s out there now.

Is there definitely a new season of Ted Lasso?

Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso.
Warner Bros. TV

Although it was only a rumor for a long time, we now know for sure that Ted Lasso will be back for a fourth season. On July 21, Apple TV+ announced that production on the show had begun. The production also shared our first look at season 4, an image of Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and Jason Sudeikis’s Ted Lasso sitting at what looks like an American diner.

In March, Apple announced that the show would return after months of speculation.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,'” Sudeikis said in a press release at the time. “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to ‘leap before they look,’ discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

What seems clear, though, is that Sudeikis and the rest of the creative team behind the show were unsure whether the show would be back after season 3. Part of the reason it took so long to get a season 4 is that this show is a little bit of a soft reboot. It’s technically season 4, but the show now has a new premise, and not all of the cast from the first three seasons will be back.

Who is in the cast for Ted Lasso season 4?

The team with their hands on the Believe poster in a scene from Ted Lasso.
Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

In addition to the four cast members who appear in the image, we know that Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) will return for the new season. Apple also announced that Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern will all be joining the show in roles that have yet to be disclosed. Grant Feely is also replacing Gus Turner as Ted’s son.

Where will the new season take place?

Coach Beard, Ted, and Nate in "Ted Lasso."
Apple TV+

Through its first three seasons, Ted Lasso took place entirely in the U.K., but it seems the show is shifting gears, at least to some extent, for season 4. Filming commenced in Kansas City, Missouri, which is Sudeikis’s hometown and also happens to be Ted’s. The production did clarify, though, that some additional photography would take place in London, so it seems the show is not abandoning its U.K. setting completely.

As you might remember, Ted returned home to coach his son’s soccer team at the end of season 3, and it seems season 4 will pick up with Ted back in Kansas City.

What will the plot of season 4 be?

Juno Temple in Ted Lasso season 3.
Warner Bros. TV

According to a synopsis for the new season, Ted will be returning to the United Kingdom yet again, and this time, he’ll be coaching a women’s soccer team.

“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” the show’s synopsis explains. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

It would seem that this is the team that Keeley proposed to Rebecca at the end of the show’s third season.

When is the release date for Ted Lasso season 4?

Ted smiling on a bus on Ted Lasso.
Apple TV+

We don’t yet know when Ted Lasso will debut, but given that the show has just started filming, it likely won’t be on the air until 2026 at the earliest. That would be three years after the last season, which is a long time, but not unprecedented in the era of streaming television. Still, this is a slightly unusual situation because of the uncertainty after season 3. In the end, the show’s popularity was too great to ignore.

Is there a trailer for Ted Lasso season 4 yet?

Given that production on the season just started, we don’t yet have a trailer for the new season. It will likely be several months before we get anything besides images from the set, because Apple won’t want to produce a trailer until there’s plenty of footage to choose from.

In place of a trailer, Apple released a brief clip of Ted, Keely, Rebecca, and Higgins eating at a booth to announce the start of production on season 4.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
