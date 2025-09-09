The Conjuring TV show is coming to HBO Max, and it now has a showrunner and writers

What’s happened? HBO Max’s TV series based on The Conjuring franchise has secured Nancy Won as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires also joining as co-writers.

Won is known for her work as a writer and producer on Tiny Beautiful Things, Little Fires Everywhere, Jessica Jones, Supernatural, Reign, and Jericho.

Both Cameron and Squires have written for Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along and WandaVision.

The report about The Conjuring TV show comes from Variety.

Why is it important? The Conjuring TV series has been in development since 2023, but there haven’t been any updates about the production until now.

The Conjuring TV series is reportedly supposed to “continue the story established in the feature films.”

Peter Safran has long been attached to the project as executive producer, with James Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions producing it.

This announcement comes just as Puck reported a Conjuring prequel is being developed. (It is unknown if the prequel and the TV series are the same project.)

According to Puck, Wan threatened to leave the Conjuring franchise due to a financial dispute. Wan, via his agent, reportedly asked Warner Bros. for 50% of all future Conjuring movies. That demand eventually lowered to 25% before rising to 50% again.

Warner Bros. is “hesitant” to meet Wan’s demands, which prompted Wan’s threat of leaving the franchise.

Why should I care? This news comes just days after The Conjuring: Last Rites premiered in theaters, with the film seemingly ending the Warrens’ story on the big screen.

The Conjuring series could feature a new team of paranormal investigators, replacing Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as the protagonists.

This series could also follow the Warrens in their many other supernatural cases before the events of Last Rites.

OK, what now? The Conjuring fans should stay tuned for more details about the cast and filming schedule for the upcoming TV series.