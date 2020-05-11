  1. Movies & TV

The Mandalorian season 2 won’t be delayed, Disney confirms

By

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian will not be delayed.

Chapek, who also discussed Disney’s reopening strategy in an interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin, revealed that only movies and shows that were in the middle of filming have been affected by the lockdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak. Preproduction and postproduction, meanwhile, can still take place

The Mandalorian was shot before COVID really hit, and so we’ve been in postproduction, and there will be no delay on Mandalorian,” Chapek told Boorstin.

There were concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic will push back the release of the second season of The Mandalorian. However, with Chapek’s confirmation, fans can expect the series to resume on Disney+ in October.

The hype for the second season of The Mandalorian, with Pedro Pascal in the titular role, is partly driven by news that fan favorites Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett — to be played by Rosario Dawson and Temuera Morrison, respectively — will appear in the Disney+ series.

Disney, meanwhile, is said to already be working on the third season of the show.

Editors' Recommendations

The 30 best movies on Disney+ right now

The best shows on Disney+ right now

how the mandalorian might set up rise of skywalker baby yoda watches fight jawas

The Mandalorian season 2 will bring back Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison

boba fett return of the jedi

The Mandalorian, season 2: Everything we know about the Disney+ series’ return

mandalorian episode 1 easter eggs ending explained s1e01 rifle

The best action movies on Netflix right now

best action movies on netflix version 1573829875 shows to stream into spiderverse 1

The best romance movies on Netflix

What is HBO Max?

The 18 best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

ATSC 3.0: Everything you need to know about broadcast TV’s next big thing

The best shows on Starz

Bill and Ted Face the Music: Every excellent (and bogus) thing we know

The best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now

The best true-crime shows

best true crime series the act hulu

What to expect from Westworld season 4

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing