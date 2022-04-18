Thor: Love and Thunder teaser introduces a new goddess

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just a few weeks away, it was inevitable that a trailer for Marvel’s follow-up film would debut beforehand. And now, fans have their first look at Thor: Love and Thunder. This is the first MCU solo franchise to get a fourth film, although it might be a misnomer to call Love and Thunder a solo movie. After all, the Guardians of the Galaxy are here, and so is the new Thor.

As seen in the new teaser trailer, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) has become the Mighty Thor, much to the surprise of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth). It all comes down to the enchantment on Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. To refresh your memory, it states that “Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” Jane has proven worthy, but that doesn’t explain who reforged Mjölnir … or why.

Marvel has also released the synopsis for Love and Thunder, which sheds some light on what we see in the trailer.

“The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Chris Pratt also stars in the film as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, with Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot.

Waititi directed the film and co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder will strike theaters on July 8.

