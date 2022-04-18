 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

Thor: Love and Thunder teaser introduces a new goddess

By

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just a few weeks away, it was inevitable that a trailer for Marvel’s follow-up film would debut beforehand. And now, fans have their first look at Thor: Love and Thunder. This is the first MCU solo franchise to get a fourth film, although it might be a misnomer to call Love and Thunder a solo movie. After all, the Guardians of the Galaxy are here, and so is the new Thor.

Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder.

As seen in the new teaser trailer, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) has become the Mighty Thor, much to the surprise of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth). It all comes down to the enchantment on Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. To refresh your memory, it states that “Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” Jane has proven worthy, but that doesn’t explain who reforged Mjölnir … or why.

Marvel has also released the synopsis for Love and Thunder, which sheds some light on what we see in the trailer.

“The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

The first poster for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Pratt also stars in the film as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, with Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot.

Waititi directed the film and co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder will strike theaters on July 8.

Editors' Recommendations

6 Disney worlds we need to see in Kingdom Hearts 4

Moana rides a boat.

The best YouTube TV alternatives

best youtube tv alternatives alternative 5

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying?

Disney+

How long do I run my air purifier?

The Coway Airmega purifier.

Inside the Vietnamese giant that wants to sell you your next EV

VinFast VF 8.

Best Ninja Foodi deals for April 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best Instant Pot deals for April 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for April 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best vacuum cleaner deals for April 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

Watch NASA’s Crew-3 astronauts share highlights of their ISS mission

Crew-3 astronauts talk about their mission on the ISS.

Watch the key moments from SpaceX’s spy satellite launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heading to space.

NASA’s new moon rocket to depart launchpad after failed test

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.