Tubi remains one of the most underrated streaming services. The ad-supported streamer has over 50,000 movies and television shows on the service. New programs on Tubi in February 2024 include La La Land, Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical; Ford v Ferrari, James Mangold’s terrific sports drama; and Unforgiven, Clint Eastwood’s critically acclaimed western.

As a FAST streaming service, Tubi is free at sign-up. With so many choices, we picked three TV shows you should watch in February. Our selections include a raunchy sports sitcom, a political thriller from the 2010s, and a reality television series from a famous chef.

Recommended Videos

Blue Mountain State (2010-2011)

Football is king at Blue Mountain State. Everything else is fighting for second place. Led by former NFL player turned coach Marty Daniels (Ed Marinaro), the Blue Mountain State Mountain Goats play hard on the field but party even harder off it as they indulge in booze, drugs, and women.

The eclectic team includes quarterback Alex Moran (Darin Brooks), who prides himself in being the backup and hanging out with his best friends and team mascot, Sammy (Chris Romano); running back Craig Shilo (Sam Jones III), the dedicated player who wants to stay out of trouble; and linebacker Thad Castle (Alan Ritchson), the egotistical and obnoxious team captain who Reacher fans will immediately recognize. After three seasons, the sitcom developed a cult following, leading to a feature film, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland.

Stream Blue Mountain State on Tubi.

Scandal (2012-2018)

When you need help, you call a fixer. In Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal, there’s no one better at cleaning up messes than Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her crisis firm, Olivia Pope & Associates (OPA). Based in Washington D.C., Olivia aids the most wealthy and powerful clients in the political realm, including the President of the United States, Fitzgerald Grant III (Tony Goldwyn).

As a former media consultant to the president, Olivia knows how to handle bad press and make it disappear. From scandalous affairs to unflattering exposes, Olivia and her team work around the clock to minimize disastrous situations. Don’t let her iconic suits distract you from her true nature as an apex predator in the political scene.

Stream Scandal on Tubi.

Kitchen Nightmares (2023)

Kitchen Nightmares is like the love child of Bar Rescue and Restaurant: Impossible. At the center of the series is Gordan Ramsay, the celebrity chef behind a series of Michelin-star restaurants. Ramsay has also made a name for himself on television because of his hot temper and memorable outbursts. Ramsay is not afraid to curse in another chef’s face and call them an “idiot sandwich.”

In Kitchen Nightmares, Ramsay travels to struggling restaurants across the United States in hopes of saving their business. From poor service and unsanitary conditions to terrible food and rude workers, Ramsay puts the entire restaurant on blast in hopes of finding a solution. It’s always the darkest before the dawn, and for some of these restaurants, Ramsay is the lifeline to rescue them from despair.

Stream Kitchen Nightmares on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations