The Offer’s trailer pulls back the curtain on The Godfather

Do you love The Godfather? You’re not alone. It’s such a cinematic masterpiece that there are very few who don’t appreciate its merits. But until now, the true story of how The Godfather was made hasn’t been told. The new Paramount+ miniseries The Offer reveals that there was a lot of behind-the-scenes drama surrounding one of the greatest movies ever made. In fact, this film was almost never made at all.

Miles Teller stars in the miniseries as producer Albert S. Ruddy, the man who made it his mission to adapt Mario Puzo’s The Godfather. In the new trailer, Ruddy runs into many of the traditional roadblocks that get in the way of making a good film. Studio interference, uncooperative actors, and any number of minor issues. However, we suspect that foremost on Albert’s mind is the fact that The Godfather has captured the attention of the real mafia. And they are not amused.

Dan Fogler also stars in the show as director Francis Ford Coppola, the man who ultimately brought Albert’s vision to life. And while Coppola may have seemed like an unlikely choice, the trailer shows that he had a keen insight into how to make The Godfather work: It’s not about a crime boss, it’s about a family.

As recounted in the trailer, Paramount+ has lined up a very impressive cast. Giovanni Ribisi portrays Joe Colombo, with Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, and Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino.

The Offer was written and developed by Michael Tolkin and directed by Dexter Fletcher. The first episode of The Offer will premiere on Paramount+ on April 28.

