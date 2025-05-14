This new movie will rule the weekend box office — watch the trailer

The Final Destination franchise returns for a new chapter after 14 years away from our screens.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, which opens on Friday, is expected to storm the box office this weekend, raking in as much as $60 million, according to a forecast by Boxoffice Pro.

If you’re coming to the franchise for the first time, IMDb’s genre list for the movie gives you a decent idea of what to expect: Splatter horror; supernatural horror; horror. You should know that Final Destination is well known for its carefully crafted death scenes, ones that may well have you tensing up as they play out in the most awful and spectacular ways. If you don’t like horror, give this movie a miss. In fact, you may as well give the trailer (above) a miss, too.

The logline for Final Destination: Bloodlines reads: “Plagued by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find the one person who can break the cycle and save her family from the horrific fate that inevitably awaits them.”

And to get you in the mood, here’s another trailer for it:

The early reviews for Final Destination: Bloodlines have been pretty positive. The Hollywood Reporter says the movie “gives its audiences exactly what they expect. Namely, a series of ingeniously designed, diabolical Rube Goldberg-style fatalities that are mostly so within the realm of possibility that you’ll find yourself crossing the street very carefully after you leave the theater.”

IndieWire calls the sixth installment “the most visually impressive, emotionally compelling, and quick-witted Final Destination to date.”

Screen Rant, meanwhile, believes Final Destination: Bloodlines “could end up being one of the year’s biggest surprises,” describing Santa Juana as “a great lead” who could be “a horror mainstay for the foreseeable future.”

It added: “Filmed for IMAX, cast very well, and ultimately well-made, Final Destination: Bloodlines is a spectacle, a joyride, and easily the funniest iteration in the franchise.”

Will you go see it?