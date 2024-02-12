 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in February

Dan Girolamo
By

February marks the arrival of new TV shows on NetflixLove is Blind, Netflix’s hit reality dating show, returns on Valentine’s Day with a group of men and women hitting the pods. Meanwhile, the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres February 22. Both series are bound to find a spot in the weekly top 10 list of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Once you move past the marquee shows, you’ll realize there are hundreds of other good programs on Netflix. Many of these series are undervalued despite their dedicated audience and critical acclaim. These three underrated shows should be next in your Netflix queue this February. Our picks include a Canadian mockumentary, a sports docuseries, and a thriller from the Money Heist creator.

White Lines (2020)

Four people pose in front of a car for a picture in White Lines.
Netflix

Álex Pina is best known for creating Money Heistone of Netflix’s most-watched series ever. During Money Heist’s run, Pina created White Lines, a mystery series about a sister’s investigation into her missing brother. Although the show was canceled after one season, White Lines was unapologetically crazy, which made for a thrilling 10-episode series.

The series is told on two timelines. In the present, the body of Axel Collins (Tom Rhys Harries), a former Manchester DJ, is unearthed in a Spanish rainforest after he went missing in Ibiza 20 years earlier. The police do not plan on investigating the murder, so Axel’s younger sister, Zoe (Laura Haddock), travels to Ibiza to solve the case. As Zoe pokes around into Axel’s old life, she uncovers her brother’s dark past and the forces trying to cover up the murder. The series also depicts scenes from the past that chronicle Axel’s rise in Ibiza and the circumstances that led to his murder. Expect greed, deceit, and a lot of drugs in this wild series.

Watch White Lines on Netflix.

Trailer Park Boys (2001-2018)

Ricky, Bubbles, and Julian stand in front of trailers in a promotional image for Trailer Park Boys.
Netflix

If you have never seen Trailer Park Boys, then you’re in for a treat. The Canadian mockumentary follows the adventures of Ricky (Robb Wells) and Julian (John Paul Tremblay), two friends who return to Sunnyvale Trailer Park after an 18-month stint in prison. With help from Bubbles (Mike Smith), the trio conjures up scams to make money and profit off the residents in the trailer park.

Yet, these schemes are the opposite of foolproof, as they constantly face opposition from the trailer park’s alcoholic supervisor, Jim Lahey (John Dunsworth), and his partner, Randy (Patrick Roach). No matter how hard the boys try to avoid it, they always find themselves in trouble with the law, but in the end, you’ll appreciate these lovable losers.

Watch Trailer Park Boys on Netflix.

Full Swing (2023-)

Netflix deserves massive credit for popularizing Formula One in the U.S. with Drive to Survive. The streamer is looking for the same results with golf in Full Swing. The docuseries follows the lives of professional golfers as they navigate a season on the PGA Tour. Full Swing captures seminal moments from the 2022 season, from competing at the Masters and Open Championship to the rise of LIV Golf.

The diverse golfers featured in season 1 include Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, and Dustin Johnson. Watch all eight episodes of season 1 before season 2 releases on March 6.

Watch Full Swing on Netflix.

