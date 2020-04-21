  1. Movies & TV

Disney is already working on The Mandalorian season 3

By

Season 2 of The Mandalorian may not be here just yet, but already Disney is moving ahead with a third season, according to Variety.

According to the report, while the third season of the Disney+ show isn’t expected to be released until October, however series creator Jon Favreau has been “writing season 3 for a while.” The report also notes that the art department has been creating concepts for the show for a few weeks and that the show is in pre-production.

It’s not necessarily surprising that there will be a third season of the hit show, but it is somewhat surprising that work on the show is starting so early, especially considering the fact that the second season of the show is still around four months away. The news comes only a month after production for season 2 of the show was wrapped.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, season 2 of the show is still expected to debut in October. Unlike some other shows, production of the show was completed in March — and work like editing and visual effects can be completed remotely.

It’s currently unclear when season 3 of the show might debut, but considering season 1 was launched in November 2019, and season 2 is set for an October release, it’s possible Disney is targeting a late 2021 release. It’s possible, however, that the coronavirus pandemic will cause a delay.

There have been plenty of reports regarding what to expect from the second season of the show. Notably, it has been reported that Rosario Dawson has been cast to play Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Reports from ComicBook.com indicate that Dawson’s contract includes multiple appearances in the Star Wars universe — so it’s possible we’ll see her in other upcoming movies, TV shows, and so on.

For now, The Mandalorian is one of the only available high-profile Disney+ shows. While the streaming service offers Disney’s massive catalog of movies and shows, many expect to be able to see new content — and the coronavirus pandemic is delaying much of it.

Still, at least some content may still get released on time. Marvel TV show Falcon and the Winter Soldier was expected to be released in August — and Disney has yet to announce any delays for the series.

