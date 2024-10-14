 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Terrifier 3 knocks out Joker 2, takes No. 1 spot at the weekend box office

By
Art the Clown brings terror for the holidays in Terrifier 3.
Cineverse

There was a murder at the box office over the weekend, as Art the Clown killed Arthur Fleck. The Wild Robot was an accessory after the fact as Joker: Folie à Deux‘s brief stint at No. 1 came to an end. The Joker sequel was unseated by Terrifier 3, the indie horror franchise featuring David Howard Thornton as the serial killer known as Art the Clown. This sequel not only outperformed projections with $18.3 million, putting it ahead of all other movies this weekend, but it earned more than Terrifier 2‘s lifetime gross of $15.7 million.

DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot finished in second place with $13.45 million, bringing its domestic total to $83.7 million. Meanwhile, Joker: Folie à Deux fell 81% from its disappointing $37 million opening to only $7.55 million, which narrowly gave it third place. It’s a catastrophic drop for the film, which now has $51.6 million domestically against a $200 million budget and a large advertising budget as well. This movie is going to lose a lot of money for Warner Bros., with the only question being how much.

Recommended Videos

At No. 4, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice remains the blockbuster of the season with a $275.6 million total after adding another $7.05 million from Friday to Sunday. That might be some small consolation for Warner Bros. after the Joker 2 debacle. Meanwhile, the Pharrell Williams Lego-biopic Piece by Piece failed to gain much traction as it rounded out the top 5 with only $3.8 million in its opening bow.

Related

Unfortunately, the prognosis is not very good for Transformers: One, which had only $3.65 million in sixth place, and a modest $52.8 million total to date. After its soft opening a few weeks ago, Paramount held out hope that the critically acclaimed prequel might find some traction with audiences. Instead, it’s dropping fairly quickly.

Sony’s Saturday Night Live origin flick, Saturday Night, finally opened wide in its third weekend to $3.4 million, putting it in seventh place. That brings its total to $4.1 million. In eighth place, the anime film My Hero Academia: You’re Next did well with $3 million. Disney’s annual rerelease of The Nightmare Before Christmas had $2.3 million in ninth place, bringing its lifetime total to $89.9 million. The Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, closed out the top 10 with only $1.58 million. It seems like neither side of the political aisle was all that interested in seeing the film.

This week marked the first time since its release in late July that Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine fell out of the top 10, which capped off its $635.2 million domestic run and its $1.333 billion worldwide take, both of which are records for R-rated films. There are only two more comic book-related movies coming in the rest of 2024, Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter, but only the former is expected to be a hit.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Hoopla offers a library of Joker and Harley Quinn comics timed to Folie à Deux
Joker sits at a table while Harley Quin sits behind him.

One of the most anticipated releases of the fall, Joker: Folie à Deux, is being met with a somewhat cooler reception than the first film. If you're looking for great content about Joker and Harley Quinn, though, the movie theater is not the only place you can find it.

Timed to the movie's release, Hoopla, an online reading service that partners with local libraries, has announced that they have a collection of comics and other media related to the superhero spinoff. In fact, they have an entire Joker collection that features Joker and Harley Quinn comics, as well as the soundtracks to both films and Harlequin, Lady Gaga's new album, which was released to tie in with the film. The collection also includes Hoopla's exclusive collection of DC Manga, including Joker: One Operation Joker. In total, the collection includes more than 50 comic books and albums to explore.

Read more
10 best Joker stories ever, ranked
Joker laughing maniacally in a comic book panel.

Joker: Folie à Deux | Tickets Now On Sale

He's as maniacal as they come, and he's always eager to give Batman a bad day. In the long history of Batman in comics, the Joker has been equally popular as the Dark Knight. He's the ultimate villain, one who thrives on corrupting the incorruptible. Even when facing the possibility of meeting his end at the hands of a crook or heroic vigilante, his delight in spreading violence and chaos never wanes.

Read more
Joker 2’s ending, explained
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix hold mics and smile in Joker 2.

Gotham City's greatest villain has returned to the big screen with the release of director Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux. This sequel shows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) meeting his partner-in-crime, Harleen "Lee" Quinzel (Lady Gaga), in Arkham State Hospital as he stands trial for his string of murders two years prior.
This mix of musical theater and procedural crime drama has made for an unusual but exciting follow-up to one of DC's most successful pictures. Though it may have received less-favorable reviews than its predecessor, it continues the Joker story while deconstructing Phoenix's character in a clever and surprising way. Now that the film is in theaters, it's time to break down the story and what the ending means for the supposed Clown Prince of Crime.

The story

Read more