 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Conjuring TV show is coming to HBO Max, and it now has a showrunner and writers

The Conjuring heads to television

By
A man holds his woman back.
Warner Bros.

What’s happened? HBO Max’s TV series based on The Conjuring franchise has secured Nancy Won as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires also joining as co-writers.

  • Won is known for her work as a writer and producer on Tiny Beautiful Things, Little Fires Everywhere, Jessica Jones, Supernatural, Reign, and Jericho.
  • Both Cameron and Squires have written for Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along and WandaVision.
  • The report about The Conjuring TV show comes from Variety.

Why is it important? The Conjuring TV series has been in development since 2023, but there haven’t been any updates about the production until now.

  • The Conjuring TV series is reportedly supposed to “continue the story established in the feature films.”
  • Peter Safran has long been attached to the project as executive producer, with James Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions producing it.
  • This announcement comes just as Puck reported a Conjuring prequel is being developed. (It is unknown if the prequel and the TV series are the same project.)
  • According to Puck, Wan threatened to leave the Conjuring franchise due to a financial dispute. Wan, via his agent, reportedly asked Warner Bros. for 50% of all future Conjuring movies. That demand eventually lowered to 25% before rising to 50% again.
  • Warner Bros. is “hesitant” to meet Wan’s demands, which prompted Wan’s threat of leaving the franchise.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? This news comes just days after The Conjuring: Last Rites premiered in theaters, with the film seemingly ending the Warrens’ story on the big screen.

  • The Conjuring series could feature a new team of paranormal investigators, replacing Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as the protagonists.
  • This series could also follow the Warrens in their many other supernatural cases before the events of Last Rites.

OK, what now? The Conjuring fans should stay tuned for more details about the cast and filming schedule for the upcoming TV series.

  • The Conjuring: Last Rites is still in theaters, so the show’s development could still rely on the film’s box office gross.
  • The Conjuring: Last Rites opened to a franchise-best $84 million at the domestic box office.
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

7 best comic book movies and TV shows of 2024, ranked
Colin Farrell sits in a chair in The Penguin.

Though comic book media has fallen on hard times in the 2020s, the recent rise in superhero fatigue hasn't stopped the steady flow of films and TV shows based on properties by Marvel, DC, and the rest.

While movies like Deadpool & Wolverine made huge impressions on critics and audiences in theaters, 2024 featured an especially large number of top-tier shows like Invincible, Batman: Caped Crusader, and X-Men '97. With the year at its end, the comic book genre has shown no signs of slowing down with these seven films and shows, which stand as the best of 2024.

Read more
2024’s most polarizing movie now has a streaming release date on Max
The Joker stands in front of two cops in an elevator in "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Arthur Fleck is singing and dancing his way to Max this month. Joker: Folie à Deux will be available to stream on Max starting on Friday, December 13. It will then make its HBO linear debut at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 14.

Polarizing doesn't even begin to describe Joker: Folie à Deux. Most audiences and critics completely rejected Todd Phillips' musical. In his two-star review for Digital Trends, A.A. Dowd wrote: "The Joker sequel is unlikely to satisfy old fans or convert new ones.”

Read more
After The Penguin, this iconic Batman villain should get their own HBO show
The Penguin burns something in The Penguin.

HBO's new hit series The Penguin may have seemed like an odd choice for a comic book series at first. But following the show's extraordinary success as a thrilling crime drama in Gotham City, it is clear that Matt Revees' The Batman has laid the foundation for even more successful spinoffs set in the world of Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. There are already reports that Barry Keoghan's Joker will get his own spinoff show set between The Batman Part II and Part III. (These reports have since been debunked by James Gunn himself.)

The Batman gave a terrific introduction to Colin Farrell's villainous character, who was expanded in The Penguin along with the fabled Falcone/Maroni crime war referenced in the former. It's clear DC has only scratched the surface of its new vision of Gotham and that there are other stories just waiting to be told on HBO. For many reasons, the best next option is a solo series centered around Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman.
Catwoman started out strong in The Batman

Read more