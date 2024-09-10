 Skip to main content
Exclusive: Garnet meets the Eastern Federation in a sneak peek of The Ark season 2, episode 9

Two space cadets stand next to each other and stare.
After teasing their presence for most of season 2, Ark One’s crew meets the sinister Eastern Federation in a sneak peek of the next episode of Syfy’s The Ark.

In the video, Captain Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) confronts an Eastern Federation captain named Zed Avega (Daniel Fathers). Avega demands that Garnet hand over Bojan (Vasilije Batricevic), the brother of Eva (Tiana Upcheva), who stole a shuttle from the Eastern Federation. When Garnet informs the Eastern Federation about Bojan’s death, Avega demands Eva be sent to his ship to confirm her brother’s death and return the stolen shuttle. Avega will destroy Garnet and her ship if she denies his request. 

Watch the clip from The Ark season 2, episode 9, Cycle of Violence, below.

SNEAK PEEK: Garnet Meets the Eastern Federation | The Ark (S2 E9) | SYFY

The last episode of The Ark disclosed Eva’s former association with the Eastern Federation. There were multiple attempts on Eva’s life, though she survived each one. The episode ends with a heartbroken Brice (Richard Fleeshman), Eva’s boyfriend, in tears over the shocking revelation.

Set 100 years in the future, The Ark explores planetary colonization missions to help assure the survival of the human race. After the explosive season 1 finale, Ark One’s survivors plot a new course for another planet that may serve as humanity’s next home.

Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner are the co-showrunners and executive producers of The Ark. Season 2’s ensemble also stars Reece Ritchie as Spencer Lane, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, and Ryan Adams as Angus Medford.

Watch new episodes of The Ark season 2 on Syfy at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on Wednesday nights.

