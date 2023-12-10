3 great Christmas shows to watch on Disney+ this December

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Disney+ is arguably the best streaming service to enjoy Christmas programming this holiday season. Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York are among the best Christmas movies on Disney+, a list that also includes The Santa Claus, Jingle All the Way, Miracle on 34th Street (1947), The Muppet Christmas Carol, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Movies are not the only holiday programs to watch. Disney+ has a great selection of Christmas TV shows that are fun for the entire family. With the holiday rapidly approaching, we picked three great Christmas shows to watch on Disney+, including the return of Scott Calvin, a Marvel holiday special, and a Christmas lights competition series.

Recommended Videos

The Santa Clauses (2022-present)

In 1994, Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin wore the iconic red suit and grew a white beard to become the new Saint Nick in The Santa Claus. Nearly 30 years later, Scott is still delivering presents to kids around the world. However, it’s time to consider finding a replacement as Scott contemplates retirement in The Santa Clauses.

Now in his mid-60s, reality is setting in for Scott as his time as Santa nears its end. Scott has lost a step or two as his magic wears off. Plus, Scott believes a normal life for his wife Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell), son Cal (Austin Kane), and daughter Sandra would be good for his family. However, Scott can’t abandon his duties as Santa Claus. Along with his team of elves at the North Pole, Scott sets out to find his replacement, which is crucial because the fate of Christmas hangs in the balance.

Stream The Santa Clauses on Disney+.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

Before our favorite ragtag group of heroes said goodbye in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, writer-director James Gunn gave fans an appetizer of comic book goodness with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In this 42-minute special, the Guardians are preparing for Christmas as residents of Knowhere after purchasing it from the Collector.

After Kraglin (Sean Gunn) reveals a sad Christmas story about Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) take it upon themselves to find their leader the best gift ever. Knowing that he’s a lover of 1980s pop culture, Drax and Mantis head to Los Angeles to kidnap Kevin Bacon, playing a version of himself, and bring him back to cheer Peter up. The holiday special encapsulates what makes the Guardians’ movies so successful: humor, heart, and fun.

Stream The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (2013-present)

Many houses are covered in Christmas decorations for the holiday season, but the homes featured in The Great Christmas Light Fight are on a whole different level. The decorating competition series pits four families against one another in a chance to show off their Christmas light displays.

These exhibits are judged on design, Christmas spirit, and their use of lights. The creativity displayed by each family is beyond impressive. At the end of each episode, one lucky family wins the grand prize of $50,000. These lights’ displays are something you need to see to believe.

Stream The Great Christmas Light Fight on Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations