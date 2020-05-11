Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian will not be delayed.

Chapek, who also discussed Disney’s reopening strategy in an interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin, revealed that only movies and shows that were in the middle of filming have been affected by the lockdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak. Preproduction and postproduction, meanwhile, can still take place

“The Mandalorian was shot before COVID really hit, and so we’ve been in postproduction, and there will be no delay on Mandalorian,” Chapek told Boorstin.

There were concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic will push back the release of the second season of The Mandalorian. However, with Chapek’s confirmation, fans can expect the series to resume on Disney+ in October.

The hype for the second season of The Mandalorian, with Pedro Pascal in the titular role, is partly driven by news that fan favorites Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett — to be played by Rosario Dawson and Temuera Morrison, respectively — will appear in the Disney+ series.

Disney, meanwhile, is said to already be working on the third season of the show.

Editors' Recommendations